One of the most popular and severe types of TV shows out there are crime and mystery. Dealing with the complexities and grim realities of the world, they aren’t often the genre one immediately goes to for a fun time. But in recent years, there have been shows that break away from the tropes of the brand, showing the not-so-serious side of these cases.

While not ignoring the darker parts of this genre, crime and mystery shows that leaning toward the comedic edge can break the mold and deliver something different and unique. Primarily due to the personal lives of the detectives and police solving the crimes, or the incompetence and over-complications of those who commit them, the potential for comedy is certainly not lost.

'Castle' (2009 - 2016)

Richard Castle (Nathan Fillion) is a best-selling writer of mystery novels who’s just killed off his most famous character. With nothing better to do with his life, he gets a call from the NYPD, who need him for a murder investigation—because this murder is staged like one from his books.

Finding new inspiration, he becomes a consulting partner for Detective Kate Beckett (Stana Katic), much to her initial annoyance. As the series continues, the investigations Castle and Beckett tackle take them to unconventional and strange places as their relationship develops.

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (2021 - 2013)

This crew makes it their mission to catch bad guys and look good doing it. Stoic Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher) leads the 99th police precinct in Brooklyn, managing his varied group of detectives; childish Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), enthusiastic Charles Boyle (Joe Lou Truglio), aggressive Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz), innovative yet competitive Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero), capable and strong Sargent Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews), flighty public relations assistant Gina Linetti (Chelsea Peretti) and bumbling senior detectives Hitchcock and Scully (Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller).

Together they solve crimes in Brooklyn, balancing their personal (and romantic) relationships and their hijinks, personalities and quirks along the way.

'Psych' (2006 - 2014)

As a child, Shawn Spencer (James Roday) was taught by his father to develop an impressive photographic memory and a keen eye for details. Suffering from burnout as an adult, he becomes an amateur consultant for the police of Santa Barbra after using his abilities to convince the detectives he has psychic powers.

Opening a new detective agency with his best friend Gus (Dule Hill), they solve crimes while keeping up Shawn’s charade and dealing with their strange behavior and lack of genuine experience. But while they don’t always take things around them seriously, Shawn’s skills usually come through.

'Cop Rock' (1990)

Cop Rock was a short-lived series that ran for just 11 episodes and is considered by many to be one of the worst TV shows of all time. At first, it seems like your severe standard crime drama—a crack team of officers investigating crimes in Los Angeles.

But there’s one bizarre twist—it’s a musical. In every episode, multiple songs pop up in places such as court verdicts, arrests, and even criminals singing about their sleazy behavior. Balancing the serious subject matter with flashy, over-the-top musical numbers was never a great fit. Still, the utterly bonkers premise makes it worth a funny watch that did add something interesting to the genre.

'The Afterparty' (2022-)

A high school reunion afterparty has gone horribly wrong when the famous host (Dave Franco) suddenly dies. When the lead detective (Tiffany Haddish) arrives on the scene, almost every party attendee gets a chance to explain what they saw that night. As the suspects tell their stories through their individual episodes, the style and tone change from person to person.

From musicals to action movies to romantic comedies to psychological thrillers, each story becomes a pastiche as their little truths begin to slip out. One of them (Sam Richardson) attempts to clear his name when it seems he’s going to take the fall.

'Only Murders in the Building' (2021-)

A faded TV star (Steve Martin), an egotistical yet broke Broadway director (Martin Short), and a reclusive young artist (Selena Gomez) live in an apartment building in New York City. They quickly discover they share a love of murder mystery podcasts, only to find someone else living in their building has been murdered.

They decide to start a podcast, investigating this strange development and how it affects them in their lives. While the show isn’t afraid to be dramatic, it still coasts by on the humor of the central trio’s dysfunction, lack of genuine experience in the field, and how their conclusions aren’t what they, nor the audience, expect.

'Murderville' (2022-)

Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) is your standard hard-boiled, traumatized detective who investigates murders daily in the big city. But with every new day comes a new partner – played by a rotating list of celebrity guest stars. Conan O’Brien, Marshawn Lynch, Sharon Stone, and more come in to act as the rookie partner in Seattle’s latest case.

But while Seattle and the rest of the Murderville cast and crew have a script to follow, the celebrity guest must improvise their way through the mystery and attempt to determine who the murderer is.

'The Flight Attendant' (2020-)

This is definitely on the darker end of murder mystery comedies, but the laughs it provides are still very much present and needed, especially with an unusual choice for a main character. Alcoholic flight attendant Cassie Bowden (Haley Cuoco) wakes up after a night of fun in Bangkok to find a dead body next to her.

She attempts to figure out precisely what happened; all the while, the FBI is hot on her trail. As the truth begins to reveal itself, Cassie questions her allies and begins to re-examine her behavior and life as she grapples with her dark past.

'Reno 911' (2003-2009, 2020-)

Police departments are meant to protect their citizens and capture those who break the law. So when a crime is on the streets of the biggest little city in the world, who will protect it? Because, unfortunately, it’s stuck with these idiots. Taking a parody approach to police reality shows, this mockumentary series uses a broad outline for otherwise improvised episodes.

The Reno Sheriff’s Department has agreed to participate in a documentary series. They take cameras on the job, but their incompetence and less-than-politically-correct behavior quickly reveal themselves.

'Gravity Falls' (2012-2016)

While it doesn't seem like a series one usually associates with a typical mystery show, behind this family-friendly Disney Channel series' colorful facade and hilarious comedy is a genuinely exciting conspiracy. Twin siblings Dipper (Jason Ritter) and Mabel Pines (Kristen Schaal) have been sent by their parents to the small town of Gravity Falls, Oregon.

They stay with their great-uncle Stan (Alex Hirsch) in his place of business—a run-down tourist trap called the mystery shack. But this town has more than a few paranormal secrets, and the Pines twins are on the case. But little do they realize Stan is hiding a few secrets of his own.

