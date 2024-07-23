Comedies have continuously been some of the most beloved and iconic films of each generation, with many people's perspectives and viewpoints on film in an era being defined by the comedies released. Even with the decade not even halfway over, the 2020s already have a highly exquisite selection of great comedies, ranging from box office juggernauts like Barbie to critical darlings like The Holdovers and The Banshees of Inisherin.

However, for every exceptional comedy that has already left its mark in the annals of modern film history, there is a selection of great and underappreciated comedies that deserve their time in the spotlight. Whether it be because of minuscule marketing campaigns that failed to draw attention, mixed reception from audiences or critics, or simply looked over in favor of other films, there are many reasons why a comedy doesn't get the recognition it deserves. Due to their nature of becoming cult classics more often than other genres, don't be surprised if these hidden gem comedies end up eventually getting that luxurious acclaim in due time.

10 'Snack Shack' (2024)

Directed by Adam Rehmeier

A classic 90s summertime coming-of-age story about a duo of friends attempting to do what they can to make bank over the summer, Snack Shack exudes the same wholesome, relaxing energy of ice cream on a hot summer day. After best friends A.J. (Conor Sherry) and Moose's (Gabriel LaBelle) plans of selling home-brewed beer fall through, they end up finding a new opportunity to work the snack shack at the local pool. However, their friendship and plans are suddenly put at risk when they meet charming lifeguard Brooke (Mika Abdalla), who puts a wedge between the two.

Snack Shack has the same type of honest and nostalgia-filled coming-of-age energy as a film by Richard Linklater, seamlessly brought together by the inherent chemistry and strength between Sherry and LaBelle. It's the type of R-rated coming-of-age comedy that has certainly seen a rise in recent years with films like Bottoms and Booksmart but feels distinct and different enough to be in a league of its own. It's an experience that's impossible not to crack a smile while watching and deserves to go down as a modern-day classic for summer comedies.

Snack Shack Release Date March 15, 2024

9 'Thelma' (2024)

Directed by Josh Margolin

The trend of a single figure versus the world on a quest for revenge has been massively popular in the world of action after the success of John Wick. Thelma successfully takes a comedic approach by making its hero a 93-year-old grandma. After being the victim of a phone scammer, sweet grandmother Thelma (June Squibb) decides to embark on a quest across the city to get back the money stolen from her. However, her family is terrified of something bad happening to her due to her age, so Thelma is forced to sneak and navigate around her overbearing family.

While it would be easy for a film of this concept to punch down on the elderly and make them the butt of the majority of jokes, Thelma goes about its comedic premise with the utmost respect and charm for its elderly characters. It's this inherent kindness, combined with a great comedic supporting cast, that helps make Thelma a standout comedy and one of the biggest surprises of 2024.

8 'Self Reliance' (2023)

Directed by Jake Johnson

In a directorial debut by acclaimed comedy actor Jake Johnson, Self Reliance sees him playing Tommy, a man who finds himself as the latest contestant on a mysterious dark web gameshow. The rules are simple: a group of dangerous assassins is forced to hunt him down, and he will have to survive 30 days if he wants to win the grand prize of a million dollars. The assassins will only kill him if he's alone, so Tommy accepts the challenge, hoping that he can just have someone next to him who won't leave his side for 30 days.

There's a sad, chaotic, and over-the-top humor present within Self Reliance that comes imbued with its darkly comedic premise, a style that Johnson has perfected and fine-tuned throughout his career. Aside from its darker aspects, what makes Self Reliance such an effective watch is how it touches on the horrors of addiction and self-help and how destructive these things can be for friends, family, and other loved ones. Hopefully, Johnson can take this creative momentum and continue to create engaging and hilarious comedies down the line.

7 'Not Okay' (2022)

Directed by Quinn Shephard

Taking the terrifying, toxic world of social media clout and adding a darker, satirical Coen Brothers-esque plot, Not Okay embellishes its unlikable main character in a story of betrayal, lies, and greed. The film follows Danni (Zoey Deutch), who, in a ploy to get more followers and fame, fakes a trip to Paris on social media while she sits at home and attempts to play the system. However, she soon becomes the center of attention when a terrorist attack happens in Paris, as she decides to continue her lie and tell her fake experience and the story of how she's dealing with the trauma.

Not Okay is the type of in-your-face, chaotic satire of the modern social media space and influencer culture that could only have been made during the 2020s. It has a brilliant and inherent understanding of not only the multitude of social struggles and pains that modern youth are going through but also just how easily and often people can co-opt these movements for their gain. Not Okay works as well as it does, thanks to the great lead comedic performance from Deutch, who balances blissfully unaware with painful ego for hilarious results.

Not Okay Release Date July 29, 2022

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date July 29, 2022 Cast Zoey Deutch , Mia Isaac , Nadia Alexander , Embeth Davidtz , Karan Soni , Dylan O'Brien Runtime 103 minutes Writers Quinn Shephard

6 'Babes' (2024)

Directed by Pamela Adlon

While a multitude of films over the years have attempted to find success in the same style of raunchy female-centric comedy as Bridesmaids, Babes is one of the very few examples that deeply understands what makes the formula work so well. The film follows single woman Eden (Ilana Glazer) who, after getting pregnant from a one-night stand, faces difficulties after learning the father died soon after their hookup. With nobody else to turn to, Eden soon begins to lean on her married best friend and mother of two, Dawn (Michelle Buteau), to get through this pregnancy.

