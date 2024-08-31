Way back during the very early years of cinema as a storytelling medium, a distinction was quickly made between dramas and comedies. For over a century, comedies, in all their vastly different presentations, have been among audiences' favorite genres. These movies provide amusing escapism, but their ability to also serve as powerful works of art often goes underappreciated.

As is the case in any well-made drama, good performances are crucial to a comedy movie working properly. Thankfully, throughout the history of cinema, a few comedic performances have been virtually flawless. From purely hilarious efforts, like Robin Williams as the Genie from Aladdin, to portrayals that are much more emotionally layered, like the iconic Marilyn Monroe as Sugar from Some Like It Hot, these are the best comedy performances in movies, unforgettable celebrations of the power of humor as a crucial part of acting.

10 Meg Ryan as Sally Albright

'When Harry Met Sally' (1989)

Written by Nora Ephron, queen of delightful '80s and '90s rom-coms, When Harry Met Sally is one of the all-time best comedies. It's about a man and woman who have known each other for years and become very good friends but fear that sex may ruin their relationship. Some of its elements feel a little dated in hindsight, but the utterly iconic When Harry Met Sally has nevertheless aged like fine wine.

One of the movie's greatest strengths is Meg Ryan's performance as the titular Sally Albright. Smart, sensitive, and idealistic to a fault, Sally has a personality that paradoxically clashes with and is complemented by Billy Crystal's Harry. The two actors' chemistry is off-the-charts, but as an individual performance, Ryan's is unbelievably good. She's a scene-stealer at the forefront of the film's most iconic moments, including the now-iconic restaurant scene, balancing humor and emotion perfectly.

9 John Candy as Del Griffith

'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' (1987)

John Candy starred in a number of hilarious and endlessly rewatchable movies, but it would be hard to argue against Planes, Trains and Automobiles being his best film. It's about an advertising man from Chicago (Steve Martin) who struggles to travel home for Thanksgiving, accompanied by a lovable oaf of a shower-curtain-ring salesman (Candy).

It's mainly the hilarious Martin-Candy duo that has helped the movie stand the test of time, but it's primarily Candy's performance that has gone down in history as one of the best and most endlessly entertaining in the comedy genre. Aside from being the main source of life for the audience, he's also the beating heart and shining soul of the film. As endearing as he is irresistibly funny and engaging, Del Griffith is a testament to the brilliance of John Candy as a comedic actor.

8 Marilyn Monroe as Sugar Kane

'Some Like It Hot' (1959)

Having been one of the most influential, prolific, and popular filmmakers of Hollywood's Golden Age, it's no surprise that Billy Wilder worked with pretty much every well-known star of the time, including the legendary Marilyn Monroe. The actress's best performance is arguably in Wilder's Some Like It Hot, one of the best-ever comedies of errors about two men who have to dress up as women and hide among an all-female band after they witness a mob hit.

Monroe plays Sugar, an unlucky singer with a heart of gold and the tritagonist of the film. The character is a smart subversion of female character clichés from the era — from the ditzy blonde to the shallow sex symbol — and Monroe handles these twists like only she ever could. In her hands, Sugar is endearing, funny, and absolutely magnetic without losing an ounce of complexity. It's definitely the best work of her career and easily the funniest female performance of the '50s.

7 Jim Carrey as Truman Burbank

'The Truman Show' (1998)

For the large majority of the '80s and '90s, Jim Carrey spent his career building up a reputation as a purely comedic actor, specializing in creating the most caricaturistic and over-the-top characters in Hollywood. That all changed when he was brilliantly cast as the lead character in The Truman Show, a satire about an insurance salesman who's oblivious to the fact that his entire life is a TV show: the town he lives in is a fabrication, and all of his family and friends are actors.

