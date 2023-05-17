More than any other genre, comedy movies have the greatest variance in opinions when it comes to what critics and audiences find enjoyable. Especially because humor is so subjective, specific styles and types of humor that works extremely well for audiences don't work nearly as well for critics, with the inverse also applying as well.

Rotten Tomatoes especially has provided a multitude of notable examples where the general opinion surrounding comedy films couldn't be more different between critics and audiences. Whether it's a gross-out comedy whose style doesn't mesh with critics or a film whose primary jokes simply went over their heads, audiences have been there to show their support instead of critics.

10 'National Lampoon's Van Wilder' (2002)

Critics Score: 18%, Audience Score: 73%

National Lampoon's Van Wilder tells the story of notorious college student Van Wilder, who has been purposefully held back and attending college for many years out of fear of graduating. When his father finally wises up to Van's scheme, he stops paying his tuition fees, forcing Van to come up with the money if he wants to stay at college as the life of the party.

RELATED: 'Where the Crawdads Sing' and 9 Other Movies Audiences Loved But Critics Hated

Van Wilder was one of the first breakout leading roles for Ryan Reynolds, and while audiences loved Reynolds's portrayal of the forever party animal, critics didn't enjoy the film's efforts. While critics lambasted the film for its gross-out comedy, audiences were able to find hilarity in the absurdity of Van's antics, acting as a modern parallel to Animal House. Reynolds especially steals the show here, providing what is still considered to be one of his funniest and most iconic performances.

9 'Jexi' (2019)

Critics Score: 21%, Audience Score: 71%

Jexi tells the story of a down-on-his-luck journalist named Phil (played by Adam DeVine), who is introduced to a miraculous all-in-one A.I. named Jexi after getting a new phone. While Jexi initially makes great strides in making Phil's life the best it's ever been, when Phil starts to drift away and stop using his phone as much, Jexi beings destroying Phil's life out of jealousy.

Jexi takes the classic robot uprising storyline and translates it to the digital age, acting almost like a parody version of Her. While audiences could get behind the comedic absurdity of the premise, critics didn't find the appeal, losing interest in a film toting a "technology is bad" message too late.

8 'Here Today' (2021)

Tiffany Haddish and Billy Crystal star in Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions film HERE TODAY.

Critics Score: 47%, Audience Score: 93%

Directed by and starring comedy legend Billy Crystal, Here Today tells the story of a veteran comedy writer slowly losing his grip on reality in his ongoing battle with dementia. However, he finds solace in his new blossoming friendship with street singer Emma Payge (played by Tiffany Haddish). Together, the two can find the best in one another, creating an unexpected yet beautiful friendship that goes beyond their generational gap.

Crystal is a legend in the space of comedy, and there are a number of great instances throughout the film where his signature style of humor shines brilliantly. The big issue that stopped critics from enjoying the film is the tonal whiplash and inconsistency between the highly comedic moments and the serious dementia scenes. Audiences, however, were able to let their guard down because of the comedy and become even more emotionally impacted by the film's meaningful story.

7 'The Binge' (2020)

Image via Hulu

Critics Score: 22%, Audience Score: 77%

The Binge takes place in a comedic not-so-distant future similar to that of The Purge films, except instead of the focus being on murder, the focus is on all forms of drinking and drugs. When the infamous night arrives, when all narcotics will be legal, a trio of high school students plans to sneak out to the greatest party their town has ever seen.

RELATED: 9 Movies Roger Ebert Hated, But Audiences Loved

Acting as a strange yet perfect mix between The Purge and Superbad, The Binge has all the ingredients and the perfect premise for a hilarious high-octane coming-of-age story. While critics couldn't get behind the film, stating its usage of lazy bottom-of-the-barrel humor, fans of classic college frat comedic style found the film an absolute blast.

6 'Red Notice' (2021)

Image via Netflix

Critics Score: 36%, Audiences Score 92%

Red Notice is a Netflix original spy comedy that sees Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson as an illusive art thief and a respected FBI agent forced to team up to stop another legendary thief. The mix of the knowledge of an art thief and the skill of an FBI agent might just be the answer for taking down the legendary criminal known as The Bishop (played by Gal Gadot).

