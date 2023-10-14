It’s often said that the best authors simply “write what they know,” and the same could be said of great filmmakers. There’s so much chaos, last-minute planning, controversy, and paranoia that occurs on a movie set that it’s enjoyable to look back at a critical production and laugh at the mistakes that were made.

Hollywood sure loves to celebrate itself sometimes, and some of the all-time greatest comedies are set within the world of cinema and explore the process of movie-making. These are the best comedy movies about film production, ranked.

‘Irma Vep’ (1996)

Olivier Assayas is one filmmaker who wasn’t afraid to criticize the clout that some directors have, and make fun of the pretentious nature of so-called “auteurs.” His 1996 satire Irma Vep explores one chaotic film production from the perspective of Hong Kong actress Maggie Cheung, who stars as a fictionalized version of herself.

Assayas pokes fun at Hollywood gossip and movie star culture, and it’s hilarious to see Cheung emulating her own life within Assayas’ absurd version of the industry. Assayas returned to the material in 2022 for a legacy sequel miniseries starring Alicia Vikander.

‘Get Shorty’ (1995)

Get Shorty is the perfect mix of Hollywood satire, genuine intrigue, and legitimate suspense; it’s a well-rounded crime caper that gets in more than a few great jabs at Hollywood and its studio politics.

John Travolta gives one of the best performances of his career as Chili Palmer, a mafia fixer who heads to the City of Angels to collect a debt and ends up involved with B movie producer, Harry Zimm (Gene Hackman), and scream queen, Karen Flores (Rene Russo). Director Barry Sonnenfield hilariously suggests that the mafia and film industry aren’t all that different.

‘The Disaster Artist’ (2017)

What’s funnier than seeing the “best bad movie ever made?” Probably seeing what it was like to make it. James Franco directed and starred as the cult movie icon Tommy Wiseua in this hilarious biopic that explored the production of Wiseua’s cult masterpiece The Room.

Even though The Room is regarded as one of the worst movies ever made, The Disaster Artist focuses on the genuine friendship between Wiseau and his best friend Greg Sestero (Dave Franco), the film’s unlikely star. The Disaster Artist drew inspiration from Sestero’s novel of the same name that recounted his unlikely friendship.

‘Me and Earl and the Dying Girl’ (2015)

Great cinema has the power to heal, and Me and Earl and the Dying Girl explores how the creative process of putting together a film can inspire young artists to express themselves.

Based on the bestselling young adult novel of the same name, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl follows the best friends Greg (Thomas Mann) and Earl (RJ Cyler), two teenage filmmakers who enjoy making ripoffs of their favorite movies. When their friend Rachel (Olivia Cooke) is diagnosed with terminal cancer, they decide to make a film in tribute to her.

‘Ed Wood’ (1994)

In real life, Ed Wood was like the Orson Welles of a different dimension; both filmmakers relied on working outside the studio system and believed that they had skills as actors, writers, directors, producers, and craftsmen that they could utilize on any of their films. The only difference is that while Welles made Citizen Kane, Wood made Plan 9 From Outer Space.

Tim Burton’s 1994 film Ed Wood served as a loving tribute to the passion that drove Wood, and how it took genuine inspiration to create some of the worst movies ever made.

‘Adaptation’ (2002)

Adaptation served as screenwriter Charlie Kaufman’s brilliant expose of everything wrong with the creative process, and the notion that “writer’s block” is a creative hurdle that can be defeated through sheer force of will.

Nicolas Cage received his second Academy Award nomination for his twin roles as both Kaufman himself and his fictional brother Donald, whose success writing clichéd scripts endlessly irritates his older brother. Adaptation is about as meta as Kaufman has ever been, but credit is due to director Spike Jonze for visualizing his eccentric worldview in a hilarious way.

‘Living in Oblivion’ (1995)

Living in Oblivion is one of the funnier independent comedies of the 1990s, but it might play more like a horror film for anyone who has ever been on a chaotic film set.

Set during three stressful days on the set of a low-budget feature, Living in Oblivion stars Steve Buscemi as a perpetually stressed-out filmmaker who must deal with temperamental actors, a dysfunctional camera, changing continuity, and an obnoxious crew that can’t wait to pick up their paychecks. It’s the type of film that makes any director laugh and cringe in equal measure.

‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ (1988)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit marked one of the most transformative achievements in visual effects within the history of filmmaking. Prior to Robert Zemeckis’ 1988 masterpiece, it didn’t seem possible that a human character like Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins) and a cartoon character like Roger Rabbit (Charles Fleischer) could seamlessly act alongside one another in a scene.

However, Zemeckis’ inventive editing made it possible for the two to take part in a buddy adventure that satirized the noir genre, animation, and over-consumerism within the film industry; it’s a family film that wasn’t afraid to include some more mature jokes.

‘The Player’ (1992)

Robert Altman worked for decades to perfect his craft, and his 1992 dark comedy, The Player encapsulates all of his wisdom, cynicism, and knowledge of the way that Hollywood really works. Tim Robbins gives one of the best performances of his career as the cynical studio executive Griffin Mill, an obsessive film fan who becomes obsessed with a murderous letter he received from an angry writer whose pitch he had rejected.

Mill finds himself in the middle of a criminal spree as exciting as the films he’s put into production when his investigation leads to a shocking murder.

‘Singin’ In The Rain’ (1952)

As odd as it may seem, Singin’ in the Rain was released after the musical genre had already evolved significantly, and was at risk of being irrelevant. Singin’ in the Rain served as a love letter to the medium itself, as it explored Hollywood’s transition from the silent era to the generation of “talkies” that began with The Jazz Singer.

As fate would have it, Singin’ in the Rain ended up being the definitive movie musical; it’s constantly referenced in films like Babylon to this day for its brilliant songs and musical numbers.

