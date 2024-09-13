The general expectation when watching a good comedy movie is to have a laugh, or at the very least, feel some positive uplift, even when the story focuses on the more unsavory elements of life. The great Charlie Chaplin once said "life is a tragedy when seen in close-up, but comedy in long-shot," which explains why most people can still see the funny side, no matter how grim the situation may be for the unfortunate character.

But some comedy films take it a step further by ending the story on a really dark note, which often leaves the audiences in a bit of emotional turmoil, unsure of whether to laugh or cry or just shrug at the absurdity of it all. While it's impossible to talk about movie endings without any spoilers, those who haven't seen these movies will still probably be drawn by their morbid curiosity to check out for themselves how and why things turned out as bad as they did.

10 'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

Directed by: Joel and Ethan Coen

Image via Gramercy Pictures

The Big Lebowski tells the tale of lazy, stoner hippy Jeffrey 'The Dude' Lebowksi (Jeff Bridges), who is mistaken for millionaire mogul Jeffrey Lebowski (David Huddleston) by a couple of thugs looking to collect a debt. When one of the thugs ruins The Dude's rug by peeing on it, he thinks it only fair that his millionaire counterpart should compensate him for it because it "really tied the room together". But his mission to replace his soiled floor covering lands The Dude with a lot more trouble than he bargained for, and he finds himself embroiled in an elaborate kidnapping plot.

This Coen cult classic is a movie of unconventional heroes, which sees the most disinterested man on earth dragged into a comical crime caper. Throughout the movie, The Dude seeks solace and advice from his two bowling buddies, Walter (John Goodman) and Donny (Steve Buscemi), but tragically, towards the end of the movie, the latter dies of a heart attack during a fight with a gang of nihilists. And while a few laughs can still be had from Donny's unconventional send-off, it's an unusually bleak close for such a funny film.

9 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' (2014)

Directed by: Wes Anderson

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

In the early 1930s, M. Gustave (Ralph Fiennes) is the legendary concierge at The Grand Budapest Hotel, who will do whatever it takes to service his wealthy clientele. He becomes a mentor to Zero Moustafa (F. Murray Abraham), the lobby boy who narrates this delightfully witty story of M. Gustave and how he came to be embroiled in a scandalous murder investigation and the battle for a huge family fortune.

With its star-studded cast and brilliantly written story line, it's easy to see why The Grand Hotel Budapest was Wes Anderson's biggest box office success. However, this really quirky comedy caper ends on a rather sad note when Zero, rather matter-of-factly, explains that M. Gustave was taken out and shot, which is how he came to own the now run-down hotel. While the film is very much worth watching, it would have felt more fitting for the legendary hero to go out in a blaze of glory.

8 'The War of The Roses' (1989)

Directed by: Danny DeVito

Close

To the outside world, Oliver and Barbara Rose (Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner) appear to be the perfect married couple, but their mutual hatred for each other has been bubbling under the surface for years. Things come to a head when Oliver is hospitalized with a suspected heart attack and, rather than being distraught, Barbara is relieved at the thought of his impeding demise. A divorce is inevitable, but they both want the house and become involved in a bitter battle of wills to force the other out.

The moralistic story of the Rose's is told through the eyes of divorce lawyer Gavin D'Amato (Danny DeVito) as a warning to other couples considering going their separate ways, which is why the ending is so dark. As the couple lie dying on the marbled floor of their extravagant home, Barbara uses her last ounce of strength to show Oliver how she really feels, and it isn't loving. Regardless, there is something morbidly funny about watching just how evil two people can be towards each other and this is probably the reason why The War of the Roses remake staring Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Coleman is currently in the works.

Rent on Amazon

7 'Dr. Strangelove' (1964)

Directed by: Stanley Kubrick

Image via Columbia Pictures

The film's full title, Dr Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, offers more of an insight into what this bizarre political satire is all about. U.S. General Jack Ripper (Stirling Hayden) goes mad, and without authorization sends bombers to destroy the Soviet Union. Unfortunately, the Soviets have a "Doomsday Machine" capable of destroying all plant and animal life on Earth, which is set to be automatically triggered in the event of a nuclear attack. U.S. President Merkin Muffley, British Captain Lionel Mandrake and former Nazi strategist Dr. Strangelove (all played by Peter Sellers), are tasked with figuring out how to prevent the imminent destruction of the world.

Touted as one of the best movies about the atomic age, Dr. Strangelove is definitely a unique and pretty cynical take on global conflict. The mostly farcical film ends abruptly with a string of nuclear explosions, ushering in the end of the world, eerily accompanied by Vera Lynn's famous World War II song "We'll Meet Again".

Watch on Amazon

6 'Fargo' (1996)

Directed by: Joel and Ethan Coen

Image via Universal Pictures

To try and solve his money problems, car sales agent, Jerry Lundegaard (William H. Macy) comes up with a scheme to have two men to kidnap his wife hoping her wealthy father, Wade Gustafson (Harve Presnell), will pay the ransom. His foolproof plan goes south pretty quickly, leaving a trail of bloody victims for pregnant sheriff Marge Gunderson (Frances MacDormand) to follow.

The opening of the movie claims that Fargo is based on a true story, but this was really just a Coen Brother's ploy to set the tone, which is both dark and ridiculous. However, the really gruesome ending involving a dead body and a wood chipper was actually based on a real-life crime. What some people will do for a little bit of money eh?

5 'Heathers' (1998)

Directed by: Michael Lehmann

Image via New World Pictures

Veronica Sawyer (Winona Ryder) is part of a rich-bitch high school clique which includes three others that all share the first name Heather. As the Heathers' socially sadistic antics get worse, Veronica decides she wants out and gets involved with rebel teen JD (Christian Slater), who helps her dish out some well deserved revenge. But what starts out as fun and games quickly becomes deadly real.

Heathers is wickedly funny and one of Christian Slater's best movies, which dared to tackle serious issues like bullying, suicide and sexuality. While some might deem these topics inappropriate for a comedy, the film's real aim is to deliberately shock viewers into absorbing the important underlying message, which is to treat everyone decently or suffer the consequences. Something which is hammered home when JD is blown to pieces in the closing scene.