Johnson and Reynolds both had a multitude of action comedy films before Red Notice, leaving critics uninterested in this film that, in their eyes, didn't do much new or exciting. Audiences, however were head over heels in love with the film, helping make it one of Netflix's most-watched movies of all time. Despite negative reactions from critics, the film has garnered enough success to greenlight multiple sequels for audiences to enjoy.

5 'Tommy Boy' (1995)

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Critics Score: 41%, Audience Score: 90%

Tommy Boy follows a new inexperienced company president and his assigned assistant as they hit the road as traveling sales representatives to save their family business. On their long-lasting trip across the country, they encounter a wide variety of road bumps and quirky characters as things only manage to get worse and worse for the two.

Critics' primary issue with Tommy Boy was that its execution felt like a long singular joke stretched out too far. However, this didn't stop audiences from loving the film for its massive positives, specifically the incredible comedic performance from the late Chris Farley and his chemistry with David Spade. The film has gone down in history as one of the highlights in Farley's tragically shortened career, making it a fan favorite experience for fans of the comic's work.

4 '80 for Brady' (2023)

Image via Paramount

Critics Score: 58%, Audience Score 89%

80 for Brady sees a quartet of senior best friends who decide to make the most of their lives and go on a spontaneous trip to Super Bowl LI to see Tom Brady play in person. They deal with a collection of strange circumstances in their attempts to make it into the stadium to see their favorite player in what could be his final season.

RELATED: 10 Movies From 2022 That Critics Hated (But Audiences Loved)

Even with the immaculate charm present from the living legends on screen, audiences couldn't get behind the thin story and lightweight low-stakes comedy present in 80 for Brady. Audiences, however, were easily swept up in the football magic, thanks greatly in part to the amazing talent from nearly everyone on screen and some standout comedic moments.

3 'Grandma's Boy' (2006)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Critics Score: 15%, Audience Score: 85%

Grandma's Boy tells the story of a hopeless loner named Alex (Allen Covert) who spends his days as a video game tester developing for the next big Xbox game. However, his situation gets much more chaotic when he is kicked out of his apartment and forced to move in with his grandmother (Doris Roberts) and her two elderly roommates.

As with many other films from Happy Madison Productions, critics were not kind to Grandma's Boy, citing the mass amount of gross-out humor and lack of an engaging plot. For audiences, however, Grandma's Boy has become a modern cult classic comedy thanks to the strange yet hilarious comedic style that has become funnier 15 years later. While not every 2000s stoner comedy has aged gracefully in the modern era, Grandma's Boy is the rare exception, and audiences have been right on the mark since the beginning.

2 'Kung Pow: Enter the Fist' (2002)

Critics Score: 13%, Audience Score: 69%

Steve Oedekerk's strange movie-within-a-movie, Kung Pow: Enter the Fist, combines a modern comedy spliced and mixed into a classic 1970s kung fu film. The film follows the legendary chosen one as he sets off to avenge the death of his parents from the evil Master Pain and has to deal with his collection of kung fu henchmen.

Kung Pow's signature style of humor is simply unlike anything else released during the early 2000s, acting as a strange absurdist experience that was destined to be a cult film from the beginning. Critics of the era did not understand the over-the-top nature of the film and were quick to write it off as an unfunny mess that stretched its premise too far. As Kung Pow has found its audience, however, it's attained a sort of legendary status just because of how unique and strange it is, as well as somehow aging perfectly with modern internet humor.

1 'Billy Madison' (1995)

Image via Universal Pictures

Critics Score: 41%, Audience Score 79%

One of the tried and true classics of Adam Sandler's filmography, Billy Madison tells the story of the titular Billy, a 27-year-old who lived his entire life pampered inside his father's mansion. If Billy wants to stand a single chance at inheritance from his father and keep his life of luxury, he has to go through all 12 grades of school at a pace of two weeks per grade. This strange contest is Billy's way of proving to his father that he has what it takes to run his father's family business.

Critics weren't very enamored by Billy Madison, the reasoning being its light focus on plot and increased focus on hit-or-miss comedy, creating an overall middle-of-the-road experience. Audiences however embraced Sandler's comedic style and nonstop energy in a film that is one of the primary highlights of his comedic ability at the height of his power. Even with a premise that seems forced and confusing to set up, the result is a multitude of iconic comedic scenes and dialogue, making for a strange yet beautiful comedy experience.

KEEP READING: 10 Adam Sandler Movies That Critics Hated but Audiences Loved