For as long as cinema has been a mainstay in culture and society, comedy movies have been the perfect avenue for film to bring joy and laughter to audiences worldwide. Some of the most recognized and well-known movies of all time are comedy films, with every filmmaking era having its standout picks of amazing comedies that define the era. The 2020s have already proven to be another great decade for comedy, with many hilarious and iconic films to have already been released.

The amount of already iconic and widely renowned comedy movies released in the 2020s is a great sign for even more inventive comedy movies to be released during the rest of the decade. Especially with the rise of streaming services, the amount of high-quality comedies being released is at a staggeringly high rate. From massive blockbuster successes that millions worldwide have watched to more niche indie darlings that received massive critical praise and awards nominations, there is no shortage of notable comedies released in the 2020s.

10 'Another Round' (2020)

Director: Thomas Vinterberg

Another Round is a Danish film that follows a group of four high school teachers who, as a way to add some spice and variety into their increasingly boring lives, launch their own experiment in making day-to-day life more enjoyable. They attempt to continuously drink alcoholic drinks to hold a constant low level of intoxication going forward, including while working their job as well as their time at home. The experiment proves itself to come with upsides as well as major difficulties, as it becomes a balancing act for each of them to adjust to the new lifestyle.

While international movies always seem to be harder sells for more general audiences, Another Round is easily one of the most accessible and adaptable international films to be released in recent memory. The film's very simple yet highly effective premise leads to a great deal of comedy and shenanigans, which are only further amplified by the terrific performances of everyone involved and the great directing style of Thomas Veinterberg. The film made enough of a splash worldwide that there are even plans for an English remake starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Another Round Release Date December 18, 2020 Director Thomas Vinterberg Cast Mads Mikkelsen , Thomas Bo Larsen , Lars Ranthe , Magnus Millang , Maria Bonnevie , Susse Wold Runtime 117 minutes

9 'Emma.' (2020)

Director: Autumn de Wilde

Adapted from the iconic classic Jane Austen novel, Emma follows the story of the well-meaning but selfish young woman of Emma, living in 1800s England as she meddles with the love lives of her friends and family. As she continues to play matchmaker in the lives of everyone around her, Emma soon enough finds herself unknowingly at the center of her own romance as it begins to unfold around her.

The story of Emma has been adapted to film a multitude of times throughout film history, both through direct adaptations of the novel and loose adaptations like the teen sensation Clueless. However, Autumn de Wilde's Emma is able to perfectly combine the themes and attributes of the original novel with enough modern flair and conventions to make it an exceptional comedic period piece. The true highlight of the film is Anya Taylor-Joy, who provides an iconic and scene-stealing comedic performance in the leading role of Emma.

8 'Palm Springs' (2020)

Director: Max Barbakow

Palm Springs follows the story of carefree spirit Nyles and reluctant Maid of honor Sarah, who after their brief encounter during a Palm Springs wedding, find themselves at the center of a supernatural event. The duo is stuck in an endless time loop where they are forced to repeat the day of the wedding over and over and subsequently exhaust all possibilities of what could happen on the wedding day. With endless time on their hands, the duo soon form a connection and bond, which begins to crack as the duo attempts to find a way to escape.

Time-loop movies have become a staple of comedy ever since the massively popular Groundhog Day, yet Palm Springs stands out as the first comedy since Groundhog Day to make perfect comedic usage of the premise. Palm Springs understands both the inherent comedy and potential present within time loops as well as the eventual dread and harrowing that come as a result of exhausted possibilities. The primary focus of the film being on a duo as opposed to a singular person only further adds to the comedic potential, as well as the inevitable crash and burning.

7 'The Menu' (2022)

Director: Mark Mylod

The Menu follows the story of a couple who travel off to a coastal island in order to eat at a highly prestigious exclusive restaurant in which the head Chef Slowik has prepared an extensive and lavish menu. As the night progresses, it becomes more and more apparent that the planned menu and dinner are much more sinister, as the guest's lives are on the line. Already an outsider to this exclusive and high-class world, Margot attempts to do everything that she can to escape the dinner before it's too late.

The Menu is a film that is as highly sinister and disturbing as it is hilarious and satirical in its lambasting and portrayal of the upper class and the culture that it perpetuates. The film is filled with hilarious characters and set pieces that complement the rising tension and stakes of the film perfectly. The film is all brought together by the comedically terrifying central performance of Ralph Fiennes as Chef Slowik, who perfectly balances being a cold and calculating villainous force with the comedic service industry revenge fantasy.

6 'Licorice Pizza' (2021)

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Licorice Pizza is an unconventional love story set in the San Fernando Valley in the 1970s that follows the growing friendship and relationship between rising child actor Gary Valentine and his crush, Alana Kane. The duo find themselves in a variety of mischief and misadventures as they attempt to traverse and succeed in their early years of adulthood, forging a path to become a famous figurehead.

