Though it might seem like Oscar voters prefer stuffy historical dramas over movies belonging to more “fun” or out-there genres, the fact remains that a fair few funny movies have done well throughout the history of the Academy Awards. Undoubtedly, some of the comedic movies that have won the top prize, Best Picture, have also contained serious elements and slotted within other genres, but still, 20 winners are definable – either wholly or partly – as comedies.

What follows is an attempt to rank all those Best Picture winners that have found success while also provoking laughs among viewers and Oscar voters alike. Some are funnier than others, and some are also more consistently hilarious than others, but all are, at the very least, solid comedies/dramedies. These comedic Best Picture winners are ranked below, starting with the decent and ending with the great.

20 'Green Book' (2018)

Director: Peter Farrelly

A somewhat controversial Best Picture winner, Green Book didn’t exactly feel deserving of its immense awards success... but at the same time, it’s not an entirely awful movie. At the very least, its less-than-great screenplay and overall formulaic feel are redeemed by the strong lead performances, with both Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali elevating the material considerably.

Green Book is essentially a mix of a dramedy, a road movie, and a buddy film, following the unlikely friendship that builds between a personal driver and an African-American pianist during the early 1960s, when segregation laws were still in effect in America’s Deep South. It doesn’t tackle its weighty themes with much nuance or insight, but there are some good character moments and a fun buddy dynamic between the leads that admittedly ensures Green Book is watchable, if a little forgettable.

Green Book Release Date November 16, 2018 Director Peter Farrelly Cast Linda Cardellini , Viggo Mortensen , Mahershala Ali , Don Stark , Sebastian Maniscalco , P.J. Byrne Runtime 130

19 'Around the World in Eighty Days' (1956)

Director: Michael Anderson

A light-hearted adventure movie that delivers some spectacle, but not a great deal else, Around the World in Eighty Days isn’t particularly well-remembered, as far as Best Picture winners go. It was based on the famed Jules Verne story of the same name, and follows an ambitious man who, during the early 1870s, wagers that he’d be able to successfully travel across the entire world in one trip, and in less than eighty days.

Across a runtime of approximately three hours, the audience gets to see that exact thing happen. The notion of seeing various lands and different cultures within one film might’ve made Around the World in Eighty Days an enticing spectacle back in the 1950s, but such a thing’s lost its luster in the decades since. For its time, it wasn’t bad, and it’s watchable in bursts, but nevertheless feels like a bit of an unremarkable winner.

Around the World in Eighty Days Release Date October 17, 1956 Director Michael Anderson , John Farrow Cast David Niven , Cantinflas , Finlay Currie , Robert Morley , Noel Coward , Trevor Howard , John Gielgud Runtime 175 minutes

18 'Gigi' (1958)

Director: Vincente Minnelli

Perhaps surprisingly, far fewer musicals have won Best Picture at the Oscars than comedies, with a total of 10 taking home the top prize. Naturally, some of the more light-hearted musicals that have won can also be labeled comedies, with Gigi being one such example. This is a very lightweight and honestly somewhat silly musical romp, following the titular young woman who spends the film learning how to be a “proper” lady, all the while looking for true love.

It's a movie that feels a little unintentionally creepy at times, and much of what it has to say thematically and narratively hasn’t exactly aged the best, either. Gigi would be a contender for the worst comedy movie to win Best Picture, but it’s partially redeemed by just how good it looks. The use of color is stunning, as is the overall production design and costuming, with the film ultimately being something of a success from a technical perspective… just not so much a narrative one.

17 'Tom Jones' (1963)

Director: Tony Richardson

Like some other less-than-amazing comedies that have won Best Picture, Tom Jones feels a little forgotten and overlooked overall, and isn’t the kind of movie that’s likely to end up on anyone’s personal list of favorite Best Picture winners. It’s a blend of comedy and romance set within a historical period, following the titular young man as he drifts through life, causing chaos and looking for the woman of his dreams.

Tom Jones would’ve felt somewhat old-fashioned in 1963, and when watched today, more than 60 years later, it feels old-fashioned in another way. It’s not just about another period in history, but it was also made at an entirely different point in history. It’s all a bit shallow and doesn’t exactly leave the kind of impact you’d expect a Best Picture winner to leave, but its ambitions don’t truly feel all that grand to begin with. It’s intended to be a bit of fun, and it sort of is… so in a way, it’s not exactly a huge failure, even if it’s the sort of movie that kind of just comes and goes.

