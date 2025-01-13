There are spoilers ahead for each entry!

People go to the movies for all sorts of reasons. To cry, be scared, be immersed in a powerful story, and, of course, to laugh. Comedies, by their very nature, are films meant to entertain. They seek to make audiences smile and cackle their hearts out, and the most ambitious ones might even throw a potently dramatic story in the mix for the perfect balance between amusing and thought-provoking.

Then, there are comedy movies that are absolutely depressing—not just sad or poignant but emotionally crushing films that, sure, offer lots of laughter and entertainment but ultimately leave audiences feeling quite awful. It's hard to make a comedy movie depressing and still have it be satisfying, but the films that have achieved such a feat throughout the years are among the genre's best. These are the most depressing comedy movies that will leave the audience with a hollow sensation after the laughing is over.

10 'Marley & Me' (2008)

Directed by David Frankel

Image via 20th Century Studios

Marley & Me is one of the best dog movies ever about a family that learns important life lessons from their adorable but naughty and neurotic dog. It's not a particularly creative film, nor does it do anything groundbreaking comedically or dramatically, but it hits all the emotional beats that it aims for with ease. More than anything, people remember Marley & Me for its heartbreaking ending.

The third act sees the aging Labrador retriever Marley get a deadly intestinal disorder. After two close encounters with death, the family has to euthanize him with John (Owen Wilson) by his side. It's an awfully sad note to end the movie on, which every audience member who has ever owned a pet is sure to be able to empathize with. For a comedy that's otherwise pretty upbeat, this ending single-handedly makes it one of the saddest of the 2000s.

Marley & Me Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 25, 2008 Cast Owen Wilson , Alan Arkin Jennifer Aniston , Eric Dane , Kathleen Turner Runtime 115 Minutes Writers Don Roos , Scott Frank

9 'May December' (2023)

Directed by Todd Haynes

Image via Netflix

Todd Haynes is the spiritual and stylistic successor to the melodrama filmmakers of Classical Hollywood, as he has constantly proved with his phenomenal body of work. But his latest work, May December, finds a particularly fresh balance between melodrama and dark comedy. Inspired by a true story, it's set twenty years after a notorious tabloid romance between a teacher (Julianne Moore) and her teenage student (Charles Melton) shook the nation. The couple, still married, buckles under pressure when an actress (Natalie Portman) arrives at their home to do research for a film about their story.

There are certainly hints of dark humor and amusingly bizarre moments in May December. Still, more than anything else, it's a deeply disturbing and even more deeply sad psychological drama that examines the nature and effects of grooming, tabloid journalism, and actors whose "process" has left them out of touch with reality. Moore and Portman's characters are one of the most fascinating female duos of any 2020s movie, but it's Charles Melton's gut-wrenchingly innocent performance and his brilliantly written character that really make May December depressing by all accounts.

May December Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 1, 2023 Cast Natalie Portman , Julianne Moore , Charles Melton Runtime 113 Minutes Writers Samy Burch , Alex Mechanik

8 'The Banshees of Inisherin' (2022)

Directed by Martin McDonagh

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Even though he's mostly dedicated to writing theater, Martin McDonagh has also proved on several occasions to be one of the best filmmakers that the genre of dark comedy currently has. Most recently, he cemented that reputation with The Banshees of Inisherin, a period dramedy about two lifelong friends (Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson) who find themselves at an impasse when one of them abruptly ends their relationship.

What starts as a relatively lighthearted comedy starts turning sadder, more sour, and darker as the lead characters' relationship keeps deteriorating to constantly shocking degrees. It all culminates in a brilliantly sudden ending that's equal parts tragically funny and profoundly sad, with the two main characters now feeling more like bitter enemies than friends. There's more death, heartbreak, and loneliness in The Banshees of Inisherin than the vast majority of comedies are able to handle, and McDonagh writes and directs it all to perfection.

7 'It's Such a Beautiful Day' (2012)

Directed by Don Hertzfeldt

Image via Bitter Films

A feature version of American indie animator and filmmaker Don Hertzfeldt's short film series, It's Such a Beautiful Day is nothing short of one of the best animated movies of the 21st century. It's about Bill, a stick figure man who struggles to put together his shattered psyche. Beautiful in its visual simplicity and surprising in how much emotional and thematic content it's able to pack in just a little over an hour of runtime, Hertzfeldt's feature masterpiece is a must-see for animation fans.

As it happens, It's Such a Beautiful Day is also one of the saddest animated movies ever made. There's a lot of dark comedy that's guaranteed to make viewers laugh, and the movie is ultimately quite uplifting. However, the philosophical depth and emotionally devastating nature of the narrative are likely to leave people with a depressing existential crisis. The fact that such a small and simple movie is able to do all that in just 62 minutes is more than impressive.

It's Such A Beautiful Day Release Date August 24, 2012 Cast Don Hertzfeldt Runtime 62 Minutes Writers Don Hertzfeldt

It's Such a Beautiful Day is currently not available to stream, rent, or purchase in the U.S.

6 'Songs from the Second Floor' (2000)

Directed by Roy Andersson

Image via Canal+

Known for his melancholic naturalism and delightful absurdist humor, Swedish black comedy director Roy Andersson has made several exceptional films throughout his career, but many people's favorite is Songs from the Second Floor. It's a film poem about a monumental traffic jam that serves as the backdrop for the lives of the inhabitants of a Swedish city.

There aren't many movies that manage to be as outrageously hilarious and philosophically profound as Songs from the Second Floor, but that's just the kind of artist Roy Andersson is. One of the best international films of the 2000s, this widely regarded gem has vignettes that never cease to be surreal and absurd, adding to a greater whole that evaluates the modern world's loss of spirituality in all of its different façets. It's hysterical, overwhelmingly sad stuff.

Watch on Criterion

5 'In Bruges' (2008)

Directed by Martin McDonagh

Image via Focus Features

From the very start of his film career, in his debut of In Bruges, Martin McDonagh proved how delightfully well his playwright skills transferred to the big screen. It's about two hitmen (Farrell and Gleeson) who, after a job gone wrong, have to travel to Bruges, Belgium, to await further orders from their ruthless boss (Ralph Fiennes). Hilariously absurd hijinks and humor that's bound to offend every demographic that might watch the film ensue.

The wild and one-of-a-kind In Bruges is still the darkest and most outrageous example of McDonagh's sense of humor on the big screen, and it's all the better for it. It's a gloomy movie with lots of violence, moral depravity, and one of the most hilarious deaths in movie history, but it's also undeniably depressing. The deaths in the film are distressing, and so is the bleak ending. The main character's moral quandaries after having accidentally killed a child are certainly harrowing.