Paul Thomas Anderson has always been terrific at creating a portrait and snapshot of a specific space in time, which continues with Licorice Pizza's perfect encapsulation and depiction of the 70s Valley. The film's style of comedy is highly quirky and eccentric, which fits perfectly not only with the setting and characters but with the overall tone and easygoing plot and sequence of events. The film is further amplified by the terrific performances from Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman as the leads of the film.

5 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' (2022)

Director: Rian Johnson

The sequel to the massively popular and successful Knives Out, Glass Onion follows another eccentric and high-profile murder mystery, this time surrounding the personal friend group of tech billionaire Miles Bron. When detective Benoit Blanc is mysteriously invited to Bron's private island in Greece for a murder mystery birthday party, it becomes immediately apparent that a sinister plot is afoot. With little to no time to spare, it becomes up to Blanc to get to the center of this mystery and solve the case before the party's guests suddenly turn into victims.

It was a difficult task in itself to follow up on one of the most renowned and beloved whodunits in recent memory, yet Glass Onion was able to deliver and expand on everything that made the first film great. The film brings together another all-star cast of personalities and characters that bounce off of each other constantly for another great comedic hijinks and infighting. The comedy continues to come together to further amplify the mystery at the center, which is as satisfying and engaging as possible for a modern whodunit.

4 'Triangle of Sadness' (2022)

Director: Ruben Östlund

Triangle of Sadness is a satirical black comedy that follows the unfolding chaos and nightmarish events that take place on a luxury cruise attended by a gallery of super-rich passengers. One thing leads to another and the entire cruise event soon unfolds into a disgusting display of chaos, further amplified by a collection of vomiting, turbulence, and marooning. The passengers soon find themselves trapped on a desert island, with very few of them having any idea of how to navigate and survive their newfound conundrum.

Director Ruben Östlund has always been well regarded for his numerous satirical black comedies, yet Triangle of Sadness is easily his most prominent and most infamously hilarious achievement. From highly philosophical and intricate examinations of political affiliations and perspectives to a highly engaging and disgusting display of vomit-inducing visuals, Triangle of Sadness balances these styles of comedy perfectly. The film was beloved enough to even receive nominations for Best Director, Best Picture, and Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards.

Triangle of Sadness Release Date September 18, 2022 Director Ruben Östlund Cast Thobias Thorwid , Harris Dickinson , Charlbi Dean , Vicki Berlin Runtime 147 minutes

3 'The Banshees of Inisherin' (2022)

Director: Martin McDonagh

The Banshees of Inisherin follows the story of the falling out of two lifelong friends when one of them abruptly decides that their friendship is over. The sudden breakup of their friendship proves itself to have much larger ramifications, not only for the two of them but for the entire town as a whole, as the impasse and impact of their ending friendship wallow around every corner. While one of them attempts to mend bridges and become friends again, it soon becomes apparent that their friendship will never recover.

While at times much more drama than comedy, The Banshees of Inisherin is still home to a great number of hilariously dry and awkward moments that make it a great watch from beginning to end. The simple yet effective performances at its center from Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson are a major reason that the film works so well, as their greatly differing perspectives work perfectly off of one another. The film easily stands out as one of the best Irish comedies in recent memory.

2 'Barbie' (2023)

Director: Greta Gerwig

The iconic global phenomenon based on the classic doll brand, Barbie follows the story of the signature classic doll as she reexamines her role both in Barbie Land and the real world. Barbie's fantastic journey into the real world for answers proves itself to be far from what she expected, as the truth about the real world manages to place Barbie Land as a whole at threat. Barbie must take what she's learned about the real world in combination with the ideals and vision of Barbie Land in order to save it from total destruction.

It's hard to understate how much of a cultural impact that Barbie has had since its release, being one of the biggest and most successful comedies to be released in recent memory. This is thanks in part to the film's brilliantly satirical and cynical take on the character and world of Barbie, which goes beyond simply adapting the character to film and is a love letter to the message and core themes of positivity that Barbie is renowned for. The film will only continue to be a mainstay as one of the most iconic and defining comedies of the 2020s, delighting and engaging audiences for years to come.

1 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

Directors: Daniel Scheinert, Daniel Kwan

The best picture-winning sci-fi adventure masterpiece, Everything Everywhere All at Once follows the story of Chinese immigrant Evelyn Wang, who suddenly finds herself at the center of a multiversal battle. She alone is considered the key to saving the entire multiverse, and is soon trained in the ways of tapping into other versions of herself across the multiverse to use their skills and talents in battle. The ongoing struggle soon finds itself crossing over across the entire multiverse as Evelyn becomes more in touch with her newfound abilities.

While action-comedy movies were a massive trend for success throughout the 21st century, Everything Everywhere All at Once feels like the absolute pinnacle of what is possible with modern sci-fi action comedies. The film is brimming with creativity and comedic moments at nearly every moment, always featuring absurd and entertaining portrayals of various strange and hilarious alternate universes. However, part of what has made the film so iconic and memorable to audiences since its release is its highly powerful and engaging emotional core, touching on relevant themes of generational trauma and familial divide.