Tom Jones (1963) Release Date August 24, 1963 Director Tony Richardson Cast Albert Finney , Susannah York , Hugh Griffith , Edith Evans , Joan Greenwood , Diane Cilento Runtime 129 minutes

16 'Shakespeare in Love' (1998)

Director: John Madden

Often being remembered as the movie that controversially took home a Best Picture win instead of Steven Spielberg’s World War II film Saving Private Ryan, Shakespeare in Love is still a decent time, as far as historical rom-coms go. And, to its credit, the premise of Shakespeare in Love is an intriguing and creative one, following the titular playwright as he balances the romantic and professional sides of his life.

Regarding the latter, he’s shown writing what would become Romeo and Juliet throughout the film, with the tragic romance of that play being compared to his tumultuous romantic pursuits throughout. It’s not the deepest Best Picture winner in the world, but it satisfies within the genres it belongs to, and those who aren’t too salty about it trumping Spielberg’s film should find a decent number of things to enjoy here.

15 'Going My Way' (1944)

Director: Leo McCarey

Not ranking among the very best movies of the 1940s by any means, the relatively obscure Going My Way is still a pretty solid film, all things considered, and worth a watch for those who appreciate Hollywood’s Golden Age. It’s a dramedy about music, religion, and growing up, following a rebellious young priest who inspires the youth at a parish, all the while clashing with the older and more traditional priest there.

Going My Way might’ve helped define the sort of premise that’s become familiar for coming-of-age movies; those involving a teacher entering into the lives of some young, usually downtrodden students while inspiring them in creative ways. Sure, it’s been done better in subsequent decades (and was arguably perfected in Dead Poets Society), but Going My Way still handles the concept relatively well, and holds up as a pretty good film for its time.

14 'Terms of Endearment' (1983)

Director: James L. Brooks

A dramedy that’s heavier on the drama than the comedy, Terms of Endearment still feels relatively keen on making its audience laugh, perhaps just so the sadder moments can feel even more tearjerking by contrast. The film is centered on the relationship between a mother and daughter, following how they both clash and find strength with each other while dealing with life’s ups and downs.

It's the kind of movie that certainly feels a little dated and predictable by today’s standards, but the acting here (from the likes of Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger, and Jack Nicholson) is strong, and Terms of Endearment is undeniably an emotional rollercoaster of a film. It works well and is a good mix of drama and comedy, feeling like an overall pretty good Best Picture winner, when all’s said and done.

13 'Chicago' (2002)

Director: Rob Marshall

A Best Picture-winning musical that successfully combines the crime and comedy genres, Chicago is a stylish and entertaining watch that’s held up well in the 20+ years since its release. The premise centers on a group of women in prison, particularly two who are on death row. Seizing an opportunity to become famous and avoid the death penalty, the two strive to achieve celebrity status and effectively get too popular to die.

It might all sound fairly dark (and it kind of is), but Chicago has enough bombastic style and comedic moments to prove surprisingly fun to watch, even if it ultimately reveals itself to be a black comedy, rather than a feel-good one. It captures that Bob Fosse spirit/style well, and though the late director probably should’ve had one of his own movies win Best Picture, Chicago winning was perhaps the next best thing.

12 'The Artist' (2011)

Director: Michel Hazanavicius

The Artist broke a fairly significant streak of “talkies” winning Best Picture, considering that in Oscar history, the only silent film to win Best Picture had been during the very first Academy Awards ceremony. The Artist was a throwback to the simple (and often short) silent films of the 1920s, with the story here centering on one silent film star’s attempts to keep up with the changing times brought about by the advent of talkies.

It's a breezy watch, and a good deal more light-hearted and straightforward than a good many films that have taken home the top prize on Oscars night. The Artist is indeed fun, albeit potentially a little too simplistic for some. When approached with the knowledge that it’s a throwback to simpler times – and a pretty technically accomplished homage, too – there is indeed a lot to enjoy here.

11 'You Can’t Take It with You' (1938)

Director: Frank Capra

Frank Capra was one of the most accomplished American directors throughout the 1930s and 1940s, with You Can’t Take It with You proving to be one of his most successful films. Its premise effectively pits two very different families against each other after a young woman in an unusual family falls for a man who comes from a wealthier (and snobbier) family.

You Can’t Take It with You works as an early romantic comedy, emphasizing the love the two main characters feel for each other while the narrative outside the pair revolves around their wilder family members coming to peace with the decision the lovers have made, as well as trying to find common ground as individuals. It’s all a bit standard and by the numbers when viewed today, but it’s certainly snappy, creative, and a good deal of fun for its time, and deserves to be respected for that.

