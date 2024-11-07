Many people often say laughter is the best medicine, and while that isn't medically accurate, a good laugh can go a long way. Hanging out with friends and joking around can do the trick, but what better way to get in a good mood than watching a comedy movie? Comedies have been around forever, and the timeless genre has produced numerous legendary films, from The Big Lebowski to modern-day classics like Step Brothers.

But with so many incredible comedy movies, finding the right one can be tricky; luckily, this list will introduce absolutely essential must-watch films of the genre. For a movie to make it on this list, it must either be critically acclaimed, genre-defining/redefining, revolutionizing filmmaking, or beloved by fans. While humor is subjective, the quality of these ten films is not, with this selection all being hilarious must-watch classics.

10 'Shaun of the Dead' (2004)

Directed by Edgar Wright

Serving as the first movie of the esteemed Cornetto Trilogy, Shaun of the Dead brings Simon Pegg and Nick Frost together for a blend of horror and comedy. Despite Shaun's dull life with his best friend Ed, the two are content, even if Shaun's girlfriend wishes he would grow up. However, the world is suddenly experiencing a zombie apocalypse, leaving Shaun to take charge and protect his girlfriend and mother.

Any one of the Cornetto Trilogy could make this list, and it would be valid, but Shaun of the Dead perfectly mixes laughs and scares to create one of the best horror comedies. Edgar Wright's editing style is still legendary and perfectly emphasizes the humor and levity. The film is witty and has incredible acting, dynamics, and development, but it also manages to tell a compelling story with impactful messages while not diluting the comedy.

9 'Sullivan's Travels' (1941)

Directed by Preston Sturges

One of the most popular comedy subgenres is satire, which playfully mocks and criticizes something with exaggeration. Sullivan's Travels is the first movie of the subgenre on this list, depicting a comedy director setting out on a grounded and painful journey to make a serious film. Adventuring as a homeless man, the director struggles at first, but things take a turn for the worse when he loses his memory.

While the film received polarizing reviews when it was first released, time has since been kind to Sullivan's Travel as it inspired many other films and is still an accurate representation of the movie-making climate. The film treats African Americans with respect, something unusual for the time, leading to groundbreaking movements in the industry. However, the film's satirical commentary criticizing Hollywood's vanity makes it essential, creating a self-aware and witty film with profound messages and themes.

Sullivan's Travels Run Time 90 minutes Director Preston Sturges Release Date December 29, 1941 Actors Joel McCrea, Veronica Lake, Robert Warwick, William Demarest, Margaret Hayes, Porter Hall, Franklin Pangborn, Eric Blore

8 'Dumb and Dumber' (1994)

Directed by Peter Farrelly

When two legendary comedic actors come together, the movie is bound to be a hit, which was the case with Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels in Dumb and Dumber. When two of the dullest tools in the shed mistakingly think someone left their briefcase full of money, they set out on a road trip to return it. However, all this does is bring the attention of the mob and the police, resulting in a goofy and outlandish comedy.

Fans can definitely understand the film's draw from its magnificent chemistry and hilarious gags, but it may seem a bit low-brow. While that may be true, the stupid humor is precisely what made it popular, bringing in a new era of comedy. Dumb and Dumber proved to Hollywood that people love silly comedy, ushering in countless other films that play on comedic duos with arrested development. Dumb and Dumber is a cult classic that is truly one of a kind, showing two actors can carry an entire movie.

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 16, 1994 Director Peter Farrelly , Bobby Farrelly Cast Jim Carrey , Jeff Daniels , Lauren Holly , Mike Starr , Karen Duffy , Charles Rocket Runtime 107 minutes

7 'Duck Soup' (1933)

Directed by Leo McCarey

Comedy is constantly changing, with noticeable differences when comparing a few years ago. This might explain some fans' aversion to old comedies. But while this may be true for many films, it isn't the case with Duck Soup, the oldest film on this list. When the fictional country of Freedonia faces financial struggle, the wacky Rufus T. Firefly takes control. With other countries seeing a weak leader, they seek to start a revolution, leading to a slew of hilarious misadventures.

With a plot reminiscent of an essential war movie, Duck Soup uses its political satire to develop a goofy comedy film that has stood the test of time. As an older film, it popularized many well-known gags, such as a character pretending to be someone else's reflection. This wasn't the film's only influence, as it inspired many other classics like The Dictator. Duck Soup is most known for its daring criticism of the political situation in Europe, being one of the first and most revolutionary political comedies.

buy *Availability in US Release Date November 17, 1933 Director Leo McCarey Cast Groucho Marx , Harpo Marx , Chico Marx , Zeppo Marx , Margaret Dumont , Louis Calhern , Edmund Breese Runtime 69 Minutes Main Genre Comedy

6 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail' (1975)

Directed by Terry Jones and Terry Gilliam

There isn't a movie fan who hasn't heard of Monty Python, a British comedy troupe known for their TV show, Flying Circus, and many stand-out films. One of their most recognized films is Monty Python and the Holy Grail, a parody movie based on the Arthurian Legend, where King Arthur seeks the holy grail. However, this journey is a tad more zany, from a persistent knight, a killer rabbit, and the French.

While fans would be valid in arguing for The Life of Brain over Holy Grail, the latter is more iconic, delivering some of the most memorable and funny quotes in cinematic history. The movie doesn't try to touch on any messages; it is simply a movie to watch and enjoy. It has some of the greatest absurdist comedy, influencing the humor of countless individuals and incredible visuals or dialogue gags with several layers, making it an essential comedy movie from an essential comedy group.

buy *Availability in US Release Date May 25, 1975 Director Terry Gilliam , Terry Jones Cast Graham Chapman , John Cleese , Eric Idle , Terry Gilliam , Terry Jones , Michael Palin Runtime 91 minutes Main Genre Comedy

5 'This is Spinal Tap' (1984)

Directed by Rob Reiner

When they hear 1984, some fans think of George Orwell's iconic book; others think of This is Spinal Tap, a classic mockumentary regarded as one of the best movies of that year. A documentary crew follows the titular band trying to reach the charts again, filming their ups and downs, hectic daily life, and obscene rockstar attitude. However, fans are still waiting for This is Spinal Tap 2, which recently began filming.

Mockumentaries have become a staple of comedies, and while This is Spinal Tap didn't create the subgenre, it popularized it. Every single mockumentary owes something to this movie, showing fans and studios what could be done with this style of movie. Through this style, it satirically portrays the life of rockstars, garnering massive popularity from musicians and even coining terms in the music industry, with spinal tap serving as an insult to bands who take themselves too seriously.

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 2, 1984 Director Rob Reiner Cast Rob Reiner , Michael McKean , Christopher Guest , Kimberly Stringer Runtime 82 minutes Main Genre Comedy

4 'Young Frankenstein' (1974)

Directed by Mel Brooks