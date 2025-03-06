If you want to seek out terrible movies, they’re honesty not too hard to find. Taking a glass-half-full approach to the medium overall, there are probably more movies that are either good or have something of value than movies that are bad, but you can’t have the good (or somewhat valuable) without the bad (or somewhat valueless).

There are plenty of less-than-stellar dramatic movies, and they can often be the most fun to watch, thanks to the ironic enjoyment they inspire (see the likes of The Room, Battlefield Earth, and Plan 9 from Outer Space for some go-to anti-classics). All-time bad comedies tend to be more difficult to enjoy, either ironically or unironically, as the following selection of movies – ranked from very bad to irredeemable – should hopefully demonstrate.

10 'Little Fockers' (2010)

Directed by Paul Weitz, Greg Glienna

Image via Universal Pictures

Just about everyone in Little Fockers is entirely above a film of its quality, yet here they all are, collecting a paycheck and degrading themselves in a sequel that makes the also dismal Meet the Fockers look like Meet the Parents in comparison. It’s a comedy trilogy with precisely one good movie, and slogging through Little Fockers is genuinely painful, no matter how much you might’ve enjoyed that one good movie from 2000.

It’s just sad seeing the likes of Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Dustin Hoffman, Barbra Streisand, Blythe Danner, Teri Polo, Jessica Alba, Laura Dern, and Harvey Keitel stumble their way through a comedy that doesn’t have any funny jokes. It’s saddening stuff, and the less well-remembered Little Fockers is, the better, as far as the stars are (likely) concerned. But for anyone who’s suffered through it, you know that forgetting something this hauntingly unfunny is easier said than done.