It isn't exactly difficult to create a female-led comedy that focuses on adult topics, as it's a trend that exploded throughout the 2010s to largely underwhelming results. However, what makes Babes work is the core understanding and usage of female friendship and bonding through difficult times. Not only does the film use the concept of female connection as its primary crux, but it doesn't shy away from the difficulties and pains of the female experience, showing how friendship can make it more bearable.

5 'The Kid Detective' (2020)

Directed by Evan Morgan

Taking the classic child detective premise and adding a twist of dark comedy satire, The Kid Detective is a must-watch for those with fond memories of the stories of Nancy Drew or Encyclopedia Brown. The film follows Abe Applebaum (Adam Brody), a former star and sensation in his local town for solving small-town mysteries, yet his passion came crashing down after failing to solve a deadly disappearance case. However, now a depressed 31-year-old, he has a second chance at greatness when a naive client enlists his help to find out who murdered her boyfriend.

In what is easily a career highlight for Adam Brody, The Kid Detective blends the inherent innocence and charm of its premise with a hilarious, washed-up demeanor and depression to make a hilarious parody. The story is genuinely so ingenious and inherent to comedy and hijinks that it's surprising it took this long to come to life. The Kid Detective perfectly uses a masterfully hilarious concept and its star's inherent charisma to deliver an underappreciated gem of dark comedy.

The Kid Detective Release Date October 16, 2020

4 'On the Count of Three' (2021)

Directed by Jerrod Carmichael

Jerrod Carmichael had already proven his comedic chops as one of the most exciting and genuine standup comedians of recent memory, but he proved his abilities in the directorial chair with On the Count of Three. The film follows Carmichael as Val, a man who has given up hope in his life and wants it all to be over but can't end it himself. It just so happens that his best friend, Kevin (Christopher Abbott), is also suicidal, so the duo plans to enact a double suicide. Before their plan can go through, they decide to spend the rest of the day tying up loose ends and dealing with unfinished business.

It's a difficult balancing act to find the humor inherent in such a dark and depressing topic as suicide. Yet, On the Count of Three has a deep respect and understanding for the hardships of depression and can find laughter in the face of darkness. Carmichael and Christopher Abbott work wonders off of one another, with a great deal of chemistry and bringing out the best in each other both dramatically and comedically.

3 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' (2022)

Directed by Eric Appel

It's been no secret that musician biopics have returned to be a major trend in recent years, following the critical and box office success of films like Bohemian Rhapsody, Elvis, and Rocketman. However, with the majority of these films following similar cliches and conventions, it was the perfect opportunity for a parody like Weird: The Al Yankovic Story to completely decimate these tired trends. Acting as a fictional story about the rise of Weird Al Yankovic, the film goes through his wild life and rise to stardom, featuring love, violence, and deception.

Especially considering the mixed critical reception of the majority of recent musician biopics, The Al Yankovic Story was a perfect deconstruction and satire that was released at the perfect, most relevant time. Daniel Radcliffe provides a great comedic performance as Yankovic, fully leaning into the film's absurdity and treating it with the sincerity of an awards-contending drama. While the film was largely overlooked thanks to its status as a Roku streaming original, its brilliant execution is worth checking the film out no matter what platform it's on.

2 'Theater Camp' (2023)

Directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman

A hilarious and beautiful love letter to the art of amateur theater and performance from a young age, Theater Camp is a must-watch experience for anyone who even toyed with the world of theater. The film follows a scrappy, understaffed summer camp theater forced to band together for the summer after their charming owner falls into a coma, leaving the camp to be run by her inexperienced son, Troy (Jimmy Tatro). With the money slowly running out, the staff is still highly dedicated to making this summer experience one to remember for the children.

While the mockumentary style was largely popular in the past, it has seemingly fallen out of favor in recent years. Theater Camp acts as a brilliant and hilarious revival of the concept and genre. The film makes great use of its vast cast of comedic forces to create many iconic moments, quotable lines, and memorable characters. Theater Camp was largely overlooked when it was released in theaters due to releasing at the same time as Barbie and Oppenheimer, but it has slowly been growing a cult following after debuting on streaming.

1 'Hundreds of Beavers' (2022)

Directed by Mike Cheslik

Combining the action and inherent chaos of a classic Saturday morning cartoon with the world of live action, Hundreds of Beavers is a one-of-a-kind work of art that deserves to be in conversation as one of the best comedies of the 21st century. The film follows a drunken salesman who finds his applejack operation destroyed during a harsh winter and is now forced to face the elements of nature on his lonesome. After eventually learning the skills to become a fur trapper, he is forced to go face-to-face with his most deadly opponent yet, a conniving group of beavers.

Hundreds of Beavers is the type of high-energy slapstick experience that feels right at home with classic cartoons but whose live-action execution feels perfectly catered and built for a modern internet-era audience. It embellishes and revels in the absurdity of its execution, with all the animal characters being people in mascot outfits and the film largely employing animation techniques to turn live-action people into cartoon caricatures. Hundreds of Beavers is a comedic experience that is simply unlike anything else that the world of film is offering at this point and will most assuredly become one of the defining cult classics of the 2020s.

Hundreds of Beavers Release Date February 9, 2024

