Movies are subjective no matter how viewers look at them, and what may be one person's cup of tea may not be another's. Still, fans occasionally come across movies that are so indelible that they transcend the written formula, becoming ingrained into modern culture and the way audiences think and consume entertainment! No genre benefits more from discovery than comedies; after all, it's a genre that takes the ordinary and makes it not quite what it seems.

The most important rule in moviemaking is it can’t be boring; if it’s not interesting, it better be funny. Sometimes, performers are what makes a movie great; other times, it's the written word that brings it all together. No matter how filmmakers get there, the tried and true test of a successful comedy is that it makes its audience laugh. These comedy movies are pretty much perfect, finding the right balance between tone, performance, and humor, resulting in endlessly rewatchable and acclaimed efforts that have stood the test of time.

10 ‘Friday’ (1995)

Director: F. Gary Gray

Providing a snapshot of life in the inner city, Friday has lived on since its release, becoming a huge part of pop culture, from the way people say, “Damn!” to memorable quotes like “Bye, Felicia.” Friday follows the story of two friends, Craig and Smokey, on a Friday hanging out in South Central, Los Angeles. Their misadventures as they encounter neighborhood bullies, drug dealers, and other eccentric citizens in the neighborhood provide much of the fun, setting up laughs through and through.

Friday is still as fresh and relevant today as it was in 1995, thanks to its relatable main characters who exercise their wit and candor in uncomfortable times. With endless banter from Craig and Smokey, it enables an avenue to talk about romantic relationships, peer pressure, and the community with humor and heart, proving things can be poignant while also being drop-dead funny.

9 ‘The BirdCage’ (1996)

Director: Mike Nichols

Exploring heartwarming themes of love and acceptance, masterclass filmmaker Mike Nichols shows the absurdity of societal norms in The Birdcage. The film revolves around a gay cabaret owner, Armand Goldman, and his partner, Albert, a drag queen and the star performer at their club in South Beach, Miami. The plot thickens when Armand’s son, Val, announces his engagement to the daughter of a conservative senator. Wanting to introduce the parents, he fears their unconventional lifestyle may be an issue, forcing Armand and Albert to create a facade of normalcy.

The characters themselves, from the quick-witted Armand to the larger-than-life Albert, are richly developed and endlessly entertaining. Providing a sharp satire of societal norms and roles that add layers of absurdity to which the characters feel they must conform to, The Birdcage is hilarious and clever, finding truth in its over-the-top humor. The film stars the late great Robin Williams, whose humor stems from the clash of cultures, joined by a scene-stealing Nathan Lane in the role that made him a star.

8 ‘Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy’ (2004)

Director: Adam McKay

Set in the 1970s, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy follows the infamous titular character, a top-rated news anchor in San Diego who enjoys his prestigious position and all the perks that come with it. But when his world is turned upside down because a new young and ambitious journalist threatens his status, he arrives with an overzealous dominance accustomed to the era. The film hilariously depicts the power struggles and antics of Ron and his news team as they try to maintain their status amid changing times in the industry.

Filled with memorable characters and quotable lines, Anchorman has become a cult comedy classic. Getting its comedic brilliance from a mixture of great writing and great performances, the film sets a tone for irreverent humor that carries throughout the entire story. Endlessly quotable and instantly iconic, Anchorman expertly lampoons the 70s industry macho man culture, with Ron and his team embodying exaggerated stereotypes of ego-driven anchors and clueless reporters.

7 ‘Office Space’ (1999)

Director: Mike Judge

Office Space follows the story of Peter Gibbons, a dissatisfied software engineer who hates his job and his obnoxious boss. After a hypnotic therapy session goes awry, Peter adopts a carefree attitude and decides to rebel against the corporate culture at his workplace. Satirizing office life and what it is like working in a corporate bureaucracy, Office Space shows the monotony of white-collar jobs before shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation.

From the opening scenes, where Peter endures soul-crushing commutes to work, to the ridiculousness of their workplace environment filled with mindless jargon and nonsensical policies, the movie sets a tone for its comedic exploration. Humor gets amplified by familiar yet exaggerated characters like the micromanaging boss, Bill Lumbergh, whose passive-aggressive demeanor and obsession with TPS reports are bombastic yet painfully relatable. Sharp and prophetic, Office Space is arguably the best comedy of the '90s and an iconic part of film history.

6 ‘Some Like it Hot’ (1959)

Director: Billy Wilder

Directed by legendary filmmaker Billy Wilder, the seminal comedy Some Like it Hot takes place on the Saint Valentine's Day Massacre, after two musicians, Joe and Jerry, witness the horrific events and go on the run. To avoid any detection, they disguise themselves as women and join an all-woman band traveling to Florida. Along the way, they develop a close relationship with Sugar "Kane" Kowalczyk, the band's singer and ukelele player.

