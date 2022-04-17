Although he began as a niche icon among genre fans, Sam Esmail has risen above “underrated” status to become one of the most prominent auteurs in modern television. Esmail’s breakthrough show Mr. Robot was a defiant, standalone work that involved his insights at nearly every stage of production; Esmail wrote and directed a majority of the first season, and helmed the entirety of the next three. Mr. Robot was inspired by classics like Taxi Driver, A Clockwork Orange, The Matrix, Fight Club, and Pi, and debuted on the significantly less experimental USA Network. It was the exact opposite of what a “hit show” looked like. Nonetheless, Esmail’s idiosyncratic hacker thriller won over critics, and generated a passionate fanbase.

After Mr. Robot’s success at the Emmy Awards, Esmail continued to create and produce interesting television projects. He helped launch the careers of other auteurs who shared his flexibility with genre. Esmail created the first season of the Hitchcockian Amazon series Homecoming before passing the reins to Kyle Patrick Alvarez, and produced Briarpatch and the upcoming Watergate drama Gaslit. He has several projects in active development.

RELATED: Sam Esmail Shares Exclusive Details on Twisting the Crime Procedural Format with New ABC Pilot 'Acts of Crime'

Image via IFC Films

Anyone who has seen Mr. Robot knows Esmail is a massive cinephile, thanks to the show’s constant pop culture references. It is not a surprise that he started out on the film side of the industry. Before Mr. Robot, Esmail directed the science fiction romance film Comet, which debuted at the 2014 Los Angeles Film Festival before making its way into limited release by IFC Films. Although Comet wasn’t the breakthrough success that he may have hoped for, it's an incredible work of original storytelling that Esmail’s fans might enjoy. If you haven’t seen Comet, you’re missing one of the most underrated sci-fi movies of the decade.

Comet opens with a friendly chance encounter between two science enthusiasts, Dell (Justin Long) and Kimberly (Emmy Rossum). Both of them are caught within a crowd that is awaiting a predicted meteor shower. Kimberly grows irritated with a so-called “intellectual” dude bro waiting in line, and Dell picks up on her frustration. He takes the chance to embarrass the egotistical young man, and thus starts a conversation with Kimberly. While it’s an obvious chance to show off his knowledge, Dell manages to charm Kimberly. She can tell that they both enjoy witnessing science phenomena, but can’t stand the types of crowds that usually gather at them.

Image via IFC Films

After an extended conversation, Kimberly picks up on a glaring difference between the two. Dell is a complete pessimist, yet Kimberly will always look on the brighter side of life. Dell initially profuses that his negativity is based in scientific skepticism, but his inherently downbeat nature is evident. Regardless, Kimberly is fascinated by the way his brain works, and they agree to watch the meteor shower together. It’s the start of a blossoming romance.

Instead of continuing to focus on the developing relationship, Comet flashes six years forward. Dell and Kimberly meet again at a train station and share an awkward, yet friendly conversation. It is revealed that in the six years since they first met, Dell and Kimberly subsequently dated, then fell apart and had a bitter break-up. In the next few scenes, Comet peeks at memories from throughout their relationship. There are arguments, loving moments of happiness, spirited reunions, and even the possibility of a proposal. It’s the story of two polar opposites who can’t help but be drawn together, told as a barrage of emotional memories.

Image via IFC Films

Similar to science fiction films like Her or Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, the nonlinear storytelling in Comet is an advent, and not a hindrance. Based on the literal events alone, Comet’s story isn’t wildly original. However, when it unfolds as a cross-section of anecdotes, there’s an added sense of mystery, intrigue, and suspense. The viewer is forced to question how each scene ripples into the next, and they gain insights about Dell and Kimberly as the film flashes forward, backwards, and parallel.

This premise isn’t only a fun way to spice up the “brief encounter” genre; it’s the perfect fit for these strong personalities. Dell can be a bit of a pest, and Kimberly’s aggravation at the slightest inconvenience could have easily become grating. Their personalities are defined from the very beginning, and following the normal stages of a romance might have been predictable from the start. The maze-like nature makes the nuances in the performances stand out more. Both actors have to hint at events that we haven’t seen yet, and then make those moments interesting when they actually happen.

It’s a great showcase for two actors who haven’t been given the film roles that they deserve. Rossum was widely acclaimed for her work on Shameless, and she’s given another strong character who is dominant, but not insensitive. Long has had a trickier route to success. He’s perfect as a likable slacker, but that type of character is often placed in generic comedies. Long showed his depth with the role of Dell, proving that he could make a flawed man relatable. Admirably, Long has continued to pursue smaller, independent film roles after the acclaim he received for Comet.

However, Esmail is still very much the star of the film. There’s a formal brilliance within the way he mixes in musical transitions, and the jumps in the timeline don’t feel jarring. Although Mr. Robot is often compared to the works of David Fincher or Stanley Kubrick, Comet proved that there was romanticism within his obtuse style. Hopefully it's not the last film he directs, but for fans of his work, Comet is an essential watch.

Sam Esmail and ‘Palm Springs’ Writer Andy Siara Teaming Up For Comedic Mystery Peacock Series ‘The Resort’

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Liam Gaughan (224 Articles Published) Liam Gaughan is a film and TV writer at Collider. He has been writing film reviews and news coverage for eight years with bylines at Dallas Observer, About.com, Taste of Cinema, Dallas Morning News, Schmoes Know, Rebel Scum, and Central Track. He aims to get his spec scripts produced and currently writes short films and stage plays. He lives in McKinney, TX. More From Liam Gaughan