10 'Forrest Gump' (1994)

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Forrest Gump is perhaps one of the most popular and widely viewed of all Best Picture winners, being the kind of film that most people have likely seen or at least heard of. It follows the life of its titular character, from childhood to adulthood, charting the way he moves passively but surely throughout the stages of his life while finding himself accidentally involved in a surprisingly large number of noteworthy historical events.

A good chunk of Forrest Gump revolves around romance, and for a little while, it also turns into something of a war film. Parts of it prove to be funny, and other sequences are fairly upsetting. It crosses over into various genres and aims to elicit a range of emotions, and even if it’s not perfectly balanced throughout, the ambitious approach largely works, enough to cautiously call Forrest Gump a ‘90s classic, even with some shortcomings.

9 'My Fair Lady' (1964)

Director: George Cukor

An absolutely huge and expensive-looking musical (with a runtime of almost three hours and some grand production design/costuming), My Fair Lady is an iconic 1960s film; even musical naysayers might have to admit that. The story unfolds slowly but surely throughout, following a professor as he attempts to transform a working-class flower girl into a respectable and classy member of high society.

Sure, the premise here might not fly with modern audiences, but Audrey Hepburn is iconic in the lead role and ends up being magnetic enough that some may not care about the more dated aspects. And My Fair Lady does take the right sort of approach to the story at hand, being comedic when it needs to and getting a little more serious in other parts. It works as a strong romance/musical/dramedy film, and is an overall worthy Best Picture winner.

My Fair Lady Release Date October 21, 1964 Director George Cukor Cast Audrey Hepburn , Rex Harrison , Stanley Holloway , Wilfrid Hyde-White , Gladys Cooper , Jeremy Brett Runtime 170 Main Genre Drama

8 'An American in Paris' (1951)

Director: Vincente Minnelli

Another Best Picture-winning musical that stands as a highlight of the genre as a whole, An American in Paris doesn’t necessarily redefine what a movie musical can be, but it is a blast to watch. For being a technical marvel, visually striking, and telling a breezy romantic comedy kind of story paired with great song and dance numbers, it’s an overall strong Best Picture winner that holds up well.

It’s also possible to see An American in Paris as being influential on plenty of musicals that came in its wake, perhaps most significantly with 2016’s La La Land, which itself was a brief winner of the Best Picture Oscar, too. Those who like their musicals a bit more serious or emotionally tense might not be fulfilled by the likes of An American in Paris, but as far as comedic Best Picture winners go, it’s one of the most entertaining.

An American in Paris Release Date September 26, 1951 Director Vincente Minnelli Cast Gene Kelly , Leslie Caron , Oscar Levant , Georges Guétary , Nina Foch , The American In Paris Ballet Runtime 113 Main Genre Musical

7 'The Sting' (1973)

Director: George Roy Hill

A twisty crime comedy that soars thanks to the pairing of its two leads, Robert Redford and Paul Newman, The Sting is an excellently made movie with a real timeless quality to it. In some ways, it does feel like a product of the 1970s, but it's paced and assembled in a way that doesn't feel old or tired, and its story of two con men conducting an elaborate revenge scheme against another gangster is still captivating.

The Sting nails a tonal consistency throughout, being generally comedic but not overdoing it, ensuring the crime/drama elements of the story can still be taken seriously. It's brilliantly written and well-acted by two stars who were clearly masters of their craft and undeniably great when paired together. It just all works surprisingly well, and would've felt like a worthy winner of Best Picture had it been released in just about any decade.

The Sting Release Date December 25, 1973 Director George Roy Hill Cast Paul Newman , Robert Redford , Robert Shaw , Charles Durning , Ray Walston , Eileen Brennan Runtime 129 Main Genre Comedy

6 'Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)' (2014)

Director: Alejandro González Iñárritu

Though it might be a comedy that inspires stress, rather than feeling laid-back or traditionally entertaining, Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) is nonetheless a clever and consistently quite funny dramedy. It revolves around an actor trying to make a comeback by appearing in a Broadway play, though he finds himself haunted by his past and the character he’s best known for playing: the superhero Birdman.

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) is filmed in a way that keeps things remarkably tense throughout, with all its scenes edited together to give the illusion it was shot in one take. It’s a film largely about the art of acting, and so it’s fitting that the acting is also fantastic, with Michael Keaton’s lead performance being the standout. It’s funny, dark, meta, and willing to criticize certain aspects of the entertainment industry, and is an all-around exceptionally well-made film.

