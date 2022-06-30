NBC’s Saturday Night Live is an American comedy institution that sets its cast members up for bigger and better things once they’ve made it on SNL. The show’s talent is obvious when the alumni are no longer restricted by the conventions of the tight sketch format of live television and can flex their comedic muscles in a more expanded and longer-form TV series.

Here are a select few much-loved SNL stars, past, and present, including veterans such as Mike Myers, Kenan Thompson, Tina Fey, and Fred Armisen, who have gone on to make their own television shows. Some of these have developed cult followings and are well worth watching to see the alum in all of their glory.

Tina Fey in ‘30 Rock’ (2006-2013)

Inspired by Tina Fey’s time as the first female head writer at SNL, 30 Rock is a satirical look at the inner workings of a sketch comedy show filmed at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City (based on Studio 8H where SNL is filmed). Fey stars as Elizabeth “Liz” Lemon, the head writer of “The Girlie Show”, a sketch show starring her former comedy troupe partner, Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski). When a new NBC executive, Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), takes over the show, “The Girlie Show” is rebranded to a more “male-oriented” comedy show called “TGS with Tracy Jordan”, and comedian, Tracy Jordan, played by Fey’s fellow SNL cast mate, Tracy Morgan, is cast as the star, pushing Jenna aside.

As creator and writer of 30 Rock, Fey brilliantly lampoons corporate culture, racism, misogyny, and other heated topics in the zeitgeist of the mid-2000s to mid- 2010s, with some still relevant today. She plays the straight comedic partner to the crazy antics of Jenna, Tracy, and Jack but shines most when she lets loose and is not trying to hold TGS together amid the constant feuding and competition between its two stars. 30 Rock ventured out into a few masterful live specials during its run, was widely praised in critics’ circles and by fans, and became a part of popular culture.

Fred Armisen in ‘Portlandia’ (2011-2018)

Another cult classic showcasing the versatility and talents of its SNL cast members, Portlandia stars Fred Armisen in this excellent hilariously surreal sketch comedy series. Originating from some online sketches Armisen and co-creator/co-star, Carrie Brownstein (Irma Vep, The Nowhere Inn), made in the mid-2000s, the duo, along with Jonathan Krisel (Baskets, Kroll Show), created the show based on a fictionalized world and the inhabitants of Portland, Oregon.

Armisen and Brownstein perfectly play off each other as extreme caricatures of hipsters, vegans, feminist bookstore owners, other quirky folks, and even versions of themselves. The two fully embody the characters they play that you quickly forget they are wearing wigs and makeup. Portlandia has spawned many a meme (“Put a bird on it”) and become a fan favorite.

Aidy Bryant in ‘Shrill’ (2019-2021)

Aidy Bryant is a chameleon on SNL, having portrayed numerous laugh-out-loud and boisterous characters. However, in her hit series, Shrill, Bryant plays an unsure woman still finding her feet. Based on the book of the same name by Lindy West, Bryant stars as Annie Easton, a bright and optimistic plus-size 20-something journalist who is confronted by everyday life situations that try to bring her down but which she overcomes with newfound confidence and self-empowerment.

Bryant’s character in Shrill is not absurd or over-the-top comical but rather very reasonable, level-headed, kind, decent, and good-humored who spreads her positivity to those around her, even when she faces adversity. Nevertheless, she is still a delight to watch, and a representation sorely needed on-screen.

Jason Sudeikis in ‘Ted Lasso’ (2020 – Present)

Originally an idea used in a commercial to promote the airing of the English Premier League on ESPN, Jason Sudeikis, alongside Bill Lawrence (Scrubs), and SNL writer, Joe Kelly, have created a cross-cultural comedy that revels in awkwardness, failure, and triumph but most of all, heart. In Ted Lasso, Sudeikis plays the titular Ted Lasso, a former NFL coach who helps bring a wayward football team back to victory again. When he is given the opportunity to coach an English Premier League football team in England, he jumps at the chance, despite not knowing anything about the game.

Sudeikis flawlessly captures a flawed character with baggage, who is a clueless foreigner, but also a go-getter, trying his best, giving his all to do right by his team, and caring deeply about their welfare, not just their ability to win. Ted’s complete lack of knowledge of the rules of English Premier League football, as well as British culture in general, is utterly amusing but he’s also a real sweetheart.

Kenan Thompson in ‘Kenan’ (2021-2022)

In Kenan Thompson’s case, he actually made it big as a young comic actor before being cast on SNL. Thompson was a children’s entertainment staple as the star of the Nickelodeon shows, Kenan & Kel, and kids sketch comedy series, All That. More recently though, he’s returned to the sitcom format in the self-titled, Kenan. Thompson stars as Kenan Williams, a widower father of two daughters (Dani Lane and Dannah Lane) who lives with his father-in-law, Rick (Don Johnson), and brother, Gary (Chris Redd). Mess and merriment ensue.

Like Ted Lasso, Kenan has a lot of heart, and Thompson and the cast are wonderfully wholesome. The laughs aren’t constant and perhaps Thompson is still restricted by the format, but he can still hold his own. Unfortunately, after two seasons the show has been canceled, but there’s no doubt that Thompson finds continued success elsewhere with voice acting and sketch. His work in older animations such as Sit Down, Shut Up highlights his SNL skills in personifying diverse characters.

Mike Myers in ‘The Pentaverate’ (2022)

It’s been a while since Mike Myers has graced the small screen. Beloved by fans of his movies, Wayne’s World and Austin Powers, the former adapted from the popular and iconic SNL sketch, Myers returns to TV and form playing several different characters in The Pentaverate. The protagonist of the series is a Canadian journalist, Ken Scarborough, played by Myers, who attempts to reveal to the world a secret society of five men who have controlled it since 1347.

It's always a joy watching Myers become a bunch of unhinged and eccentric characters, and The Pentaverate is not short on them. Enjoy his work alongside the likes of Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon!, Key & Peele) and Jennifer Saunders (The Stranger, Absolutely Fabulous).

Vanessa Bayer in ‘I Love That For You’ (2022 – Present)

Last, but certainly not least, is the adorably cringeworthy (in the best way possible) and amazing Vanessa Bayer. In her new Showtime series, I Love That For You, Bayer stars as Joanna Gold, an aimless woman who had Leukemia as a child (as Bayer did herself), is sick of her lot in life, and decides to pursue her dream job of becoming a shopping channel presenter on the Super Value Network (SVN). After a failed segment, she is on the brink of being fired until she tells a wee little lie that she still has cancer.

Bayer as Joanna is an utter delight to watch as she tries to navigate the new, shiny world she is a part of, and hide the elephant in the room. She’s wonderfully awkward but also very sweet. Catch her alongside veteran SNL performer, Molly Shannon, as Jackie Stilton, who pairs perfectly with Bayer.