By taking on a highly meta role that makes narrative use of his theatricality (Truman has been taught to be performative and "fake" because those close to him are actors) while demanding more dramatic juice from him, Carrey completely changed the course of his career. Truman represents Carrey's crowning achievement as an actor: he's funny, emotional, nuanced, and painfully relatable. It's a performance that finds the humor in pain and longing, allowing Carrey the chance to be the most brilliant he's ever been in a comedy.

6 Gene Wilder as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein

'Young Frankenstein' (1974)

By far one of the funniest and most popular comedy movie actors of all time, Gene Wilder delivered many outstanding performances throughout his prolific career. His best work, though, is arguably Young Frankenstein as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, the American grandson of the infamous mad scientist. Struggling to prove that his grandfather wasn't as crazy as everyone believes, he travels to Transylvania and discovers the process of reanimating a dead body.

Young Frankenstein isn't only Wilder's best work but one of cinematic history's greatest comedic achievements. The visuals are great, the story is fun, and the humor is by far some of the funniest in Mel Brooks's filmography. But Wilder is the main attraction here, and what an attraction he is. Striking the perfect tone for this goofy spoof of old Universal horror movies, Wilder has perfect timing and some of the best delivery and gesticulation of any comedic performance showcased on the big screen.

Young Frankenstein Release Date December 15, 1974 Director Mel Brooks Cast gene wilder , Peter Boyle , Marty Feldman , Cloris Leachman , Teri Garr , Kenneth Mars Runtime 106 minutes Writers gene wilder , Mel Brooks , Mary Shelley

5 Robin Williams as the Genie

'Aladdin' (1992)

Live-action comedy performances are underappreciated enough, but comedic voice acting for movies is criminally underrated, to say the least. For proof, one needn't look further than what's typically considered the greatest voice performance in animation's history: Robin Williams as the Genie in Aladdin. The Disney classic follows a street urchin and a power-hungry Grand Vizier fighting for a magic lamp with the power to make their three deepest wishes come true.

Robin Williams was the funniest comedic actor of his generation, so it's no surprise that he was just as outstandingly good at voice acting. The actor reportedly improvised about 16 hours of dialogue for the film worth of hilarious impressions, clever improv, and the sharpest possible reading of his lines. If the Genie is one of Disney's most iconic characters, it's mostly thanks to what's easily one of Robin Williams's best and most explosive performances.

Aladdin Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date November 25, 1992 Director Ron Clements , John Musker Cast Scott Weinger , Robin Williams , Linda Larkin , Jonathan Freeman , Frank Welker , Gilbert Gottfried Runtime 90 min Writers Ron Clements , John Musker , Ted Elliott , Terry Rossio , Ed Gombert , Burny Mattinson

4 Robin Williams as Daniel Hillard / Mrs. Doubtfire

'Mrs. Doubtfire' (1993)

Mrs. Doubtfire is the story of Daniel Hillard, an actor who, after a bitter divorce, disguises himself as an elderly female housekeeper to spend time with his children, held in custody by his ex-wife. There can be a lot of debate over what Robin Williams's funniest and/or all-around best comedic performance is, but Mrs. Doubtfire is never, ever missing from any such conversation.

Some might say that Mrs. Doubtfire is one of those rare comedies that are perfect from start to finish, and that's in no small measure thanks to Williams's impeccable presence at the helm. Williams perfectly embodies the role of a loving dad willing to go to hilarious lengths to get some more quality time with his kids. He's as endearing and emotionally layered as he is laugh-out-loud funny — a balance that only he could ever strike so flawlessly. The role is challenging and could've easily gone awry, but Williams' sheer enthusiasm and charisma not only saved it — they made it soar.

Mrs. Doubtfire Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date November 24, 1993 Director Chris Columbus Cast Robin Williams , Sally Field , Pierce Brosnan , Harvey Fierstein , Polly Holliday , Lisa Jakub Runtime 125 minutes Writers Anne Fine , Randi Mayem Singer , Leslie Dixon

3 Peter Sellers as Lionel Mandrake / Merkin Muffley / Dr. Strangelove

'Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb' (1964)