Everyone loves to laugh, which is why the comedy genre is so popular. It produces a wide range of comedy types that reach a broad audience, appealing to everyone, whatever their type of humor may be. However, some anime fans may find it challenging to get into comedy anime because of the stark difference in Japanese humor, resulting in many comedies feeling weird, awkward, creepy, or just plain boring.

If fans feel that way, look no further because this list delves into the ten best comedy anime. To get in here, the main genre of the anime must be comedy; it has to be funny but also well-written and produce entertaining content, not just dumb, mindless laughs. So, while anime like One Punch Man and Naruto are funny, they aren't primarily a comedy, even if it is a sub-genre. Without further ado, here are the all-time best comedy anime shows.

10 'Osomatsu-San' (2015)

Studio: Pierrot

Remaking the classic 1960s children's anime Osomatsu-Kun, Osomatsu-San follows the rowdy sextuplets all grown up. The original followed the cute and disruptive antics of the siblings in a lighthearted kid's show, but Osomatsu-San brings fans up to speed with them. Old and jobless, their schemes are no longer cute but straight-up annoying, as they terrorize the towns and do anything in their power not to get a job and enjoy their freedom.

The best part of the anime is that fans don't need to know the original to enjoy it, although it helps. The chaotic gags and surreal humor create a bizarre comedy full of wacky characters, referential jokes, and outlandish scenarios. Each sextuplet has a distinct personality, adding fresh content whenever they are together or with the other outstanding cast members. Over-the-top and excessive, Omatsu-San might not be for everyone, but its crass jokes or chaotic humor is undoubtedly funnier than most other TV offerings.

9 'Spy x Family' (2022)

Studio: Wit Studio

Take the world's best spy and create a fake family with a daughter who can read minds, a lethal assassin of a wife, and a dog that can predict the future, and the result is the hit new anime Spy x Family. When the spy agency tasks Agent Twilight with a mission to get information on a specific individual, he must create a fake life with a wife and kid in order to get closer to him. However, unbeknownst to him, he made the most super-powered family ever.

Spy x Family is the most recent anime here, but its popularity didn't take long to skyrocket because of its mix of wholesome humor and epic spy plots. This anime has so many great aspects: one of the most badass female characters, Yor, Loid's thrilling spy adventures, and the show's star, Anya, who is adorable and hilarious in anything she does. Spy x Family uses its unusual situation to create a plethora of comedic moments stemming from the family's powers as they try to understand each other and become a real family.

8 'Daily Lives of High School Boys' (2012)

Studio: Sunrise

Daily Lives of High School Boys is a slice-of-life comedy anime that fully embraces the phrase "boys will be boys." It follows the three friends of Tadakuni, Tabata, and Tanaka as they get up to the weirdest scenarios in their mundane school life. However, with them is a massive ensemble of characters who consistently appear throughout, adding comedy everywhere they go.

While Daily Lives of High School Boys does not have an actual plot, sometimes all an anime needs is a funny cast of characters. Like most anime, this one features some Japanese humor that many won't appreciate, such as many perverted jokes that come across as insensitive. But, if fans can get over that, Daily Lives of High School Boys beautifully mixes a mundane and relatable life with the bizarre goofiness of anime, creating a hilarious and comforting show.

7 'Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World' (2016)

Studio: Studio Deen

Many fans would agree that the Isekai genre is bloated and full of repetitive, low-effort slop. However, there are many exceptions to that claim, including Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World. After a pathetic and avoidable death, a goddess greets Kazuma as he is about to enter the fantasy world of his dreams. However, he quickly realizes it is a nightmare: the goddess is absolutely useless, and he must somehow defeat the demon king.

While Konosuba treads a lot on the Isekai tropes, it does so comedically, using them in its favor to create hysterical moments with the inept main cast. The anime isn't supposed to be taken seriously, with much of the comedy stemming from the dubious nature of the protagonist. However, Knosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World still provides many impactful and serious moments. It isn't just one of the funniest anime but also one of the best fantasy anime because of its comedic use of characters and setting.

6 'Grand Blue Dreaming' (2018)

Studio: Zero-G

For some reason, not many anime focus on college life; however, Grand Blue Dreaming is one of the few that does, and it absolutely nails it. An easy binge at only twelve episodes, the anime follows Kitahara's move to a seaside town where he begins college. The diving club quickly ensnares him as he and his new friends learn the joy of diving while also drinking a lot and living the perfect college life.

Grand Blue is truly an experience of a lifetime about not taking anything for granted and living to the fullest. The anime has an incredible cast of characters, with much of the humor coming from how horrible they are to each other. That doesn't mean they hate each other, as it features surprisingly wholesome relationships and even some romance. With a new season recently announced, fans should be eager to dive into the hilarious world of Grand Blue.

5 'The Disastrous Life of Saiki K' (2016)

Studio: J.C. Staff

Originally adapted from one-shot chapters, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K is a slice-of-life comedy anime about a psychic in high school. Saiki Kusuo is a naturally born psychic with the power to do whatever he wants. However, all he wants is a normal life, the one thing his powers can't grant him. The anime follows him and his eccentric classmates as he desperately tries to hide his power while keeping them safe.

Saiki K mostly doesn't rely on crass or cheap humor, but creates comedy more in line with The Simpsons, resulting in a perfect comedy anime.

Like some of the funniest animes, Saiki K doesn't have a plot. However, its incredible writing is still seen through the diverse characters, their wild and quirky personalities, character dynamics, and the weird scenarios they get themselves into. Saiki's psychic powers work perfectly with each character's distinct personalities, creating peculiar moments. Saiki K mostly doesn't rely on crass or cheap humor, but creates comedy more in line with The Simpsons, resulting in a perfect comedy anime.

4 'Kaguya-sama: Love is War' (2019)

Studio: A-1 Pictures

When two characters love each other and know it, that is usually the end of most romance anime. However, for Kaguya-sama: Love is War, it is only the beginning. This rom-com anime follows Kaguya and Miyuki, two genius high schoolers who are part of the student council. However, each of their pride forbids them from confessing, resulting in a psychological war in which each tries to manipulate the other into confessing their love.

Romance comedies aren't scarce in anime, but few manage to perfect each detail. Not only does Kaguya-sama achieve it, but it also creates a fascinating psychological anime and one of the most singular comedies ever. Their schemes are both hilarious and adorable, capturing a very specific type of love that most will relate to. Kaguya-sama: Love is War masterfully blends the comedy into the romance, creating a smart and funny anime that will have fans laughing and intrigued.

3 'GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka' (1999)

Studio: Pierrot