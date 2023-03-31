That first red-band trailer for the upcoming R-rated comedy Joy Ride was a great example of a well-made comedy trailer. The gags were great, the distinctive personalities of each of the four leads were apparent, and, most pleasantly of all, it actually looked like a movie! Everything was framed in an aspect ratio that didn’t immediately remind one of a sitcom, the lighting varied from one scene to the next, there were vivid costumes on display, bright colors abounded…Joy Ride looked like a genuine film! Why is it these days that most comedy movies don't look like movies?

These rambling comments aren’t an excerpt from a Film Studies class essay by a student who didn’t watch the assigned movie nor an attempt to channel an infamous Harry Styles line from the Don’t Worry Darling press tour. Instead, these qualities standing out in the Joy Ride trailer suggest how far astray most modern comedy movies have gone from exhibiting any kind of production value. The footage seen in the Joy Ride trailer (perhaps the final film will be more amateurish looking in its cinematography) is a sharp departure from the kind of frustratingly inert images and filmmaking seen in typical yukfests.

Why Do Modern Comedy Movies Look So Bad?

Comedies have often thrived because of visuals. The earliest silent movie comedians, like Buster Keaton or Charlie Chaplin, built their gags entirely around images. Even later comedians that leaned heavily on witty remarks, like the Marx Brothers, still featured sharp visual gags and competent cinematography. These set a precedent that, at one point, wasn’t outlandish: comedies are valid genres of cinematic expression and deserve to look like polished movies. Movies in these genres could even utilize cutting-edge technology to realize their stories. It’s impossible to comprehend today a new Kevin Hart movie being filmed in IMAX, but in the 1950s, the Katharine Hepburn/Spencer Tracy comedy Desk Set was captured in the expansive CinemaScope format.

As comedies pushed forward closer to the modern world, they remained typically quite component in visual terms. These projects weren’t delivering imagery worthy of being seen in a Terrence Malick feature, but go-to cinematographers of 1990s comedies like Donald E. Thorin or Julio Macat typically could deliver some perfectly cromulent work. Even a comedy that isn’t quite as hysterical today as it once was like 48 Hrs. still features a strikingly realized finale lit in the glow of neon signs and dominated by ominous patches of smoke. It’s hard to imagine something like Tag or Coffee and Kareem having such an evocative-looking climax.

Then the 21st century happened and a confluence of events seemed to have informed a shift away from comedy movies looking as crisp as they once did. For starters, there’s been the uniquity of improvisation in comedy movies. All the way back in 2007, outlets like The A.V. Club were already considering the ramifications of a new generation of comedians built on just spewing out whatever raunchy line comes into their heads. This process can result in some fun off-the-cuff zingers, but it often hinders a movie’s editing and camerawork. The focus, both in shooting and post-production, is making sure to capture an actor’s improvised joke regardless of whether or not it enhances or detracts from the visual norms of the scene. Going this route has resulted in many sloppy comedies with incredibly awkward editing and flat camerawork, as all focus is on making room for improv.

Meanwhile, comedy stars like Adam Sandler and Will Ferrell had to churn out projects annually, which ended up depleting the visual creativity in their works. There’s no time to linger on fun visual gags or unique camerawork when hitting a release date is what’s important. Compare the vibrant production design and very precise camera movements in Sandler’s The Wedding Singer to the vacant imagery seen in Grown Ups 13 years later. Then there was the shift to shooting most mainstream films digitally, which only exacerbated all these and other problems. Movies can still look good digitally, but they require a careful hand behind the camera. Unfortunately, projects like Stuber were brought to life with stagnant filmmaking, which was just compounded by how stale every frame looked.

Key Visual Problems Plaguing Modern Comedy Movies

All these problems have coalesced to ensure that a variety of key visual problems keep plaguing modern comedy movies. For starters, so many of these movies now rely exclusively on dialogue-based comedy. There’s no real understanding of how titles like Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates or The Wrong Missy could be improved even just a tiny bit by rooting some of their gags in well-timed editing, amusing details in the production design, or camera movements. The legacy of Judd Apatow comedies seems to have shifted everybody towards improvised verbal comedy. Without a surplus of gags relying on these visual-based elements, why pay them much attention?

Plus, studio executives and even comedy movie directors alike are now openly talking about how comedies “aren’t meant for the big screen” or similar sentiments. Choosing to believe that has further inspired the level of polish in these movies to decrease dramatically.