5 'Annie Hall' (1977)

Director: Woody Allen

Woody Allen tends to stick to his guns as a filmmaker, and it’s resulted in a long career that’s filled with some gems, and some other films that feel a little repetitive and uninspired. However, negative words like repetitive or uninspired have no business being applied to Annie Hall, which is one of the funniest and most well-written movies to ever win an Oscar for Best Picture.

It’s a straightforward look at the ups and downs of a relationship between two people living in New York City: one a neurotic comedian, and the other a lovable yet eccentric aspiring singer. Annie Hall presents an honest, funny, and ultimately bittersweet look at the complications that come with relationships, and it’s the strength of the screenplay, as well as the performance of Diane Keaton in the titular role, that ensure its status as a classic.

Annie Hall Release Date April 19, 1977 Director Woody Allen Cast Woody Allen , Diane Keaton , Tony Roberts , Carol Kane , Paul Simon , Shelley Duvall Runtime 93 Main Genre Comedy

4 'The Apartment' (1960)

Director: Billy Wilder

The Apartment is a highlight within the filmography of Billy Wilder, a legendary filmmaker who made some of the best movies of the 1950s, and then did much the same in the 1960s. This one got the latter decade off to a great start for Wilder, being a romantic comedy (with a little drama) about an ambitious young worker going to great lengths to please his superiors within his workplace.

He gives them access to his apartment as a location for them to conduct their extramarital affairs, with complications arising when he begins to develop feelings for a woman who works at the same place as him, who herself might be involved in an affair with his boss. It looks at the messiness of workplace culture and romance in a way that feels surprisingly transparent for a film of its time, with the comedic qualities of The Apartment also being admirable for holding up well when the film’s watched today.

3 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

Directors: Daniel Scheinert, Daniel Kwan

Easily among the best releases of the 2020s so far, Everything Everywhere All at Once is much more than just a comedy, it has to be said. What begins as one middle-aged woman’s attempt to do her taxes turns into an epic cosmic battle for the fate of the multiverse itself, and with that wild storyline, the film becomes an action movie, a family drama, a sci-fi film, and a fantastical adventure movie, quite literally all at once.

It's hard to ever predict where Everything Everywhere All at Once is going narratively, yet when it does eventually reach its conclusion, it feels like destiny, and satisfies immensely as a result. As a movie, it’s ludicrously entertaining, extremely funny, and then genuinely emotional when it wants to be, too. It’s messy and crazy, but also exhilarating, and one of the most distinctive and unusual Best Picture winners in Oscar history.

2 'It Happened One Night' (1934)

Director: Frank Capra

Another Best Picture winner directed by Frank Capra, It Happened One Night can easily count itself among the greatest movies of the 1930s. It's about as genre-defining as films can get, with this classic laying the groundwork for what would become the romantic comedy genre. It pairs two mismatched people together for a misadventure, and while they initially can't stand each other, romantic feelings eventually develop between them.

It might sound like the kind of thing that would seem terribly trite or cheesy when watched today, but surprisingly, It Happened One Night holds up shockingly well for a film that turns 90 in 2024. Rom-coms rarely feel funnier or closer to perfect than this, and even those who don't tend to like movies that are quite this old ought to watch It Happened One Night. They'll likely come away from it pleasantly surprised by what they see.

It Happened One Night Release Date February 22, 1934 Director Frank Capra Cast Clark Gable , Claudette Colbert , Walter Connolly , Roscoe Karns Runtime 105 minutes

1 'Parasite' (2019)

Director: Bong Joon-ho

In a similar way to Everything Everywhere All at Once, it doesn't feel fair to call Parasite simply a comedy and leave it at that. Its ambitions clearly go further than that, as it's also a top-notch thriller and an emotionally intense drama, alongside being a dark comedy. It follows two families who are at odds owing to their status within society, and what happens when the less wealthy family makes an attempt to even things out, so to speak.

It's best to keep any synopsis of Parasite as vague as possible, because one of its strengths is how surprising and unpredictable its story ends up being. It's a perfectly paced and remarkably well-acted movie, standing tall among most other Best Picture winners as one that can claim to truly be one of the best of the Best. Parasite certainly earned every ounce of enthusiastic praise it got, and as far as Best Picture-winning comedy movies go, they don't get any better than this.

Parasite Release Date May 8, 2019 Director Bong Joon-ho Cast Seo Joon Park , Kang-ho Song , Seon-gyun Lee , Yeo-Jeong Jo , Woo-sik Choi , Hye-jin Jang Runtime 132 minutes

