Starring Amy Sedaris and Stephen Colbert, Comedy Central’s satirical after-school-special style series Strangers With Candy started as something only serious comedians and self-proclaimed weirdos would give a second thought. Though unpopular during its two-year run of three seasons, Strangers With Candy catalyzed Comedy Central’s live-action sitcom repertoire. The show’s dark, surreal comedy was ahead of its time, but through portable video formats across the decades, the series rose to become a cult favorite. Beyond finding its niche, Strangers With Candy put Sedaris, Colbert, and a whirlwind of other comedy talents on the map.

‘Strangers With Candy’ Was Comedy Central’s First Original Live-Action Sitcom

Close

Before Strangers With Candy, Comedy Central was a string of old comedy movies, variety/talk shows, clip shows, sketch comedy, and sitcom reruns. Fresh off of their Comedy Central sketch show Exit 57, improv-based actors Stephen Colbert, Amy Sedaris, and Paul Dinello broke ground in a landfill of cable reruns and created something – not without its hitches and rewrites – that would open a new realm of content for the network. When Strangers With Candy came out in 1999, the network finally had its very own original narrative series, a serious comedy for comedians with a taste for something a little less mainstream.

Strangers With Candy centered on Amy Sedaris’ Jerri Blank, a 46-year-old high school freshman who returned from jail after having been, in her words, “a boozer, user, and a loser.” Jerri spends the series learning all the wrong lessons and navigating the throes of being a teenager all over again, famously claiming that “though the faces may have changed, the hassles are just the same.” Alongside Sedaris were Colbert and Dinello as Chuck Noblet and Geoffrey (pronounced “Joffrey”) Jellineck, respectively, two romantically involved but closeted teachers at Jerri’s school, and Greg Hollimon as the principal of Flatpoint High School, Onyx Blackman. The first episode of Strangers sees Jerri throwing a party, hoping to become more popular. But when she finds out that no one is interested, she reaches not-so-far back into her immoral past to attract party-goers with her knowledge of drugs. Her concoction accidentally proves fatal for the most popular girl in school, and Jerri (sort of) learns her lesson.

What Made ‘Strangers With Candy’ So Special?

Image via Comedy Central

With her unavoidable overbite, distinctive twang, and oddly endearing sense of innocence, Sedaris’ severely unorthodox and unsettling heroine is a large part of the appeal for followers of Strangers With Candy. But as for the rest of the show, you just have to get it. Namely inspired by the 1970 PSA documentary The Trip Back with Florrie Fisher, Strangers mocked the polished and ribbon-wrapped values of the average 1970s/80s after-school special and flipped the obvious moral of the story on its head with each episode. Its format was thinly scripted, as Comedy Central gave the improv-trained creators of the show acres of creative liberty, so the show thrived on Jerri’s profane imagery and taboo language. Because of its esoteric and absurdist comedy, Strangers With Candy wasn’t actually popular with audiences during its run (and even its post-South Park time slot couldn’t solve the issue). Critically, the show never won any accolades, and most of the reviews it managed to receive had an “I don’t get it” kind of tone. Most viewers were just too put off by the show’s aggressively offensive humor.

Although Strangers With Candy wasn’t directly intended as a revolutionary or groundbreaking type of series, it inspired countless fans of comedy and aspiring comedy performers. Remnants of the series’ unapologetic satire ripple throughout modern comedy from the likes of John Early, Kate Berlant, Ilana Glazer, and Cole Escola. Sedaris explained to the Los Angeles Times, “A lot of people come up and say that it changed everything, that it changed the rulebook. I think we broke the rules because we didn’t really know what the rules were.” Though only possessing a TV-14 rating, Strangers would be virtually impossible to sell in the modern social climate.

Strangers With Candy holds fast to its cult following 25 years later. It continues to be name-dropped and referenced as an influence by several stand-ups, comedy writers, and comedy actors. A plethora of then-rising comedy stars made cameo appearances on the show, including Will Ferrell, Winona Ryder, Paul Rudd, Tim Meadows, David Cross, Alan Tudyk, and Andy Richter. It took a group of players wacky enough to believe in the show for it to (eventually) blossom as it does today. Though the world didn’t seem to want to notice, Strangers With Candy was raucously making TV history.

Strangers With Candy is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Strangers With Candy A 46-year-old ex-drug addict returns to high school as a freshman. Release Date April 7, 1999 Cast Amy Sedaris , Paul Dinello , Stephen Colbert , Greg Hollimon , Deborah Rush , Larc Spies , Orlando Pabotoy , Sarah Thyre Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3 Creator(s) Stephen Colbert , Paul Dinello , Mitch Rouse

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+