You may not understand half of the things the characters are saying when you watch the Irish comedy that is Waking Ned Devine, but that's part of its charm. This wild black farce (originally titled Waking Ned) follows the tale of how a small town off the coast of Ireland committed fraud against the lotto after their friend passed away upon winning £6.8 million. Not only is the character of Ned Devine — a dead man — more fascinating than many characters we see in most films, but Waking Ned Devine's commentary around how we face our elder years is a heartwarming and poignant sentiment that never feels silly, despite the silly actions our characters, like Jackie (Ian Bannen) and Michael (David Kelly), commit. However, despite the at times hard-to-hear dialogue, the cozy community that Waking Ned Devine creates will make you wish you could live there, even if you couldn't join in the chatter half the time.

Ned Devine’s Presence Is Felt Well After His Death

Image Via Fox Searchlight

One of the few mysteries in Waking Ned Devine is just who exactly this Ned Devine was (Jimmy Keogh). We never met the man alive, but people constantly call him a great man. It’s part of, if not the main, reason the town is convinced he’d want them to take his winnings at his death. There are certain details that could verify this upstanding character, as it is revealed Ned is actually the father of Maurice (Robert Hickey), a young boy in the town, and he had treated Maggie (Susan Lynch), the mother, well. Despite the most likely 30-some-year age difference, this moment is played as genuine, and we are to truly believe that he was an upstanding man. There are moments where characters may comedically embellish the truth to fit their own goals, but this doesn't take away from the relaxing feeling that, even in death, Ned is touching lives for the better.

‘Waking Ned Devine’ Exclaims That Our Best Days Are Always Ahead of Us

Image via 20th Century Studios

Which brings us to the wider theme of Waking Ned Devine— that in your later years, and perhaps even after your death, the adventure doesn’t stop. There's a melancholic universal fear that, as we get older, our best days are behind us. Yet the jubilant and boyishness with which Michael and Jackie go about their schemes proves that we never know when our most fun times will be, so we must always look forward — never back! For example, scenes where Michael is riding his motorbike naked to beat the Lotto man to Ned's house, so Michael can play the part of Ned, or when Michael is constantly trying to duck the flirtatious advances of a woman in the town, portray these elderly gentlemen as riotious bachelors on the town, getting into the wildest spots of trouble that even Uni students couldn't imagine.

The Small Town, Familiar Feel of ‘Waking Ned’

Waking Ned Devine features thick, Irish accents in all their glory, which aids in really selling the small-town vibe along with the cast of colorful characters. The quaint town feels lived in, tangible and it's more than believable that this cast of curious folks reside in this very location. The conversations between Maurice and the priest — questioning why he works for a God he's never met who doesn't pay him — as well as Finn (James Nesbitt) and Maggie’s romantic scenes derailed by some smelly pigs, are just a joy to watch. By the end of the film, one may feel they know these people like their own neighbors.

The audience should really get the feeling that this is a town where everyone knows each other and, despite it being small, it's a tight-knit community with a personality of its own that is larger than life. Anyone who is melancholic, existential, or perhaps just in need of a good laugh should absolutely give Waking Ned Devine a watch — subtitles or not. Not only does it have brilliant comedy throughout, but its message to the audience is a truly important and surprisingly profound one that all of us should remember as we enter our later years of life.

Waking Ned Release Date September 15, 1998 Director Kirk Jones Cast David Kelly , Ian Bannen , Fionnula Flanagan , Susan Lynch , Brendan Dempsey , James Nesbitt , Paul Vaughan , Maura O'Malley , Robert Hickey , Paddy Ward , James Ryland , Fintan McKeown , Eileen Dromey , Kitty Fitzgerald , Dermot Kerrigan , Jimmy Keogh , Matthew Devitt , Rennie Campbell , Eamonn Doyle , Raymond MacCormac , Larry Randall , Jim Ashford , Lewis Charles Barham , Colin Bendall , Dodo Bickerdike Runtime 91 minutes Producers Alexandre Heylen , Glynis Murray , Richard Holmes Expand

Waking Ned is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.WATCH NOW