If you try to find a ranking of all-time great movie villains, the majority of results seem to emphasize evil characters from non-comedic movies. Taking a look at AFI's 100 Years... 100 Heroes & Villains list, for example (with 50 heroes and 50 villains included), makes it apparent that the drama, science fiction, horror, action, and thriller genres are all well-represented, but there’s not a single villain there from a movie that could be called a comedy.

So, in the interest of highlighting how more comedic movies can still be populated by great antagonists, the following is a rundown of some of the best villains found within comedy films. Some of them stand out for being genuinely threatening, even while the rest of the movie’s more light-hearted, while others are a little goofier, and would indeed feel out of place in a film with a more serious tone. Some of the movies might also be definable as “dramedies” more than comedies, but if they’ve got at least a strong undercurrent of humor, they’re fair game to be featured here.

10 Stripe

'Gremlins' (1984)

Image via Warner Bros.

Gremlins is the quintessential subversive Christmas movie, beginning as an intentionally cutesy comedy with a pleasant atmosphere that gradually becomes darker and bloodier as it goes along. It’s about an unusual pet given to a young man as a Christmas gift, but when the rules around owning such a creature are broken, it multiplies, and its spawn turn out to be malicious lovers of chaos.

Led by a gremlin known as Stripe (he has a mohawk that singles him out), the small town that looked like a very nice place to be earlier in the movie is overrun and almost destroyed, with the gremlins causing violence and mayhem. To his credit, Stripe is surprisingly unnerving, especially so for any younger viewers, being almost single-handedly responsible for guiding Gremlins, as a film, out of the comedy/fantasy genres and more towards horror.

Gremlins Release Date June 8, 1984 Director Joe Dante Cast Hoyt Axton , John Louie , Keye Luke , Don Steele , Susan Burgess , Scott Brady Runtime 106 minutes

Watch on Tubi

9 Ransom Drysdale

'Knives Out' (2019)

Image via Lionsgate

There’s a large cast of characters in Knives Out, and a good number of them – including those played by Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, and Jaeden Martell – could charitably be described as not-good people. This comedic mystery/thriller movie revolves around a wealthy family filled with people who could have been responsible for the death of the family’s patriarch, given everyone has reasons to want him gone, and he has a large amount of money/property that stands to be inherited.

Chris Evans’ character, Ransom Drysdale, does ultimately emerge as the most villainous and ambitiously cutthroat of the lot, with the true extent of his character’s villainy becoming apparent until later in the film. Evans has played his fair share of heroes in the past, but Knives Out was an opportunity for him to show off how good he could also be as a bad guy, and he did it effectively within a largely comedic film to boot.

Rent on Apple TV

8 Jordan Belfort

'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)

Image via Paramount Pictures

While The Wolf of Wall Street is a frequently hilarious and quotable movie, it still manages to find a way to be pretty much just as bleak as Martin Scorsese’s other acclaimed crime movies. It’s not so much about violent mobsters, but it is about corruption and fraudulent practices on Wall Street, having fun with depicting some aspects of its wild true-to-life story but also showcasing the damage such behavior caused, both personally and on a broader societal level.

Central to all the debauchery is Jordan Belfort, portrayed expertly by the always-dedicated Leonardo DiCaprio. Belfort’s a real-life person, but given he wrote the source material The Wolf of Wall Street was based on, he doesn’t seem to mind owning up to the fact that he’s not a good person. He made money, wronged people, and then got away with most of it. His story is fascinating, as is the approach Scorsese takes to telling it, but it is a film that shows him to be pretty awful as a person, to say the least.

Watch on Paramount+

7 Duncan Wedderburn

'Poor Things' (2023)

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Poor Things is an arthouse science fiction movie that also explores themes around sexuality quite brazenly, and is also a surprisingly funny film, too. It’s Yorgos Lanthimos at his most confident and out-there as a filmmaker, with it resulting in one of the best releases of the 2020s so far, and a film that earned Emma Stone her second Oscar for playing the lead role: a woman named Bella Baxter who, through a science experiment, is given the brain of a child.

She ventures out into the world largely thanks to the closest thing the film has to a villain, Mark Ruffalo’s Duncan Wedderburn. He initially seems like he might be charismatic, but reveals himself to be a hilariously insecure loser very quickly, and though he might not pose a serious threat all the time to the increasingly smart and resourceful Bella, he still emerges as an extremely memorable antagonist, with the performance from Ruffalo also demonstrating the actor’s range very well.

Watch on Hulu

6 Gaear Grimsrud

'Fargo' (1996)

Image via Gramercy Pictures

The filmography of the Coen Brothers is filled with memorable villains (and a fair few anti-heroes who are far from good people), with one of the best and most intimidating being Fargo’s Gaear Grimsrud. While this 1996 film might not be as broadly comedic as something like Raising Arizona or The Big Lebowski, it is still a frequently hilarious crime/dark comedy movie about a kidnapping/extortion plan gone horribly wrong.

In contrast to the other villainous characters played by Steve Buscemi and William H. Macy, Peter Stormare’s Grimsrud has a coldness and seriousness that makes him feel a little like he walked out of a more serious Coen Brothers movie and into Fargo. He doesn’t clash with the tone of Fargo entirely, given much of the humor’s pitch black, but he does prove to be a relatively frightening antagonist, also thanks in part to him not being nearly as incompetent as the other nefarious characters in the film.

