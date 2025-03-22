Cinema would be a slightly less exciting place if every movie was only allowed to fit within one genre. Would Casablanca be compelling as just a romance movie without also being a World War II drama? How would Jackie Chan have fared if he couldn’t do comedy and action at the same time? Could any multiverse-hopping even happen if Everything Everywhere All at Once was just One Thing in One Place at One Time?

Since the silent era, it’s been apparent that, in the right hands, a film can be both funny and emotional. Enter the comedy-drama, or a dramedy, which is exactly what you'd expect: a movie that’s a comedy and a drama at the same time. The following films are some of the very best that managed to pull this off, maybe even reflecting the idea that life can be a tragedy to those who feel and a comedy to those who think.

10 'Paper Moon' (1973)

Directed by Peter Bogdanovich

Image via Paramount Pictures

While it’s set during the Great Depression, Paper Moon thankfully isn’t entirely depressing. It’s a film that can be sad at times in a fairly quiet way, but there’s also a good deal of comedy here with a story about an unlikely team of con artists trying to get by in desperate times: one being a lone salesman, and the other being a young girl who might be his daughter.

Paper Moon is a tonally odd film, but something about it works strikingly well. Also, it came out at a time when Peter Bogdanovich was on something of a hot streak as a filmmaker. Two years earlier, he made a grim drama (The Last Picture Show), and one year earlier, he’d made a screwball comedy (What’s Up Doc?). Paper Moon is somewhere in the middle tonally, and it still holds up as a classic of the 1970s.