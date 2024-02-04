For a long time, comedy shows have used crude, hilarious one-liners to make people laugh and based their jokes on offensive jokes. But in an ever-changing world where people are learning to respect differences and eradicate all forms of discrimination, it only makes sense for the media to adapt to these ideals and make changes in their representation. While the dose of laughter is essential and definitely much appreciated, it shouldn't be at the expense of someone, especially based on their background or how they identify.

It has taken TV shows a long time to evolve, and the road ahead is still long and strenuous, but much before they were forced to respect differences due to public opinion, some comedy TV shows chose to vocalize social and political issues that often remain undiscussed in society even today. These gems tackled topics as basic as gender discrimination and illegal immigration and went on to talk about niche issues that often remain underrepresented. These comedies, while being hilarious, display their vulnerabilities and steal the hearts of their audiences, one day at a time.

10 'Modern Family' (2009-2020)

Created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan

Lives are complicated, especially for three drastically different yet surprisingly interconnected families who are all part of a bigger, non-traditional family. The show primarily focuses on Jay Pritchett (Ed O'Neill), a wealthy and widowed patriarch raising his stepson with his new wife, Gloria (Sofía Vergara). His daughter, Claire (Julie Bowen), is a perfectionist mom of three, while his son is in a relationship with his partner, Cameron (Eric Stonestreet). Tied and pulled in different directions, these characters make the Dunphy-Pritchetts one of the best sitcom families out there.

Being a parent is a challenge no one is perfect at tackling, and Modern Family explores different parenting styles in the evolving world. But that's not all it covers. The show tackles a lot of social issues and often tries too hard, but it ends up covering its fair share. From same-sex marriage and LGBTQ+ portrayal via Mitchell and Cameron to gender equality and family empowerment with Claire as a powerful, independent woman who questions conventional gender standards, Modern Family finds a way to combine practical reflections and contradictory stereotypes.

9 'The Simpsons' (1989-)

Created by Matt Groening

One of the longest-running sitcoms, The Simpsons, is the story of Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta) and his family. From mishaps in Homer's job as a nuclear safety inspector to Bart's (Nancy Cartwright) mischievous pranks and Lisa's (Yeardley Smith) brilliant intelligence contrasting with her desire for acceptance, the show is nothing short of a masterpiece. Set in the fictional town of Springfield, every episode of the show is a rollercoaster of sheer entertainment.

Throughout its 35-season run, The Simpsons has covered numerous social issues, especially in its golden years. While the show has also faced backlash for its blunt representation, it has also supported noble causes. From Homer coming to terms with homosexuality‒ especially as a simple man in a suburban setting, to the reveal of Apu's (George Economou) status as an illegal immigrant, the show has covered numerous issues that need a bigger stage. Lisa Simpson has also often advocated for issues that require wider representation, like body image, world hunger, melting glaciers, and corporate gender stereotypes.

8 'Superstore' (2015–2021)

Created by Justin Spitzer

Set in a fictional retail store, Cloud 9, Superstore tells the tale of retail workers and their hilarious everyday lives. The floor supervisor, Amy (America Ferrera), dreams of climbing the corporate ladder and becoming the manager until a hurricane called Jonah (Ben Feldman) turns her world upside down. As a married mother, Amy has no business having feelings for Jonah, but when their worlds mix, can she stay away?

A big-box store sitcom is not one of the shows you'd expect to talk about social issues, but Superstore breaks all barriers and unveils the reality of the American dream. The show addresses Matteo as an undocumented immigrant and the poor healthcare facilities the store provided. It also tackled unfair pay for shift workers as compared to managerial positions (Amy and Glenn) and firearm control, especially by Jonah, who wouldn't compromise on his morals and wished safety for everyone.

7 'Jane the Virgin' (2014–2019)

Created by Jennie Snyder Urman

Jane Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez) is a pregnant virgin. And yes, it is as dramatic as it sounds. After getting accidentally artificially inseminated by an incompetent doctor, Jane has to make an important decision. But what happens when she realizes that the father of her unborn baby is her crush - and also her boss? And how would she break the news to her boyfriend and orthodox grandmother, to whom she promised to remain a virgin until marriage?

Jane not only embraces her Latina and first-generation Venezuelan-American identity, but her character also possesses intelligence and maturity, unlike other hyper-sexualized portrayals of Latinas. Unlike shows where Latinx characters are merely a portrayal to placate the viewers, Jane The Virgin gives the floor to diversity and lets the community dictate. The structure of the show is uniquely built to encompass and amplify the impact of gender and race on Jane and her family, embracing their cultural origins on multiple levels.

6 'Mr. Iglesias' (2019-2020)

Created by Kevin Hench

Gabriel Iglesias is a larger-than-life history teacher at Wilson High. His love for his students is evident, but when the school administrator threatens to expel non-performing students, Gabriel makes it his mission to ensure no child is left behind. Struggling with excellent misfits and disinterested outlaws, will Gabe and his class make it through the summer?

