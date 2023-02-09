Comedy shows have been highlights of primetime television since the beginnings of the television industry. From 70s and 80s sitcoms to single-camera quirky shows, the classic 30-minute comedy series has entertained audiences for generations.

As networks try and find the next big new television series out of a variety of submissions and writers, some producers consider bringing back some of the hit shows of the past. While some revamps of classic comedies have failed, there have been quite a few successful comeback blasts from the past.

1 ‘That ‘90s Show’ (2023)

Image via Netflix

That ‘90s Show is a sitcom that satirizes pop culture from the 1990s. The series features characters and places from the show’s predecessor, That ‘70s Show.

That ‘90s Show is set in a fictional version of the decade and follows Leia Forman (the daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti), 15 years after the events of That ‘70s Show. The show takes a comic look at music, fashion, culture, and more from that era. The show also pays homage to its formerly mentioned predecessor and does quite well at doing so—it was just renewed for season 2!

2 ‘Animaniacs’ (2020-)

Image via Hulu

Animaniacs is an animated television show that features a cast of goofy and spunky characters including Yakko, Wakko, and Dot (otherwise known as the Warner siblings). Animaniacs is a variety show with loads of short skits, pieces of satire, and animated musical performances.

The show was extremely popular in the 90s and had a revival. The first season of that revival series was released on November 2020 to many eager fans aching for a sense of nostalgia and a reminder of their childhood. Anyone looking for a quick and clever watch, Animaniacs is perfect.

3 ‘Fuller House’ (2016-2020)

Fuller House is a sitcom series that aired on Netflix. The series is a sequel to the legendary 1990s sitcom Full House. The show follows D.J. Tanner-Fuller, a veterinarian and widowed mother of three sons. Fuller House includes the entire original series ensemble cast reprising their roles, except as adults.

The series appeals to fans of the original show while also roping in new generations of viewers, with its heartwarming moments and nostalgic nods to the original series. Anyone looking for a fun family show to watch should consider watching Fuller House.

4 ‘Ducktales’ (2017)

DuckTales is an animated series from Disney that follows the adventures and escapades of Scrooge McDuck and his three grandnephews (Huey, Dewey, and Louie). The series is a reboot of the 1987 children’s series of the same name, an adaptation of the Uncle Scrooge and other Duck Universe comic books by Carl Barks.

The series is a bunch of fun, and features unique storylines that Disney fans don’t want to miss. The reboot focuses on newer elements and deeper character stories while incorporating a greater involvement of Donald Duck.

5 ‘Dynasty’ (2017)

Dynasty is a drama television series reboot based on the 1980s prime time soap opera of the same name. The series follows two of America’s wealthiest families—the Carringtons and the Colbys—as they navigate their decades-long rift as they fight for control over both their finances and children.

This reboot of the classic soap opera series is actually gaining quite a bit of traction. Anyone looking for some witty dialogue, bits of nostalgia, and classic elements of heavy drama should watch Dyansty.

6 ‘Saved by the Bell’ (2020 - 2022)

Image via Peacock

Saved by the Bell is a sitcom that was produced and released on Peacock. The series is a revival of the original series of the same name and also features some of the same characters from the original series. The entire cast of the original Saved by the Bell reprised their roles except for Dustin Diamond and Dennis Haskins.

The series ended up receiving positive reviews with the plot focusing on a new group of Bayside High students from both “overprivileged” and middle/working-class families. The series had a successful two seasons before being canceled in 2022.

7 ‘The Tom and Jerry Show’ (2014)

The Tom and Jerry show is yet another animated series that had a huge comeback. The flash animated series was preceded by the classic Tom and Jerry animated shorts and other animated shows existing from the 1940s to the early 2000s.

The show features the two iconic characters (Jerry the mouse and Tom the Tomcat) as they engage in their trademark battles and chases. The timeless humor and animation style is sure to bring up a bit of nostalgia as well as entertain audiences of all ages.

8 ‘The Wonder Years’ (2021)

The Wonder Years is a coming-of-age comedy series that premiered on ABC in 2021. The series is inspired by the 1988 fan-favorite comedy series of the same name. The Wonder Years follows Dean Williams as he grows up in Montgomery Alabama in the 1960s.

Don Cheadle is the narrator (an older version of Dean) and the series was successfully renewed for a second season in 2022. The show is currently available to stream on Disney+ and is a great watch for fans of the original series.

9 ‘Arrested Development' (2013-2019)

Arrested Development is a critically-acclaimed sitcom that follows the Bluths, a dysfunctional and formerly-wealthy family. The series is presented in a serialized format and includes a variety of voice-over work, running jokes, historical footage, and handheld camera work.

The show also stars Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Tony Hale. There was a revival of the series in 2013, 10 years after the original series’ first episode’s release. Anyone looking for a very quirky and oddball comedy series should have Arrested Developmentqueued up to watch.

10 ‘The Comeback’ (2014)

Image via HBO

One of the shows that made a comeback is, funnily enough, called The Comeback. The series was created by and stars Lisa Kudrow as Valerie Cherish, a has-been actor trying to make a comeback. The Comeback is filmed in a mockumentary style and is a hilarious satirical look inside the entertainment television industry.

The first season was released in 2005, while the reboot was released around nine years later in 2014. No one can ever go wrong with Kudrow, and this series does such an incredible job of being hilarious and also a bit dramatic. Such a balance!