Watch on Max

5 Oliver Quick

'Saltburn' (2023)

Image via MGM

Given Saltburn borrows from The Talented Mr. Ripley, and Tom Ripley is a legendary villain within the worlds of both literature and cinema, it’s not too surprising that Saltburn also has a great central villain. Said villain, Oliver Quick, is also the main character, much like Ripley is the center of The Talented Mr. Ripley, with Saltburn following Oliver’s attempts to work his way into a wealthy family’s good graces for his own self-centered reasons.

The people Oliver’s targeting aren’t exactly the nicest of folks at all times, but he crosses various lines as Saltburn goes on, and reveals himself to be something of an evil mastermind by the end of it all. It’s a dark film with a fantastic lead performance by Barry Keoghan as Oliver, but it also retains a satirical edge and bleak sense of humor throughout, functioning as a slick comedy/drama/thriller from start to finish.

Saltburn Release Date November 17, 2023 Director Emerald Fennell Cast Rosamund Pike , Barry Keoghan , Jacob Elordi , Carey Mulligan , Archie Madekwe Runtime 127 minutes

Watch on Amazon

4 Audrey II

'Little Shop of Horrors' (1986)

Image via Warner Bros.

Audrey II has some competition when it comes to villainous characters in Little Shop of Horrors, because this cult classic musical/comedy/horror movie has a good number of villains. Steve Martin’s devilish dentist is one, cruel boss Mr. Mushnik is another, and even the film’s main character, Rick Moranis’ Seymour, plays a huge role in causing a good amount of violence and chaos that unfolds in the film’s back half.

But Audrey II is a giant plant that talks and has an insatiable desire for blood and, eventually, entire human beings, and it’s hard to look past that when judging a movie character’s capacity for villainous actions. The technical mastery behind Little Shop of Horrors is also pivotal for making Audrey II such a great villainous creature, given how great the special effects used to bring the plant to life still look almost 40 years later.

Rent on Apple TV

3 Count Rugen

'The Princess Bride' (1987)

Image via 20th Century Fox

The Princess Bride is an undisputed classic that works remarkably well, considering how much it balances regarding different characters and genres. It’s also a story within a story, gently poking fun at certain tropes and traditions inherent to fairytales while itself being a great fantasy/fairytale kind of movie, having various memorable characters of both the heroic and villainous variety.

Regarding villains, honorable mentions are in order for the likes of Vizzini and Prince Humperdinck, but it’s arguably the latter’s second-in-command, Count Rugen (AKA the six-fingered man) who emerges as The Princess Bride's best villain. He does a good deal of the dirty work for Humperdinck, and comes across as the most threatening from a physical perspective, while also being seemingly devoid of emotion. He tortures one hero, Wesley, in cold blood, and is also the arch-enemy of another, Inigo Montoya, who’s spent most of his life preparing for the day he’ll get revenge on the six-fingered man who killed his father.

Watch on Disney+

2 Harry Waters

'In Bruges' (2008)

Image via Focus Features

Ralph Fiennes is no stranger to playing iconic villains in non-comedic movies, both when it comes to portraying real-life figures (like Schindler’s List’s Amon Göth) and characters that exist within the realm of fantasy (such as Lord Voldemort from Harry Potter). In Bruges shows he can also bring that energy to a more comedic film, though it is a film that’s admittedly just as bleak/sad as it is funny.

In Bruges revolves around two hitmen being sent to the titular Belgian city, with it eventually revealed that one of them is to kill the other for a mistake that had been made earlier. Orchestrating the whole thing is Fiennes’ character, Harry Waters, a foul-mouthed and intimidating gangster who nevertheless has a strict personal code that does give him a certain amount of depth, being one of several tragic characters in this memorable tragicomedy.

In Bruges Release Date February 8, 2008 Director Martin McDonagh Cast Elizabeth Berrington , Rudy Blomme , Olivier Bonjour , Mark Donovan , Ann Elsley , Colin Farrell Runtime 107

Rent on Apple TV

1 Judge Doom

'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' (1988)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Like Gremlins, Who Framed Roger Rabbit is another classic 1980s movie that might, on the surface, look like it could be kid-friendly, but in actuality might not be (at least not for the youngest of young viewers). It blends animation and live-action in a creative manner, telling a story about humans and cartoon characters existing side-by-side, centering on the titular toon, Roger Rabbit, trying to prove that he didn’t murder non-toon Marvin Acme.

Given the movie’s film noir influences, there’s a larger conspiracy at play within Who Framed Roger Rabbit, and behind it all is the not-so-surprisingly evil Judge Doom. Some of the truths behind this character are a little shocking, though, as is how far Christopher Lloyd goes to make Doom genuinely terrifying (it’s a far cry from his character in the Back to the Future trilogy, with those films also being directed by Robert Zemeckis). The movie as a whole is a ton of fun and frequently hilarious, but Judge Doom is the kind of antagonist who’s likely traumatized countless kids who’ve watched the film he belongs to.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit Release Date June 21, 1988 Director Robert Zemeckis Cast Bob Hoskins , Christopher Lloyd , Joanna Cassidy , Charles Fleischer , Stubby Kaye , Alan Tilvern Runtime 103

Watch on Disney+

NEXT: The Most Underrated Movie Villains of the 2010s, Ranked