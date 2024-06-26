The Big Picture Paramount deleted the Comedy Central website, redirecting users to the Paramount website.

One of the most bizarre media moves in history happened not long ago, and it's flown surprisingly under the radar. In a shocking turn of events, Paramount has completely deleted the Comedy Central website, and rerouted all of its users to the Paramount website. Paramount acquired Comedy Central more than 20 years ago in April 2003, and now, all this time later, the parent company has decided it's time for a change. The Comedy Central website was home to over 25 years of late night talk show clips, which have all been erased with no library to lean on for access. There was also no announcement made of this news prior to its removal, and fans learned by going to ComedyCentral.com on Wednesday morning to find it wasn't at all what they remembered.

It's unclear at this time if there is any plan to reinstall the bank of clips that so many fans enjoyed on a regular basis. The most notable shows to lose their colossal database are The Daily Show which was hosted by Jon Stewart, and Stephen Colbert's The Colbert Report. While many of the shows that could be found on the Comedy Central site are still available, they now require a Paramount+ subscription to watch. Paramount has their hand in a lot of cookie jars, including Nickelodeon, CBS, MTV, Dreamworks Animation, and many more, so it's possible that Comedy Central may be the first of several websites to get the axe.

Paramount+ is currently the fifth-biggest streaming service in the world, boasting around 70 million subscribers, beating Hulu by more than 20 million but falling well short of Max, which is closer to 100 million. As of June 26, South Park has three entries atop the top 10 most-streamed projects on Paramount+: Not Suitable for Children, Joining the Pandaverse, and The Streaming Wars. In the TV department, Nickelodeon classics like Victorious and iCarly currently sit at the top of the leader board. However, police procedurals are also making their presence felt, with shows such as CSI: Miami, Hawaii Five-0, and NCIS: Los Angeles also sneaking into the top 10. With Paramount having control over so many smaller production companies in different realms of entertainment, there's no shortage of movies and TV shows for fans of all tastes.

The Comedy Central website may be gone, but the basic Paramount+ package is available for $5.99 which allows access to all the shows (minus the clips) that were previously available. Stay tuned to Collider for all your streaming updates.

