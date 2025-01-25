The era of the 2020s has genuinely been an incredible one for comedy television. Sitcoms, animated series and more have all been very well received thanks to their phenomenal writing. Comedy can generally be pretty hit or miss when it comes to overall reception, as it is one of the most subjective genres out there, for both kids and adults.

But, somehow, many of the shows that have been released since 2020 have found pretty much unanimous praise. Whether it be sci-fi, mockumentary, classic sitcom, or more, the shows have a ton of great variety. The world can only hope that this trend keeps up, as the first half of the 2020s has given them some great content. This is especially true for comedy, which has delivered some of the era's best series so far.

10 'Mythic Quest' (2020–)

Created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is one of the greatest comedy series of all time, so, when some of that team decided to take a bit of a "side quest" and create a new show, it was pretty much guaranteed to have the same charm and quality of humor. Created by Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney (both known for the iconic show), and Megan Ganz, Mythic Quest has been met with some awesome audience response.

Following the day-to-day adventures of the team behind one of the biggest videos in the entire world, Mythic Quest has consistently great viewership. Debuting on February 7th, 2020, it's only fitting that the decade begins with a project like this. It's hilarious and has people begging for more. It can also be binged in one weekend.

9 'The Great' (2020–2023)

Created by Tony McNamara

The Great is a satirical black comedy following the experiences of Catherine the Great. Not worrying about being 100% historically accurate and focusing on crafting great humor, The Great finds itself being astoundingly funny. Most of the time, period pieces tend to be more serious and dramatic, but this series bends the norm and goes full comedy.

With a titanic cast including the likes of Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, the performances enhance the satire tenfold. The two main actors were actually nominated for Emmys due to their phenomenal work on the show. It's a three-season run that is more than rewarding to sit down and binge through.

8 'The White Lotus' (2021–)

Created by Mike White

Being an anthology series, the show follows the many guests of the illustrious White Lotus chain of resorts as they try to have the perfect vacation. The White Lotus sets itself apart by being an anthology comedy series, which feels unique compared to the other series airing this decade.

With the third season promising more wild storylines, people are practically shaking with excitement as they wait to see the series and its comedy unfold once more. They have an all-star cast and the ever-hilarious Jennifer Coolidge stands as the highlight of the show.

7 'Ghosts' (US) (2021–)

Created by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman

When Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) decide to move away from the big city and convert a run-down home that just so happens to be haunted, they come across the spirits that reside there. With each spirit coming from a different era in history, from the 1700s to the '80s, the comedy series has a plethora of opportunities for unique jokes.

The idea of making a comedy series about the lives of ghosts is one that has never really been done before, making it one of the most unique comedy series of the decade. So, of course, this means it's absurdly enjoyable to sit down and watch. Fun fact: Ghosts started as a BBC series and this is the American version, meaning there could be two series worth checking out.