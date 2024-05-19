Since the birth of cinema, even before the medium became a tool to tell stories, comedy has been one of the most prolific genres, and that hasn't changed since then. After all, what cinematic experience could be more timeless than one that gives viewers a few good laughs? Far from just a means for escapism, comedy movies have evolved over the years. Nowadays, the genre is home to some of the most profound stories that cinema has ever told.

A good movie genre needs an ensemble of good directors to fully explore all its themes, and comedy has cultivated some of the art form's greatest filmmakers. Whether it's a modern artist like Wes Anderson or a classic auteur like Billy Wilder, the best comedy directors can simultaneously make audiences laugh and treat them to surprisingly moving stories with thought-provoking themes.

10 Martin McDonagh

Standout Movie: 'In Bruges' (2008)

Even with only four feature films under his belt, Martin McDonagh has already cemented his place as one of the best modern comedy directors. From In Bruges, his incredible directing debut, to The Banshees of Inisherin, his latest work of darkly comedic art, McDonagh crafts some of the most poignant and hard-hitting comedies, which are somehow still undeniably hilarious.

It's thanks to his signature pitch-black sense of humor, as well as his interest in existentialist themes of loneliness and cynicism, that McDonagh has created a niche for himself, which he pretty much dominates. There's no director currently making films like his: physically and emotionally violent and unafraid to show the dark corners of the human condition but also delightfully lively, vibrantly written, and unashamedly Irish.

9 Mel Brooks

Standout Movie: 'Spaceballs' (1987)

The satirical movie genre wouldn't be what it is today without Mel Brooks, most famous for spoofs like the Star Wars parody Spaceballs and the satirical Western Blazing Saddles. With his knack for irreverent jokes and absurdist comedy, Brooks is known for making films that are caricaturistic and proud of it. His sense of humor is certainly not for everyone, but it's also exceptionally hard to resist its charm.

As silly and goofy as his films may appear on the surface, Brooks also writes surprisingly clever scripts, which have made a few of his movies some of the most quotable films of all time. Very few comedy directors have such a relatively large filmography that is so consistent. One can always trust a Mel Brooks movie, even if it's not one of his strongest, to be a hell of a good time.

8 Terry Gilliam

Standout Movie: 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail' (1975)