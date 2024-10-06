Whenever Weird Al Yankovic gets involved with a project, chances are that it won't be what you expect. His entire music career is built on parodying popular music. He's made two films about his life, The Compleat Al and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and saying they stretch the truth about his life is putting it mildly. So, when it comes to the realm of talk shows, it only makes sense that the one he was part of was unlike any talk show out there. Enter Comedy Bang! Bang!, the series created by Scott Aukerman based on his podcast of the same name. Comedy Bang! Bang! parodied multiple talk show trends, and while it wasn't the first to do this, its approach to the material feels unique — so it was only a matter of time until Yankovic was drawn to it. But it took a while before he and Kid Cudi (another trailblazing musician) to get on board.

Viewers Never Knew What They Were Going To Get With ‘Comedy Bang! Bang!’ – or Who Would Show Up

From the very first episode, Comedy Bang! Bang set itself apart from other talk shows with its setup, which included a talking couch named Sir Couchley (voiced by Neil Campbell). But the couch wasn't the only thing that could talk: everything from houseplants to animals had a voice and would say all manner of random nonsense. What made it funny was that everything was delivered in a matter-of-fact tone, as if talking inanimate objects were just a part of life.

This sense of absurdity extended to the guests and even the episode titles themselves, which are usually a description of what the guest is wearing — for example, the third episode of Season 1 is titled "Jon Hamm Wears A Light Blue Shirt & Silver Watch" and Jon Hamm does appear rocking a light blue shirt and silver watch. Hamm and other guests, including Andy Samberg and Anna Kendrick, were game to roll with whatever Aukerman and his crew could throw at them. Considering those things include talking robot crows and interviews conducted through a wall, that's saying a lot.

Weird Al Yankovic and Kid Cudi Became Part of 'Comedy Bang! Bang!' Toward Its End

Weird Al made his first appearance on Comedy Bang! Bang! during its Season 1 finale "'Weird Al' Yankovic Wears A Hawaiian Shirt", and he proved to be a great fit for the show. Yankovic's insane sense of comedic timing, coupled with his ability to poke fun at himself, landed him a recurring role. But he didn't become part of Comedy Bang! Bang until its final season, after Reggie Watts left the show. Watts was eventually replaced by Kid Cudi, who only lasted a single season — but Cudi embraced the spirit of the show, even coming up with his own theme song in one episode.

Aukerman was happy to get Yankovic for the final season of Comedy Bang! Bang!, as he felt Yankovic could do a great job with the improv the show required. "Al was sort of like a Hail Mary pass of, 'Please! This would be the solution to every problem!'" Aukerman said in an interview with Billboard. "There aren’t a lot of people who can do all three of those things, which is why the role was so hard to figure out. … It’s very hard to find a musician who — leaving out the improv — can even do lines." Indeed, Yankovic's mastery of parody proved he could handle the bandleader gig and ended Comedy Bang! Bang! on a strong note.

'Comedy Bang! Bang!' Was Part of a New Wave of Talk Shows

The late 2000's and early 2010's saw a wave of satirical talk shows hitting the airwaves, including Comedy Bang! Bang. The same year it debuted marked the rise of The Eric Andre Show — and before that, Between Two Ferns with Zack Galifianakis. Not only did Galifianakis and Andre employ the same style of surreal comedy that Comedy Bang! Bang was built on, but they also appeared on the show — leading to even more hilarity. While the current crop of late-night show hosts have their own unique senses of humor, Comedy Bang! Bang proves that there's a need for TV that's willing to throw anything it can at the wall, whether it sticks or not.

