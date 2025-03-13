Laughter is indeed the best medicine, especially when the world outside feels overwhelming, or you simply want to unwind after a grueling day. But laughter does not have to be of a specific kind. Neither does it have to come in the form of award-winning, critically acclaimed, and technically perfect materials. That is why comedy, as a genre, spreads far and wide in its delivery, themes, and concepts. And, when you add such humor to a tightly-knit, short, and sweet television series, the experience of the story becomes wholesome.

Ranging across social satire, parody, slapstick, cheesy, and even a darkly funny take on life, these comedy miniseries make for the most engaging take on subjects that would otherwise feel overbearing. From recent hits like No Good Deed to Netflix classics like Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, dive into these 10 best comedy miniseries you would love to binge.

10 'Boo, Bitch' (2022)

Created by Tim Schauer, Kuba Soltysiak, et al.

Not all paranormal stories are scary or tragic, and Boo, Bitch is one of such exceptions. The Netflix original comedy series tells the story of high school seniors Erika and Gia, living the straight-and-narrow life, who make one last attempt to live up their high-school days in epic proportions. But when one of such wild nights kills Erika, her ghost sets out with her living best friend, Gia, to make things right and finish her unfinished business before she runs out of time in her afterlife.

Boo, Bitch stars Lana Condor of To All the Boys film series fame and Zoe Colletti of Fear the Walking Dead fame as the lead protagonists and two best friends. The series is comparable to 2000s high school chick-flick nostalgia. The eight-episode miniseries earned mixed reviews for its lighthearted narrative but works as a fun take on life, death, and grief among adolescents.