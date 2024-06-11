The '90s were easily one of the most iconic and standout decades when it came to not just film but comedies especially, as countless iconic titles made massive waves worldwide. From critically acclaimed and award-winning titles like Fargo and The Truman Show to bonafide classics that are still discussed and watched to this day, like Home Alone and Groundhog Day, there is no shortage of exceptional 90s comedies out there.

With the decade being so far out, numerous then-overlooked comedies of the era have found themselves receiving newfound time in the spotlight as underrated cult classics, including the likes of But I'm a Cheerleader and Galaxy Quest. However, even outside of those that have had their time being revitalized in the spotlight, many exceptional and hilarious '90s comedies haven't received their dues quite yet. While the list of well-made 90s comedies appears to be never-ending, these films especially deserved much more recognition and success than they got.

10 'Idle Hands' (1999)

Directed by Rodman Flender

Combining the antics and humor of a classic stoner comedy with the story and kills of a '90s horror film, Idle Hands is a perfect blend and one of the most overlooked horror comedies of the era. The film follows Anton (Devon Sawa), who spends most of his time lounging around and doing nothing; this lazy attitude makes him the target for a nightmarish possession. Taking control of his right hand, the demonic entity begins a killing spree across the town, leaving it up to Anton to regain control of his body before it's too late.

The way that Idle Hands balances the classic tropes and style of a laid-back stoner comedy with the over-the-top chaos and gory madness of a creature feature is a hilariously effective mishmash of genres. The highlight of the film is easily the comedic duo of Mick and Pnub (Seth Green and Elden Henson), who after being murdered by Anton, miraculously come back to life as undead creatures after simply refusing to go into the light. They continue to act as classic laid-back stoner sidekicks, despite both the increasingly dangerous plot as well as their new undead bodies.

9 'Late Bloomers' (1996)

Directed by Julia Dyer

An ahead-of-its-time sapphic romantic comedy, Late Bloomers follows the unexpected blossoming romance between high school basketball coach Dinah Groshardt and school secretary Carly Lumpkin. Once the news of their new relationship spreads around the school and community, the duo soon becomes the target of many enraged and bigoted parents who don't understand their love. Despite it all, the pair truly love each other and attempt to do what they can to deal with all of the bigoted hatred.

Late Bloomers finds great comedy in the absurdity of bigotry, with its leads' genuine chemistry and connection amplifying the ahead-of-its-time message.

Especially in an era that was so widely antagonistic toward LGBTQ+ people, Late Bloomers acts as a strange yet beautiful story of optimism and the immortal power of love despite it all. The film finds great comedy in the absurdity of bigotry, with its leads' genuine chemistry and connection amplifying the ahead-of-its-time messages and themes. The film is easily one of the most overlooked rom-coms of the era and a delightful LGBTQ+ movie that still holds up tremendously, especially compared to more recent but far less daring comedies.

8 'Nowhere' (1997)

Directed by Gregg Araki

One of many exceptionally bonkers and hilarious comedies to come from cult classic director Gregg Araki, Nowhere acts as the final film in his "Teenage Apocalypse" trilogy. It follows a group of college students attempting to live their strange, unpredictable lives. Dealing with the chaos and uncertainty of young adulthood combined with sexual frustrations, drug abuse, and vivid visions of an evil alien, the lines between what is and isn't real begin to blur as an unexpected body count begins to rise.

It's difficult not to get enveloped and enthralled by the strange world and characters that Araki created.

Much like Araki's other films, Nowhere is a poetic display of exceptional visuals, strange over-the-top characters, and a constant balancing act between absurdist comedy and genuine drama that can switch on the fly. It's difficult not to get enveloped and enthralled by the strange world and characters that Araki created, inviting the audience to go with the flow and ride along with its dreamlike experience. While those who aren't a fan of Araki's signature style of filmmaking won't appreciate the film, Nowhere is a great place to start for those unfamiliar with the director's body of work.

7 'Mouse Hunt' (1997)

Directed by Gore Verbinski

A simple yet enjoyable comedy film that has the tendencies and pacing of a live-action cartoon. Mouse Hunt follows brothers Lars and Ernie Smuntz (Nathan Lane and Lee Evans), who unexpectedly inherit a crumbling old mansion. However, they soon realize that the estate is worth millions, forcing them into a mad dash to clean the house and sell it to get a massive paycheck. The one thing standing between them and the fortune is the current resident, a tiny mouse who, despite his small stature, puts up a massive fight against the brothers.

Mouse Hunt's comedic antics and exaggerated usage of slapstick comedy help it become one of the closest modern parallels to the classic slapstick comedies of the golden age of Hollywood. However, the film makes great use of the technologies of the era to go all in on the most extreme possibilities of its premise, as well as slick and satisfying comedy action sequences. These wild executions would go on to be a continuing trend in director Gore Vergbinski's other films, including the Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy and Rango.

6 'Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead' (1991)

Directed by Stephen Hawk

One of many underrated family movies of the 90s that were simply overlooked at the time, Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead tells a charming story of growth and the struggles of home life. The film follows teenager Sue Ellen Crandell (Christina Applegate), who is excited for a summer of fun and excitement while her mom is on a summer-long absence. The fun is suddenly cut short by a strict babysitter. However, after the babysitter suddenly dies of old age, it becomes up to Sue Ellen to act as the adult of the family, forcing her to get a job to put money on the table.

While the film's title and premise give the appearance that the film would follow a wacky Weekend at Bernie's-style story of the family doing all they can to hide the dead body, the reality is much more unique and interesting. Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter Is Dead tells a unique and hilarious satire of the white-collar working world, as an unassuming youth is thrust into the chaotic drama and infighting of corporate jobs and is shocked by the reality of it all. It makes for a hilarious and strangely timeless family comedy that is both disruptive and heartwarming.

5 'Joe Versus the Volcano' (1990)

Directed by John Patrick Shanley

The first of what would end up being many collaborations between Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, Joe Versus the Volcano sees Hanks as Joe Banks, a man constantly worried about his health and well-being. His fears miraculously come true after learning he has only six months to live, giving him the push to finally quit his dead-end job and ask out his co-worker on a date. On their vacation date, Joe is hired to act as the sacrifice and jump into a volcano, which he unexpectedly agrees to because of the already ticking clock in his life.

The classic duo of Hanks and Ryan do a great job of enveloping Joe Versus the Volcano in a warming charm.

While its setup and premise are already wacky, what makes Joe Versus the Volcano such an effective and timeless comedy is its message of making the most of life, no matter the circumstances. The classic duo of Hanks and Ryan do a great job of enveloping the film in a warming charm, which contrasts the increasingly wild and stakes-raising plot that is equally hilarious and unpredictable. There are aspects and conventions in this film that act as an unexpected origin for facets that would go on to define aspects of both Hanks and Ryan's careers.

4 'In & Out' (1997)

Directed by Frank Oz