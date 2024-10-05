As the 2000s ushered in a golden age of R-rated comedies, the following decade continued to produce more similar hits with similar success. Talented names like Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill, and Judd Apatow maintained their success on screen, both behind the scenes and in front of the camera. But in the 2010s, there were many comedies that not only became hits, but also new risks; some introduced big new stars, some explored daring concepts, and some mixed with different genres.

Some would even argue that comedy has changed due to changing times and attitudes towards different topics. Many would even claim that comedy is going soft due to more sensitivity around certain social issues. If the 2010s have proved anything, it’s that comedy can and should evolve while still being funny. Some can be feminist, some can be apocalyptic, and some can have superheroes. So, what were the best 2010 R-rated comedies? Which ones dare to defy and become hits?

10 'Ted' (2012)

Directed by Seth Macfarlane

You will believe Mark Wahlberg can be best friends with a talking teddy bear, and it takes someone like Seth MacFarlane to pull it off. The Family Guy creator wrote, directed, and provided both the voice and motion-capture for the title character in Ted. John (Wahlberg) lives with his best friend Ted, whom he wished would come to life as a child. Now that John is in a serious relationship with his girlfriend Lori (Mila Kunis), he and Ted must learn how to grow up while maintaining their friendship.

MacFarlane’s style of comedy is considered to be hit-or-miss with audiences, but Ted managed to be a hit, spawning both a sequel and a prequel streaming series on Peacock. Although Ted is best regarded for its jokes, the secret ingredient is Wahlberg’s performance; it can be tricky as an actor to interact with something that’ll be added later in post-production, but Wahlberg plays his connection with a CGI teddy bear so convincingly that it often goes unappreciated. Despite the vulgar humor, what makes Ted work is being a buddy comedy first. Thunder Buddies for life!

9 'Blockers' (2018)

Directed by Kay Cannon

What happens when a group of parents discovers a secret sex pact made by their teenage daughters on prom night? Hijinks, of course. Leslie Mann, John Cena, and Ike Barinholtz make for a hilarious trio in Blockers, an underrated and surprisingly intelligent 2018 comedy. Directed by Kay Cannon of Pitch Perfect fame, the film centers around three high school seniors—played by Kathryn Newton, Geraldine Viswathan, and Gideon Adlon—who plot to lose their virginity on prom night, but unbeknownst to them, their plan has been discovered by their concerned parents who race to stop them.

The main storyline involving the parents could have been handled poorly and regarded as sexist, but what Blockers does is have them rightfully called out for their double standards when it comes to female autonomy. They still go about their plan, but the film does not paint them as their daughters’ saviors. As for the daughters, each one of them has a different motivation to lose their virginity; they make their own choices and support each other as they enter adulthood. With a hilarious cast and a refreshing take on sex positivity, Blockers should be anything but blocked.

8 'This Is the End' (2013)

Directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Golberg

Remember that one movie where all those comedians had to survive the end of the world? It’s hard to forget because it was so funny. The 2013 comedy This Is the End starred Jay Baruchel, Seth Rogen, James Franco, Jonah Hill, Craig Robinson, and Danny McBride playing exaggerated versions of themselves hiding out together in Franco’s Los Angeles home during a biblical apocalypse. Based on the short film Jay and Seth vs. The Apocalypse, Rogen and Evan Goldberg co-wrote and co-directed one of the funniest movies these actors have done in their whole careers.

Metafiction can be tricky to pull off, but the cast of This Is the End made it work due to their willingness to go into full self-deprecation mode as their “characters” get into survival mode. Actors like Rogen, Hill, and Robinson are especially best known for improv and their appearances in Judd Apatow films, and This Is the End feels like a culmination of their talents brought together, all for a wildly funny concept involving the Rapture and demonic creatures. For This Is the End, the cast’s ability to roast themselves adds a level of vulnerability that’s rarely seen in comedies, and also fun to watch.

7 'Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping' (2016)

Directed by Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone

When Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping was released in 2016, it flew under the radar and resulted in becoming a box office bomb. Much of the blame has gone to the poor marketing. But the film did receive positive reviews from critics, and over the years, it’s gained more of a following, as it should. From The Lonely Island—consisting of Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer—comes a mockumentary about the rise and fall of fictional popstar Conner4Real (Samberg) and his many relationships, especially with his former band members (Taccone and Schaffer).

Popstar brilliantly lampoons the music documentary genre, particularly those about real-life pop stars Justin Bieber and One Direction. It’s the closest we have to a 21st century This Is Spinal Tap, parodying the ridiculous antics of larger-than-life musical artists and being unapologetic about it. Also, the songs are both catchy and hilarious, with hits like “I’m So Humble”, “Finest Girl (Bin Laden Song)”, and “Equal Rights.” The Lonely Island have come a long way since their early days making Digital Shorts on Saturday Night Live. Despite the absurdity of Popstar, it's also a wild but sincere interpretation of what the success of The Lonely Island has been all about: their friendship.