There also appears to be a complete disinterest in making comedy movies look “cinematic,” for lack of a better term. The default look now is overly-lit shows with little imagination in the way of staging, as if anything more visually audacious will immediately repel audiences. There’s no sense of theatricality in how gags are arranged or delivered, they’re just flatly presented to the viewer to evoke “realism.”

This bog-standard look isn’t just unimpressive to look at, it also undercuts potentially hilarious movie premises. Most notably, the 2018 comedy The Happytime Murders hinged its whole plot on being a detective movie involving foul-mouthed puppets. One would imagine the humor of this motion picture would have to come from shooting Happytime Murders like a classical noir but juxtaposing those visual hallmarks against characters who look like classic Muppet characters. Instead, The Happytime Murders featured stale digital cinematography with no moody or interesting lighting. The whole thing was shot the same way as Life of the Party and Ocean’s 8 from the same summer. In the process, The Happytime Murders lost out on exploiting its premise for all its comedic potential.

The finer nuances of this thoughtless comedic filmmaking are aggravating enough, but it’s also just frustrating on surface-level terms. Even intimate movies rooted in reality, such as First Cow, can have beautiful imagery or vibrant colors. Why do so many modern comedies, which involve wacky gags and high-concept premises, have to be awash in greys and indistinguishable locales? A flat look that could’ve been cribbed from a run-of-the-mill sitcom may save a producer money, but it’s just not very interesting to look at and certainly doesn’t exude the kind of fun atmosphere comedies should carry. Film is a way to explore such exciting visual storytelling and these tediously-shot comedies just spit in the face of all that potential.

There Is Hope For Modern Comedies

Thankfully, a handful of modern comedies offer viewers some hope that this genre isn’t doomed to look lifeless. The 2018 feature Game Night, for instance, was a very well-shot piece of work that understood the comedic value of juxtaposing professional camerawork with humorous situations and dialogue. I’m especially amused just remembering the first scene involving Jesse Plemons as an eerie next-door neighbor cop, with the camera pulling in closer and closer to this character every time we cut back to Plemons. It’s such a great touch that accentuates how uncomfortable audiences feel interacting with this figure so long. Similarly, the decision to have establishing shots of houses and other locations look like game pieces was inspired, a terrific visual gag.

Meanwhile, the 2019 feature Booksmart was a very well-realized movie visually. Just look at the introductory shot of Gigi (Billie Lourd), where we first meet this woman with the top half of her body stretched out the passenger side window of a car. Her body occupies the bottom half of a wide shot, an expansive blue sky behind her, with this framing, the slow-motion, and her hair perfectly billowing all over her face seeming like imagery from a music video. It’s a moment that doesn’t fit the established visual norms of Booksmart, which is the point, Gigi is in a whole other social and economic class compared to the films lead characters. This is already a striking moment rich with characterization, and then director Olivia Wilde gets a big laugh out of this introduction by cutting to a wider shot revealing Gigi’s arguing with the driver of the car. Reality has intruded on a visually stylized moment for this lavish character, a terrific beat that encapsulates the smart filmmaking sensibilities of Booksmart.

Even this year has delivered a comedy that reminds us all how this genre can look visually sumptuous in the form of Rye Lane. The story of Yas (Vivian Oparah) and Dom (David Jonsson) meeting by chance and spending the day together across South London is told through absolutely gorgeous imagery courtesy of director Raine Allen-Miller and cinematographer Olan Collardy. When our lead characters walk into an indoor shopping district, the various doors behind them are decked out in bright hues of yellow and red while a man in a vivid blue cowboy suit dances around them. It's just one of the many scenes in Rye Lane that are bursting with color in the production design while the camerawork is incredibly thoughtful, especially in its recurring use of the fish-eye lens.

Rye Lane is a quiet and low-key comedy. It’s like if a Richard Linklater script had the vibrant visual sensibilities of a Pedro Almodovar movie, though Raine All-Miller certainly brings tons of her own personality to the proceedings. Much of that personality comes from how, even with such a grounded story, Rye Lane is still told with an impeccable visual sensibility that works wonders in accentuating and creating gags throughout the runtime. This is just one of several examples of modern comedies that prove this genre can not only be well-filmed but how clever camerawork and pleasing color schemes can open up new opportunities for laughs. Hopefully, the final feature-length version of Joy Ride can join the likes of Game Night, Booksmart, and Rye Lane in reminding us all of how great it is to see comedies that look like actual movies.