Not every comedy can maintain relevance and remain consistently funny, even on a rewatch. However, Some Like It Hot has endured thanks to clever writing, irresistible performances, and a timeless message. The hilarious scenes are dictated by the performances of the stars, bringing impressive physicality as much as excellent comedic timing and delivery, mostly stemming from the absurdity of the situation they are in. This film is hilarious from beginning to end, with one of the most memorable final lines ever uttered: “Nobody's Perfect!”

5 ‘Airplane!’ (1980)

Directors: Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, Jerry Zucker

This classic comedy parodies the disaster genre, particularly the 1957 film Zero Hour. Set in an airplane where the flight crew and passengers fall ill due to food poisoning, Airplane! sees Ted Striker, a former fighter pilot with a fear of flying, attempting to land the plane safely. Renowned for its slapstick humor and rapid-fire jokes, the comedy feels fresh no matter how much time it passes.

Airplane! sustains its humor from start to finish through a combination of clever satire within the absurdist situations that occur. Right from the beginning, the tone of a deadpan comedy is set with disastrous, over-the-top situations. Airplane! is timeless because it keeps audiences engaged through low and high forms of comedy, from visual gags and slapstick comedy to magnificent wordplay and set-ups. Seamlessly adapting these different styles has ensured a long run of relevance among genre fans.

4 ‘Bridesmaids’ (2011)

Director: Paul Feig

Bridesmaids is a modern comedy that has become instantly successful. It follows the story of Annie, a single woman whose life is falling apart, especially as she navigates her best friend Lillian’s wedding as the maid of honor. As Annie tries to fulfill her duties, she faces competition from Lillian's new friend, Helen, sparking a series of disastrous flubs of responsibility.

Consisting of an ensemble cast of all-star female comedians, Bridesmaids is an irreverent comedic tour-de-force. From scene to scene, fans are met with stark contrasts that enable guttural laughs. The cast's impeccable chemistry and timing and the screenplay's intelligence and emotional impact make Bridesmaids a joy to watch. Beloved for taking risks and its willingness to tackle taboo subjects with humor, such as an infamous food poisoning scene, Bridesmaids is a modern classic and a major comedic achievement.

3 ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’ (1975)

Directors: Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones

The comedic ensemble of the Monty Python crew parodied the Arthurian legend and produced the most popular comedy of its day. Monty Python and the Holy Grail follows King Arthur and his nights on their quest to find the legendary treasure. However, the journey is filled with absurd challenges and nonsensical encounters that end in mishaps. From the imaginary horse to the fight with the Black Knight, this cult classic has become one of the most beloved comedies of all time.

The endless barrage of laughs derives from the satirical take of comedy legends portraying the knights as bumbling and inept rather than heroic. Monty Python and the Holy Grail maintains a constant comedic energy through its unique blend of irreverent humor and clever wordplay, all within the context of an absolutely bonkers situation. From the opening credits, which inform viewers of the film's lack of budget, to the final charge, where an unexpected foe shows up, the film is lively, ridiculous, and utterly unforgettable.

2 ‘Step Brothers’ (2008)

Director: Adam McKay

Nothing is funnier than watching two doofuses. In this case, the story of Brennan and Dale, two middle-aged doofuses who still live with their respective single parents, turns out to be the perfect ground for comedy. When the two become step-brothers, a saga of events takes audiences through their chaotic relationship as they learn to love each other.

Step Brothers is known for having absurd and irreverent humor. Outrageous antics in the movie fall under the halo of chemistry between Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, who have maintained a close working relationship. Through slapstick comedy and memorable sequences, Step Brothers reaches a new peak for comedy, making sure the stakes only get higher and higher as audiences watch. 2008 was a golden year for R-rated comedies, and while competition is strong, Step Brothers might just be the best of the bunch.

1 ‘Blazing Saddles’ (1974)

Director: Mel Brooks

Written and directed by the legendary Mel Brooks, Blazing Saddles is a parody of the Wild West. Set in the late 19th century, it's about a corrupt politician, Hedley Lamarr, who schemes to take over a small town to profit from a railroad worker named Bart as the new sheriff. Along with his drunken and washed-up gunslinger friend, Jim, they attempt to overcome racism and prejudice to save the town from Lamarr’s nefarious plans.

Renowned for its irreverent humor, Blazing Saddles shows a sharp wit and fearlessness in exploring racial stereotypes and social issues. The movie takes jabs at the studios and the elite, creating a common enemy that is able to laugh at and able to villainize easily. Through its outrageous tactics and characters, Blazing Saddles remains a classic satire that continues to entertain audiences while challenging societal norms.

