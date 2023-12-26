Entertaining global audiences from every corner of the world, the comedy genre has always been a beloved one; when it comes to the film industry, it is no exception. Part of what makes the category so great is how it can easily be blended with other genres, resulting in tragicomedies, dark comedies, and other forms of humor.

With that being said, this year has proven to have been great and also quite diverse for the genre, with Greta Gerwig's joyful but provocative Barbie grossing over 1 billion worldwide and sweeping viewers off their feet with its inventive, comical premise. Towards the end of the year, Yorgos Lanthimos provided audiences with a very different take on the genre, leaning more towards the eccentric and surrealistic and managing to surpass expectations. From Flora and Son to The Holdovers, these are the best comedy movies of 2023, ranked by entertainment value and overall quality.

10 'Flora and Son'

Director: John Carney

Image via Apple TV+

The heartwarming Flora and Son focuses on single mother Flora (Eve Hewson) and her rebellious 14-year-old son, Max (Orén Kinlan). Set in Dublin, this John Carney feature invites viewers to tag along as the two characters navigate a strained relationship. It sheds light on how music bonds this duo and, consequently, heals their emotional wounds.

Featuring great original songs that will bring audiences to tears and steal a smile out of them all the same, this music-infused watch truly incorporates the songs in its narrative in a compelling way. Not only does the lovely, heartwarming Carney film highlight the power of music and writing, making for a solid pick for those who feel deeply connected with any or both of those things, but it also tackles motherhood. Furthermore, Flora and Son is really well-acted.

Watch on Apple TV+

9 'Bottoms'

Director: Emma Seligman

Image via Orion

Featuring two of the most promising young stars of their generation — The Bear's Ayo Edebiri and Shiva Baby's Rachel Sennott — Bottoms was one of this year's biggest surprises concerning the comedy genre. The Emma Seligman LGBTQ+ film focuses on two girls who start a fight club as a way to lose their virginities to cheerleaders. While this initially works, PJ and Josie attempt to find a way out when their plan is exposed.

A unique and refreshing movie of the genre, Bottoms is a flimsy, lighthearted comedy and very much the epitome of a silly Gen-Z movie. It serves as a satire of victimization and violence — it's as if Mean Girls and Fight Club had a baby. Drawing inspiration from those iconic films and with memorable characters audiences can't help but root for, the playful 2023 comedy is worth checking, benefiting from not taking itself very seriously and being unafraid of tapping into ridiculousness.

Bottoms Release Date August 25, 2023 Cast Nicholas Galitzine , Ayo Edebiri , Dagmara Dominczyk , Rachel Sennott Runtime 92 minutes Genres Comedy

Watch on Fubo

8 'Beau is Afraid'

Director: Ari Aster

Image via A24

Ari Aster's latest feature steps into tragicomedy ground by throwing drama, horror, and comedy into the mix. The anxiety-inducing absurdist film follows an anxiety-ridden middle-aged man (Joaquin Phoenix) who embarks on a nightmarish journey to get home to his mother (Patti LuPone).

While Beau is Afraid isn't Aster's best film to date (it is a surreal movie that hardly appeals to everyone's taste), it is, nonetheless, a solid effort in the comedy genre. Featuring an ambitious film with terrifying world-building, this unsettling black comedy makes for a visceral watch that combines horror and comedy elements to fascinating results. Its trippy visuals that almost feel like a fever dream at times and Phoenix's performance are undoubtedly two of Beau is Afraid's strongest aspects.

Watch on Hoopla

7 'May December'

Director: Todd Haynes

Image via Netflix

From the viewer's standpoint — especially considering the disturbing real-life history that inspired it — May December initially seems far from a comedy; after all, it is literally about grooming. The movie illustrates a married couple (Julianne Moore and Charles Melton) twenty years after their bizarre relationship gripped the nation. Their bond is put to the test when an actress (Natalie Portman) comes to stay with them to do research for a film about their past.

Despite the backlash from being nominated in the category and its heartbreaking and shocking narrative, Todd Haynes' drama still features some dark comedy elements. Being categorized as such and submitted to the comedy category at the Golden Globes, it would be a major omission not to include it on this list. With masterclass performances from all those involved (particularly Melton, who has proven to be a promising rising star), May December is one of the sharpest and most complex movies of 2023 and has certainly inspired a lot of conversations.

Watch on Netflix

6 'American Fiction'

Director: Cord Jefferson

Image via Orion Pictures

In the utterly compelling American Fiction, a frustrated veteran writer of literary fiction (Jeffrey Wright) uses a pen name to write a book that launches him into the center of hypocrisy he claims to disdain after getting fed up with the establishment profiting from "Black" entertainment that relies on offensive tropes.

Cord Jefferson's directorial debut is nothing short of incredible. With a clever screenplay, this bold and biting social satire is touching, thought-provoking, and also hilarious. Not only does it reflect on our culture and its tendency to reduce people to stereotypes and put them into boxes, but it also sheds light on the price of Black success in a White-dominated industry. At its core, American Fiction is not only a sharp social commentary but also a heartfelt family drama with an incredible ending.

