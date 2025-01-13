There are all sorts of things that can make a comedy movie effective — that is to say, funny. One of the most effective, though, is known as a running gag, which is basically a joke whose funniness comes from its being repeated throughout a movie. When used cleverly, running gags can be some of the funniest jokes in a comedy film.

Throughout the genre's long and esteemed history, audiences have been treated to a wide variety of exceptionally hilarious running jokes. Written and executed by some of the most brilliant minds in cinematic comedy, from Mel Brooks to the Monty Python crew, they're proof that this art of the running gag is one of the trickiest and yet most rewarding (for the audience, at least) to get right. These are the best running gags in comedy movies, ranked by how memorable, effective, and, of course, funny they are.

10 Gambit's accent

'Deadpool & Wolverine' (2024)

With the recent Deadpool & Wolverine, the world of mutants is officially a big part of the MCU. And with the film's success, it seems that R-rated comedies are now on the menu for the biggest movie franchise of modern times. The movie sees the Time Variance Authority offering Deadpool a place in the MCU, but he instead recruits a variant of Wolverine to save his universe from extinction.

Through its delightful sense of humor and its surprisingly moving homage to Fox's Marvel universe, Deadpool & Wolverine became one of the highest-grossing movies of 2024. As is the case in all three Deadpool films, there are plenty of amusing running gags to pick from, but the funniest one is probably Gambit's Cajun accent. Even after Deadpool's jabs at it stop, Channing Tatum still finds ways to make everything his character says hilarious and ridiculous — while never ceasing to be badass.

9 "You'll shoot your eye out!"

'A Christmas Story' (1983)

There are too many Christmas movie classics to count. Of the few that are easily among the most iconic and beloved, A Christmas Story stands out as one of the best. It's a comedy set in the 1940s when a young boy named Ralphie attempts to convince his parents, teachers, and Santa Claus that a BB gun is the perfect Christmas gift for him.

There's just one issue, and it's that everyone thinks exactly the same thing about the BB gun: that it's a bad idea because Ralphie will shoot his eye out with the thing. It's A Christmas Story's most iconic quote, the kind of line of dialogue that can get anyone in the Christmas spirit. There's something naturally amusing about this being the reason why no one wants Ralphie to get his BB gun, and the way it keeps being repeated to him makes it funnier still.

8 The evasive spittoon

'Hundreds of Beavers' (2024)

The indie silent comedy sensation Hundreds of Beavers is the kind of hysterical comedy that only comes along once in a generation. Parts Charlie Chaplin, parts Buster Keaton, parts Metroidvania, parts Looney Tunes, it's one of the most delightfully creative movies of 2024. Hundreds of Beavers is the tale of a drunken applejack salesman from the 19th century who must become North America's greatest fur trapper in order to gain the love of a salesman's daughter.

One of 2024's most flawless films, Hundreds of Beavers is filled to the brim with silly gag after silly gag, all shockingly clever and brilliantly absurdist. However, the one that's bound to become an eternal audience favorite is the one where the salesman keeps trying and failing to spit into a spittoon. All manner of increasingly absurd things prevent him from being successful, from the wind changing the direction of his spit to him simply having a terrible aim. It's not until the end of the movie that the applejack salesman is the one that's able to finally land his spit into the spittoon after his beaver-hunting mission is successful.