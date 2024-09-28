The early 21st century is seen as an exceptionally great time for comedies. It saw the rise of many comedic talents, including members of the famed Frat Pack like Ben Stiller, Will Ferrell, and Jack Black, to name a few. It also further elevated the career of Judd Apatow as he wrote, produced, and directed many hit films starring the likes of Steve Carell, Seth Rogen, and Paul Rudd. But next to them, there were also many outliers that still stood out with their own comedic gems.

While there is no necessary rating needed in order to make a film funny, there were several R-rated comedies released in the 2000s that are still beloved and quoted today. Some aspects of these films may not have aged well over the years due to changing times, but the nostalgia surrounding them still resonates deeply with comedy fans. Each of these comedy films stand out in their own ways and each uses different methods in order to get laughs—all while not admitting anyone under 17 without a parent.

10 'Step Brothers' (2008)

Directed by Adam McKay

Before Adam McKay directed the Oscar-nominated satirical dramedies like The Big Short and Don’t Look Up, he and Will Ferrell collaborated on some of the biggest comedies of the 2000s. One of his most popular—and the most quoted—was the second team-up between Ferrell and John C. Reilly known as Step Brothers. The 2008 comedy centers around Brennan (Ferrell) and Dale (Reilly), two immature men who must learn to live with each other after their single parents (Mary Steenburgen and Richard Jenkins) get married.

Despite the mixed reception from critics at the time, Step Brothers found major appeal with audiences. It’s still considered a comedic joy today, mostly due to the comedic banter between Ferrell and Reilly and the many quotable lines: “Did we just become best friends?” “Can we turn our beds into bunk beds?” and “It’s the f***ing Catalina Wine Mixer!”, to name a few. Step Brothers is proof a simple comedic concept can work if you have the right cast and take it to the next level, which is a bickering brotherhood full of belly laughs.

9 'I Love You, Man' (2009)

Directed by Jon Hamburg

You’ve heard of romantic comedies, now get ready for a bro-mantic comedy. Paul Rudd stars in I Love You, Man as Peter Klaven, who, upon getting engaged to Zooey (Rashida Jones), realizes he has no male friends, which also means he has no one good enough to make the best man at his wedding. He then meets Sydney Fife (Jason Segel) and spends more time with him, thus finally learning what it’s like to have a best friend without ruining his relationship with Zooey.

Much of the humor in I Love You, Man comes from the chemistry between the two leads. Rudd plays Peter as straight-laced and awkward, whereas Segel plays Fife as more loose and unconventional, but both maintain the right level of sincerity to make them likable. The film also boasts a huge cast of talented big names, including Andy Samberg, J.K. Simmons, Jon Favreau, and Lou Ferrigno, also delivering funny moments. I Love You, Man often flies under the radar, but deserves more recognition for its endearing look at male friendships.

8 'Team America: World Police' (2004)

Directed by Trey Parker

From the creators of South Park comes… puppets! Team America: World Police is one of the many outrageous creations of Trey Parker and Matt Stone and a standout 2000s comedy. The plot centers around a Broadway actor named Gary who gets recruited by an organization called Team America to stop Kim Jong-il from orchestrating a massive international terrorist plot. Instead of their trademark cutout animation style, Parker and Stone instead took a wildly different creative approach by using marionette puppetry akin to the classic U.K. children’s series Thunderbirds. But like South Park, it takes no prisoners when it comes to ridicule.

The synopsis is already ridiculous enough, but the execution makes it all the more hilarious as the puppets add so much to the insanity of the story. And twenty years later, Team America: World Police is an apologetically vulgar comedy filled with unsubtle humor and graphic puppet sex, but also a striking satire of American foreign policy in the post-9/11 Bush years. Not only does it take several jabs at global politics, but also celebrity culture. Team America: World Police is one of those films where you either love it or don’t. What else can you say? Except maybe…“America, f*** yeah!”