As Gabe continues to teach a diverse class in a public school, he swears to improve his students and supports them in all their ventures. From teaching Walt how to drive to helping Grace (Gloria Aung) find her voice, Gabe helps his students personally. But he does have one favorite student who helps him and everyone in the classroom become more socially aware with cleanliness drives, promoting inclusivity, and battling cultural appropriation. Mr. Iglesias finds a perfect balance between comedy and vulnerability, showing a realistic yet tender teacher taking over a chaotic classroom.

5 'The Good Place' (2016-2020)

Created by Michael Schur

When Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) wakes up from a long sleep, she realizes two things. One, she's dead and now in The Good Place, and two, she isn't supposed to be here. Afraid she will be banished to The Bad Place - the show's version of hell - she seeks help from her soulmate, Chidi Anagonye (William Jackson Harper), a professor of ethics and moral philosophy. But can she become a good person before her reality is exposed to everyone?

Taking on a unique premise, The Good Place deals with surprising issues in the most subtle ways. While it deals with problems like racism and the political structure of America head-on, it also captures the essence of underrated issues. Eleanor's character is largely defined by the parental neglect she suffered from as a child, ultimately having to get her parents to sign emancipation papers. Furthermore, over the four seasons, the show ultimately proves that no matter how thoughtful and careful you try to be, it isn't possible to be a good person by The Good Place standards. Yet, it also proved that with the right motivation, nothing is beyond our reach.

4 'Bojack Horseman' (2014-2020)

Created by Raphael Bob Waksberg

A washed-up 90s sitcom star desperately seeking redemption and a return to his glory days, Bojack Horseman is looking to hire a ghostwriter for his autobiography. But as he starts dictating his journey to this enigmatic woman, glimpses and flashbacks from his life come to the forefront. Dealing with depression, addiction, and existential crises, Bojack has never learned to trust, but is this his redemption? Or will he fall back into the same old patterns?

Bojack Horseman confronts difficult truths about loneliness, fame, and the human condition itself. A major focus of the show resides with mental health, and is one of the leading themes in the show, but it also talks about social challenges beyond selfish crimes. Drug abuse has always been a problem for Bojack, and one very sharp turn leads him to the death of his co-star Sara Lynn (Kristen Schaal) due to overdosing. The realization that follows is finally when Bojack tries to steer on the right path. Mr. Peanutbutter (Paul F. Tompkins) and Diane's (Alison Brie) divorce brought another issue to light, how it isn't necessarily acrimonious and ultimately made both of them better.

3 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (2013-2021)

Created by Daniel Goor and Michael Schur

Detective Jake Peralta loves solving puzzles and putting away bad guys. But he also loves pranks and being able to do whatever he pleases. Everyone at the 99th precinct loves him and his habits, and Jake wouldn't have it any other way. But when an uptight captain by the name of Raymond Holt becomes his commanding officer, will Jake have to finally grow up? Or will Captain Holt give up?

While Brooklyn Nine-Nine didn't steer much from its comedy setting, the kind of vulnerability some episodes brought was commendable. The show was accompanied by incredible character growth for all characters, which is applaudable as is, but the show also went so far as to take on additional social challenges. Beyond its true diversity in characters, the show covers racial profiling with a keen eye when Terry is stopped by a cop for simply walking because he didn't look like he "belonged" in that neighborhood. Furthermore, the show also mentions the "Me-Too" movement when a woman is sexually assaulted by a coworker, and Amy works herself to the bone to work the case, fighting an ongoing battle against sexual harrassment. The show also covers themes like police brutality, gun violence, sexism, illegal immigration and more.

2 'One Day At A Time' (2017-2020)

Created by Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce

Penelope Alvarez (Justina Machado) divorces her husband, Victor (James Martinez), after he became an alcoholic and a threat to her family. But it turns out that being a veteran Cuban-American mother of two was not the easy feat she imagined it to be. Add in her bothersome mother and a man-child landlord, and it's a recipe for disaster. But even through their differences, these five misfits love each other, one day at a time.

A remake of the 1975 TV show by Norman Lear, One Day At A Time vocalizes countless issues at the forefront of society. Penelope has to battle with the medical system on top of her crippling PTSD, which only worsens as she succumbs to her mother's taunts about not needing depression medication. Her son has to battle with racism from his friends, and it isn't an easy road for her daughter when she first realizes she's bisexual. But in the face of all adversity, this family proves that love conquers all.

1 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' (2015-2020)

Created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock

After being rescued from a bunker they were held hostage in for 15 years, four women from Indiana are left to tackle a world that doesn't feel quite like their own. One of the women, Kimmy (Ellie Kemper), decides to live in New York and discover the world all on her own. Surrounded by a quirky roommate and a carefree landlord, Kimmy feels like the world is her oyster. But can she take on a world she knows nothing about?

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt not only provides a glance into the specific adversities that follow after a kidnapping but also discovers the world from a young girl's perspective, covering countless social issues throughout its run. The show explores a unique premise but manages to combine it with real-world problems, making it a masterpiece. With a Black, gay roommate, Kimmy learns how the preaching of the man who kept her hostage was backward and improper. While love doesn't take the front wheel on this show, the show still left much to be desired ‒ even while giving race the front seat on the social issue express.