6 'Game Night' (2018)

Directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein

Like Blockers, Game Night was another R-rated comedy from 2018 that was refreshingly funny. This one was an action-packed murder mystery, centering around competitive, game-loving married couple Max (Jason Bateman) and Annie (Rachel McAdams). One night, Max’s brother Brooks (Kyle Chandler) invites them and their friends over to his home for what’s supposed to be a normal murder mystery game. But when Brooks gets kidnapped for real, they believe it’s all part of the game, leading to several twists and turns throughout the night, yielding chaotic results.

What makes Game Night work is the brilliantly comedic timing from its cast, particularly Bateman, McAdams, and Jesse Plemons, in one of his best roles as the creepy and mysterious next-door-neighbor Gary, who’s also a police officer. The premise of Game Night could have easily been a botched missed opportunity, but directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein instill the right balance needed to make it an effective dark comedy. This is the kind of film that needed to be rated R for it to fully work, otherwise it could have been easily forgettable. It’s not the game night anyone would want to be a part of, but it’s the Game Night that’s worth watching.

5 'Deadpool' (2016)

Directed by Tim Miller

Since the early 2000s, Ryan Reynolds had been campaigning for the Marvel Comics anti-hero Deadpool to get his own movie. He got his first shot at playing the character in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine in a supporting role. The film was not only widely panned, but there was massive fan backlash due to the unfaithful portrayal of the Merc with a Mouth—he even had his mouth sewn shut. But after test footage for a Deadpool solo film was leaked online, it prompted 20th Century Fox to give in and green-light Deadpool for a 2016 release, with Reynolds returning to the titular role. The rest is history.

Not only was Deadpool praised by critics and adored by fans, but it became the highest-grossing R-rated film of that time, taking in more than $782 million worldwide—its own sequels, released in 2018 and this year, would eventually beat that record. Several aspects of Deadpool were praised; from Reynolds’s faithful performance to the numerous jokes and pop culture references, from the unapologetically brutal violence to the wildly extensive marketing campaign. It was an event that demonstrated what R-rated superhero films could become. With the market considered oversatured by comic book movies, Deadpool came out at the right time to both make fun of and celebrate the genre.

4 'The World's End' (2013)

Directed by Edgar Wright

Speaking of apocalyptic comedies, how about one from across The Pond? The World’s End is the third collaboration between Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg, and Nick Frost, and marked the completion of their “Three Flavours Cornetto” trilogy. It centers on five longtime friends—played by Pegg, Frost, Paddy Considine, Martin Freeman, and Eddie Marsan—reunited as adults to finish a pub crawl in their old hometown, one that they never completed as teenagers. But they make a shocking discovery: The town is not like how they remembered it due to an alien takeover and the townspeople being replaced by androids.

Despite The World’s End and This Is the End being released in the same year and centering around friends battling an apocalypse, both films are, thankfully, completely different. Instead of improv, The World’s End relies on a tightly-written script filled with hidden jokes and payoffs, which have been commonplace for Wright’s style of filmmaking. Next to the brilliantly-timed jokes and engaging action sequences, the film also touches on themes of nostalgia, friendship, and addiction. It manages to go to morbid places while never losing its comedic edge. Like the majority of Wright’s filmography, The World’s End knows how to make dark and funny blend flawlessly while being sharp, witty, and all-around entertaining.

3 'Bridesmaids' (2011)

Directed by Paul Feig

The majority of R-rated comedy films released in the early 21st century had one thing in common: mostly male leads. That changed with the 2011 release of Bridesmaids, a breakout hit that paved the way for more female-centered R-rated comedies. Produced by Judd Apatow and directed by Paul Feig, Kristen Wiig stars as Annie, a baker who’s chosen to be the maid of honor at the wedding of her best friend Lillian (Maya Rudolph). With her own life in disarray, Annie struggles to navigate throughout the wedding preparation and rituals of being a bridesmaid, especially when facing competition from fellow bridesmaid Helen (Rose Byrne).

At the time of its release, Bridesmaids was described as “The Hangover with women”, due to both films being raunchy, wedding-centered comedies. But it evolved from being more than that and even proved that not all films with predominantly female casts were just “chick flicks.” Wiig, Rudolph, and Byrne are backed up with a funny supporting cast which includes Wendi McClendon-Covey, Ellie Kemper, and Melissa McCarthy in a breakout performance that received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Bridesmaids continues to be praised as a modern comedy classic and proved that men could enjoy it just as much as any other comedy.