7 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin' (2005)

Directed by Judd Apatow

Steve Carell had a successful 2005 by starring in both the U.S. remake of the television series The Office and The 40-Year-Old Virgin, the directorial debut of Judd Apatow. It centers around Carell as, well, a 40-year-old introverted man named Andy who has never had sex in his life. Feeling the newfound pressure from his coworkers, he sets out to finally lose his virginity and eventually meets a woman named Trish (Catherine Keener), with whom he becomes smitten.

At the time, Carell was best known for his appearances on The Daily Show and supporting roles in films like Bruce Almighty and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. The 40-Year-Old Virgin helped solidify his status as a leading man. The film is also best known for its heavy use of improvised dialogue, which has since become a staple of Apatow’s works, as well as regulars like Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd contributing to the funny supporting cast. Despite its title and with Carell’s sweet and humorous personality, it makes The 40-Year-Old Virgin one of Apatow’s strongest films.

6 'The Hangover' (2009)

Directed by Todd Phillips

Let’s go back to Las Vegas! The Hangover was a runaway hit in 2009 and became the highest-grossing R-rated comedy of all time. Directed by Todd Phillips, the film centers around bachelors Phil (Bradley Cooper), Stu (Ed Helms), and Alan (Zach Galifinakis), who wake up after a wild night in Las Vegas and learn that the groom Doug (Justin Bartha) is missing. Despite not remembering anything, they have to retrace their steps and bring him back in time for the wedding, leading to hilarious results and discoveries.

The Hangover was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Comedy or Musical, a feat not often achieved by straight comedies. Some parts of the film have aged badly, like the offensive language, racism, and sexism, and it can even be argued that the poorly-received sequels ruined the momentum of the original. But what made The Hangover work was the chemistry between the three leads; the dynamic between the level-headed Phil, the neurotic Stu, and the dim-witted Alan made for a camaraderie that worked effectively due to the shared goal of finding their friend.

5 'Tropic Thunder; (2008)

Directed by Ben Stiller

Hollywood loves to make fun of Hollywood and Tropic Thunder is one of many examples to do so. Ben Stiller directed, co-wrote, and starred in the Oscar-nominated action-comedy about a group of actors struggling to make a big-budget Vietnam War film, until they come across real danger and must survive by becoming the soldiers they’re playing. Stiller plays fading action star Tugg Speedman along with Jack Black as drug-addicted comedian Jeff Portnoy, Robert Downey Jr. as pretentious method actor Kirk Lazarus, and Tom Cruise as foul-mouthed producer Les Grossman.

The obvious needs to be addressed: Much of Tropic Thunder has not aged well, from Downey donning blackface to the portrayal of people with disabilities, as well as the perceived antisemitism against Cruise’s characterization. While actions like these are, thankfully, not condoned today, the intention of Tropic Thunder was to lampoon how ridiculous Hollywood culture can get, even today. Much of the film did it brilliantly with the fake trailers, the portrayal of over-the-top filmmaking techniques, and the ridiculous method acting practices. Those should, hopefully, be the right lessons to learn from Tropic Thunder.

4 'Shaun of the Dead' (2004)

Directed by Edgar Wright

Shaun of the Dead put Edgar Wright on the map as one of the most inventive directors working today. This horror comedy—which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year—is a hilarious zombie film that also pays homage to the works of the late George A. Romero. When a zombie invasion overruns London, down-on-his-luck salesman Shaun (Simon Pegg) and his slacker best friend Ed (Nick Frost) must band together to protect their loved ones, including Shaun’s girlfriend Liz (Kate Ashfield) and his mother Barbara (Dame Penelope Wilton).

The film marked the first of three collaborations between Wright, Pegg, Frost, and producer Nira Park, best known now as the “Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy”. Shaun of the Dead was also part of the reviving zombie subgenre in the 2000s, but with a bigger emphasis on the comedic antics of how the characters deal with survival as well as their own issues. Filled with brilliantly-timed jokes complimented by the stellar editing and brutally bloody effects, Shaun of the Dead is considered to be one of the best British comedies of all time.