Most comedies don't have much of a story. What little plot there is usually serves to string together a series of funny scenes. If the jokes land, a thin narrative isn't that much of a big deal.

Nevertheless, some comedy movies go above and beyond, serving up a ton of laughs alongside an engaging plot. Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which comedies have the best stories of all.

10 'Groundhog Day' (1993)

You know a film's story is good when it single-handedly creates a subgenre. Groundhog Day laid the foundation for all time-loop comedies that would follow, from Edge of Tomorrow to Palm Springs. The film centers on Phil Connors (Bill Murray) a cynical and self-centered weatherman who finds himself trapped in a time loop on February 2nd, the annual Groundhog Day celebration in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

As the days repeat themselves, Phil initially indulges in hedonistic pleasures and manipulates people, but realizes that he must transform himself to break free. "I was so interested in the movie that I didn't feel the time running," said Redditor jornojovanio. "[It's] the question about the plot. How is he going to end this loop? I felt like I was in the movie myself."

9 'Hunt for the Wilderpeople' (2016)

Hunt for the Wilderpeople follows Ricky Baker (Julian Dennison), a defiant and mischievous teenager who is placed in the care of a foster family living in the remote New Zealand countryside. Ricky fears he will be sent back to child services and decides to run away into the wilderness. His foster father Hec (Sam Neill) reluctantly follows, and an unexpected manhunt ensues​​​​​​​.

It's one of Taika Waititi's very best projects. The budget was minuscule compared to the blockbusters Waititi would go on to make, but Hunt for the Wilderpeople more than succeeds thanks to the committed performances and outstanding writing. "Such a good film. So funny but also a really good plot," said user Reasonable_Poem9535.

8 'Crazy, Stupid, Love' (2011)

Cal Weaver (Steve Carell) is a middle-aged man whose life takes an unexpected turn when his wife, Emily (Julianne Moore), asks him for a divorce. Devastated and lost, Cal crosses paths with the charming and confident Jacob Palmer (Ryan Gosling), who becomes his mentor in the challenging world of dating.

Gosling and Carell are on top form in Crazy, Stupid, Love, helped along by a surprisingly thoughtful narrative that rises above similar, more mediocre movies. "Interesting characters and good plot with some twists you don’t see coming," said Redditor swayinandsippin. "I second this. Love that movie!" added user ksilvia12.

7 'The Castle' (1997)

The Castle is not famous globally, but it's beloved in its native Australia. It's a quirky comedy about the Kerrigan family, who live in a modest house next to the Melbourne Airport. Dad Darryl Kerrigan (Michael Caton) is a loving and simple-minded man who takes immense pride in his home, which he calls "The Castle."

However, their peaceful existence is shattered when the airport authorities decided to expand, threatening to forcibly acquire their property. Darryl refuses to back down and takes the government all the way to the High Court. "An absolute ripper of a plot, spot-on humor, and terrific acting. Although, if you’re not familiar with Aussie slang and other terms it may be hard to follow," said user ComprehensiveFlan638.

6 'Hot Fuzz' (2007)

Exceptional London police officer Nicholas Angel (Simon Pegg) is transferred to the seemingly idyllic village of Sandford. However, as a series of mysterious accidents occur, Nicholas suspects foul play and begins to investigate with the help of the overzealous but well-meaning constable Danny Butterman (Nick Frost).

Hot Fuzzis one of Edgar Wright's masterworks; a sidesplitting cop movie parody with a killer plot to boot. "All [of Wright's movies] have great stories and characters plus hilarious editing/gags [but] Hot Fuzz is my favorite," said Redditor hday108. "Good movie. Indeed an interesting mystery," replied user jornojovanio.

5 'Snatch' (2000)

Turkish (Jason Statham) is a small-time boxing promoter who gets pulled into the dangerous world of unlicensed boxing matches. Meanwhile, a group of bumbling amateur thieves led by Franky Four Fingers (Benicio Del Toro) find themselves in possession of a valuable stolen diamond. Various factions pursue the diamond, including a relentless Russian gangster and a group of streetwise gypsies, leading to all kinds of shenanigans

Snatch is Guy Ritchie at his whacky best. Brad Pitt's performance alone is worth the price of admission. "In my opinion, this is one of the better ones I watched in the [crime] genre," said user journojorvanio. "Snatch is just a less British version of [Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels] & I love that Guy Ritchie got away with it!" said Redditor Snackxually_active.

4 'About Time' (2013)

About Time centers on Tim Lake (Domnhall Gleeson), a seemingly ordinary person who discovers that the men in his family possess the ability to travel through time. Tim tries to use this newfound power to improve his life and find true love. However, as he learns, time travel can't solve all of life's problems.

"Funny. Sweet. Romantic. Time travel causing conundrums. But the relationship between the adult son and his father (Bill Nighy) is really the best part of the movie for me. The humor between them is awesome, and the love and affection is beautiful!" said user HezzeroftheWezzer.

3 'Clue' (1985)

Before there was Knives Out, there was Clue. Six strangers gather for a mysterious dinner party, each with their own secrets and hidden agendas. When the host Mr. Boddy (Lee Ving) is found dead, the guests search the labyrinthine mansion for clues, and their dark pasts bubble to the surface.

"Utterly hilarious. Great mystery. It's got three solutions, but you can find clues to all three," said user res30stupid. "And the final act is basically just Tim Curry doing the entire movie as a one-man show."

2 'Click' (2006)

Adam Sandler stars in Click as Michael Newman, a workaholic architect who stumbles upon a magical universal remote control that grants him the power to fast-forward, rewind, and pause time. At first, he uses the remote to skip through mundane tasks and undesirable situations. However, as he becomes increasingly absorbed in his work, he starts using the remote to skip entire portions of his life.

The humor is fairly run-of-the-mill, but the plot is more like something out of Black Mirror. "It's an Adam Sandler movie but not your typical Adam Sandler movie in terms of acting and storytelling," said user ShawnKadian. "The story is actually pretty compelling," agreed Redditor hday108.

1 'Hot Rod' (2007)

Small-town stuntman Rod Kimble (Andy Samberg) dreams of becoming a legendary daredevil like his late father. To prove himself, Rod sets out to raise money for his stepfather's life-saving surgery by attempting a death-defying jump over fifteen school buses.

The Lonely Island have produced a ton of fantastic projects over the years, but Hot Rod remains their most complete film and Rod is Samberg's most heartwarming character. He's like Evel Knievel meets Napoleon Dynamite. "Trying to save your stepdad's life with your life passion, so you can then earn his respect by beating him to death. Chef's kiss," said Redditor Wookington.