Watch in theaters

5 'Asteroid City'

Director: Wes Anderson

Images via Focus Features

Taking place in a fictional American desert town in 1955, the poetic Asteroid City follows a writer's (Edward Norton) play about a grieving father (Jason Schwartzman) who travels with his family (Jake Ryan, Ella Faris, Gracie Faris, and Willan Faris) to a small rural city to compete in a junior stargazing event.

With Asteroid City and four Netflix shorts released this year, 2023 was far from a bad year for Wes Anderson enthusiasts. While this sci-fi dramedy is arguably not as good as initially expected, it is still a great watch by the acclaimed director. As always, the visuals and acting performances did not disappoint. The deadpan humor, characteristic of most of Anderson's films, in addition to the quirky, unforgettable characters and star-studded cast, makes it impossible not to at least like the film. All in all, Asteroid City is a truly layered movie about the journey of self-discovery and the quest for the meaning of life.

Watch on Amazon Prime

4 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.'

Director: Kelly Fremon Craig

Image via Lionsgate Films

Directed by talented The Edge of Seventeen director Kelly Fremon Craig — who has proven to be an expert in the coming-of-age film genre — this big-screen adaptation of Judy Blume's seminal 1970 novel of the same name did not disappoint. The story follows the titular 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) as she is forced to settle in the suburbs of New Jersey after her life in New York. Margret navigates through puberty with new friends in a new school, often relying on the support of her mother (Rachel McAdams), who struggles with issues of her own.

With an impressive, near-perfect 99% Tomatometer score, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. is a charming tale that depicts adolescence honestly and authentically, shedding light on religion, puberty, identity, and other universal topics. Given that the 2023 comedy is sweet and comical in some instances but provocative and sensitive in others, it is a good pick for adults and younger audiences. In addition to the incredible and vulnerable acting efforts, what is so great about it is the way it pays homage to the original novel — which has impacted generations by breaking ground — and elevates it to even higher grounds by improving upon the source material.

Watch on STARZ

3 'The Holdovers'

Director: Alexander Payne

Image via Focus Features

Alexander Payne's new film, set in 1970s Massachusetts, follows a bad-tempered history professor (Paul Giamatti) at a New England prep school. He is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit the students who have nowhere else to go. He strikes an unlikely bond with a student (Dominic Sessa) and a grieving mother (Da'Vine Joy Randolph).

The Holdovers is a moving story about family and friendship, as well as healing and overcoming grief. What makes it stand out is how it depicts loneliness and isolation during such a treasured time of the year, shedding light on the other side of the coin that denotes those who do not have anyone to come home to. With a very humane premise and interesting characters, The Holdovers serves as a comedy as it does as a drama, with an inspirational story at its heart and three fantastic acting performances. Additionally, it is the perfect holiday viewing and will certainly be added to many seasonal watchlists for years to come.

The Holdovers Release Date November 10, 2023 Cast Paul Giamatti , Da'Vine Joy Randolph , Dominic Sessa , Carrie Preston Runtime 133 minutes Genres Comedy , Drama

Rent on Apple TV

2 'Barbie'

Director: Greta Gerwig

Image via Warner Bros.

Chronicling Margot Robbie's Stereotypical Barbie journey from Barbieland to the real world after confronting a sudden identity crisis, Greta Gerwig's most recent film (and the highest-grossing of the year so far, crossing $1 billion worldwide) depicts, through a truly entertaining narrative and incredible production design, the importance of self-discovery.

While Gerwig's movie is far from being a political, feminist manifesto, it has certainly stirred hilarious reactions to how it addresses the patriarchy — something that a big blockbuster hasn't done before, or at least not so straightforwardly. Be that as it may, the Barbenheimmer phenomenon has proven that maybe plastic really is fantastic and that Barbie is one of the biggest movies of the year — alongside release date twin Oppenheimer — as a result of its entertaining, joyful, and truly hilarious premise from start to finish (and even some inspiring, touching lines in between).

Watch on Max

1 'Poor Things'

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Like many films by the Greek filmmaker, Poor Things is a peculiar watch that sticks with viewers long after the credits roll. It tells the story of Victorian young woman Bella Baxter (Emma Stone in one of her most memorable and possibly challenging roles), who is resurrected by a scientist (Willem Dafoe) following her suicide. She then runs off with a lawyer (Mark Ruffalo) to embark on a self-discovery and sexual liberation odyssey.

Yorgos Lanthimos' movie is nothing short of weird and fantastic. Based on the open-ended novel of the same name by Alasdair Gray, Poor Things blends the comedy, drama, fantasy, and science fiction genres and delivers a never-seen-before narrative heightened by Stone's impeccable efforts. The script is top-tier, as is its execution. Overall, the film fully displays that Lanthimos is among the most interesting filmmakers and storytellers working today.

Watch in theaters

NEXT: The Best TV Shows of 2023