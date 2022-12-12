While comedies are not as fondly-regarded by many critics these days as dramas, it’s not completely hard to see why. Drama is universal, while comedy, by its nature, is subjective, and what’s funny for one group of people may not be as funny for another. When it comes to certain comedies, what’s funny in a preview meant for a quick laugh may not be as amusing when stretched out to a two-hour movie.

With those films, they can either make a movie look much funnier than it ends up being or give away all the film’s best jokes. Sometimes it misleads the audience; other times, it makes them realize the jokes were funnier in short doses.

'The Internship' (2013)

Being the first comedy Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn made together after Wedding Crashers, there was a lot of hope that this workplace comedy would recapture that same magic. The film involves two middle-aged watch sales associates deciding to become interns at Google, dealing with their younger rivals, bosses, and co-workers.

With a trailer showcasing the two awkwardly attempting to bond with their fellow interns, it seemed like they had found an enjoyable new environment. The film, however, ended up with an underdeveloped screenplay and predictable moments. As a result, it felt more like a job ad for Google than an actual movie.

'Hot Tub Time Machine' (2010)

This film is a classic example of a comedy that gave away almost all its best jokes in the trailer. It begins with three friends (and one of their nephews) going on a trip to their old ski resort to hang out and relax in an outdoor hot tub.

One mishap later, they’ve gone back to the '80s and have to choose between keeping the past as it was or changing their future for the better. By the time the viewer watches the film, they will not likely find much difference, as the trailer reveals the funniest elements of the general premise.

'Office Christmas Party' (2016)

The teaser trailer to this film promised a fun, chaotic, drug-fuelled, yuletide riot. A group of employees gets together to celebrate a legendary Christmas party that goes entirely out of control. People end up injured, property gets destroyed, and laughs are aplenty.

With an all-star cast including Jason Bateman, Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Munn, and Kate McKinnon, it seemed like one heck of a party. Unfortunately, audiences got a film filled with unlikable characters and unrealistic plot beats. It was less a modern holiday classic and more like the Project X Christmas Special.

'A Million Ways to Die in the West' (2014)

After Seth McFarlane made a hit with Ted, there was a fair amount of anticipation for his next film. What he came up with was undoubtedly unique—an old west comedy showing the exploits of a sheep farmer (played by McFarlane himself), his dissatisfaction with this place in history, and his eventual face-off against an outlaw with an Irish accent (Liam Neeson).

Regrettably, McFarlane’s mix of old-school sensibility with modern humor that fueled itself on bad taste didn’t win over the same critics this time around. But, at the very least, it had amusing cameos from Doc Brown, Django, and Gilbert Gottfried.

'Dark Shadows' (2012)

Directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp as Barnabas Collins, the trailer promised a comedy about a man who a witch cursed to become a vampire before he was buried away. He awakens to rediscover his family estate – in 1972. The trailer then showed gags of this vampire attempting to understand modern technology and sensibilities.

The film follows those gags—while clumsily mixing them with genuine horror elements and family drama. While somewhat more in line with the popular soap opera it was based on, the finished film was an atonal mess.

'Epic Movie' (2007)

Created by the infamous team of Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer, this was a "crossover" for all the major blockbusters of the year. Unfortunately, it is also not-so-fondly remembered as one of the worst movies of all time.

Combining several movie plots (predominantly Narnia, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Superman Returns), it only exists as an excuse for a bizarre, crass mash-up. Still, the jokes in the trailer seemed to make audiences laugh, and it made $89 million at the box office (several times over its $20 million budget).

'This is the End' (2013)

The second film from Seth Rogen’s company Point Grey Pictures is fun but far darker than the trailers made it out to be. Taking a meta-textual approach with its plot, the film involves a group of male celebrities, led by Rogen and Jay Baruchel, throwing a party—but are quickly forced to deal with the rapture apocalypse.

As the title implies, this was the end of the world, so there were plenty of laughs in the previews. Still, the film was much darker than the previews promised, full of murder, cannibalism, and questionable behavior toward Emma Watson.

'Diary of a Mad Black Woman' (2005)

The trailers and posters for this Tyler Perry film introduced audiences to his beloved character Madea. A tough, wisecracking, gun-toting, religiously devoted grandmother who dominated the marketing for this comedy-drama that deals with heavy themes.

The movie is about her granddaughter Helen (Kimberly Elise) dealing with her abusive marriage, being the real titular mad black woman. While Madea is an essential and funny character, the film is far less focused on her and her hijinks than the trailers and later films in her series would suggest.

'Bridesmaids' (2011)

While critics and audiences fondly remember the film, it isn’t as funny as one might expect. Bridesmaids promised a movie about a group of women getting ready for a wedding—a gender-flipped variant of something like Wedding Crashers.

With rave reviews dominating the poster and Melissa McCarthy even getting an Oscar for her performance, it marketed itself as a great big ensemble comedy. But the film itself focuses on one specific bridesmaid, Annie (Kristen Wiig), and her self-destructive behavior that, while funny in several instances, is played somewhat straight for drama even more.

'The Hangover Part II' (2011)

The first Hangover film was a surprise hit, so it made sense for its sequel to be hotly anticipated. After the first movie’s events, the wolfpack goes to Stu’s (Ed Helms) wedding in Bangkok, only to wake up with no memory of the night before.

It was a rehash of the first movie, set in Bangkok instead of Vegas. The same characters returning (even Mike Tyson came back), similar gags, and frequent jokes about how they’ve ended up in this exact same situation all over again. But apart from being an amusing anecdote in the trailer, the film tries (and fails) to follow through with that premise.

