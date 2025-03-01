The 97th Academy Awards are almost here, and Anora is the only comedy-adjacent film nominated for Best Picture. While this isn't exactly the year for especially funny movies, there have been many great comedies over the years to win Oscars of all different kinds—from acting categories to screenplays to Best Picture itself. The Big Short won Best Adapted Screenplay, Poor Things won Best Actress (for Emma Stone) and three others related to the unique look of the film, and there are many more examples that span the decades. Then there are those comedies that should have been more recognized. Anchorman isn't the kind of comedy classic that people would expect to ever get nominated for an Oscar (which it wasn't), but Stanley Kubrick's satirical masterpiece Dr. Strangelove: Or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb and Rob Reiner's This is Spinal Tap are widely considered two of the greatest comedies of all time—and they won a grand total of zero Academy Awards. In fact, Spinal Tap didn't even receive any nominations (despite critical acclaim).

How is this possible? Because it's the Oscars, and snubs are liable to happen practically every single year. So what separates a solid comedy from a comedy that wins an Oscar? Well, it probably needs to have some more weight to it than the common rom-com. A goofy comedy is less likely to be taken seriously than a dramedy, black comedy, or satirical comedy. That doesn't mean that every comedy-drama nominated for an Oscar is good, though. The most apparent example may be Green Book, which is considered one of the most controversial Best Picture winners of all time. The following 10 comedies aren't exclusively dark, but there is a level of weight and mastery of the medium that they share. These very successful pieces of cinema are more or less impossible to rank, but here they are anyway: arguably the best comedies to receive an Oscar in any category—ranked by how funny they are, how much they can still move us (regardless of age), how well crafted they are, and how deeply they make us consider the human condition.

10 'The Producers' (1967)

Oscar Win: Best Original Screenplay

Image via Embassy Pictures Corp.

The Producers is known by many as a massively successful Broadway musical that came out in the aughts, but it was actually a movie first. A Mel Brooks comedy from 1967, which is strange to think about. The film took over three decades to be adapted for the stage, and it actually feels like a movie that was adapted from the stage. Yet it wasn't; Brooks won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for this one, while Gene Wilder was nominated for Best Actor. Wilder is hilarious in this, which comes as no surprise to anyone who's seen Brooks's later movies.

The movie is about a desperate theater producer (Zero Mostel) and his accountant (Wilder), who discover that they could fraudulently make more money off of a flop than they can with a hit. So they come up with an idea that is sure to fail: a play called Springtime for Hitler, something that surely no one will find to be in good taste. Absurdity ensues, making for a story that would be so culturally significant that its Broadway counterpart was all but inevitable in retrospect.