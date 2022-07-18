Everyone’s favorite god of thunder makes a triumphant return in Thor: Love and Thunder. Directed by Taika Waititi and starring Chris Hemsworth in the titular role, the Thor: Ragnarok sequel marks the reappearance of many of Thor's most beloved allies and friends. Returning to the franchise is Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman. She isn’t quite the same bright-eyed scientist fans knew when they last saw her: she sports a brand-new suit of armor and now wields Mjölnir, Thor’s once-broken and now-reforged magical hammer.

Jane isn’t the only superhero to succeed Thor as a heroic thunder god. In fact, according to Marvel Comics, there have been a number of characters who have taken on the mantle of Thor.

Jane Foster

Jane Foster is Thor’s latest successor, both in the comics and in the MCU. Mjölnir adopted Jane as its master in the midst of her battle with cancer. After Thor lost the ability to wield his hammer, Jane – an ambassador for Earth in Asgard’s Congress of Worlds – was telepathically contacted by the thunder god’s hammer. Once she finally picked it up, she was given the strength and powers of the Mighty Thor.

Though Thor has reclaimed his place as the god of thunder in the comic continuity, Jane continues her heroics as a new Valkyrie. Though Jane’s character arc came to a satisfying conclusion in Thor: Love and Thunder, whether the film is the last we’ve seen of her remains to be seen.

Beta Ray Bill

An alien of the Korbinite race, Beta Ray Bill was created as one of Marvel Studios’ unlikely heroes in the early 80s. A monster with a heart of gold, Bill overpowered Thor after the Asgardian investigated Bill’s spacecraft on Nick Fury’s orders. Claiming Mjölnir as a war trophy, Bill and Thor faced off again under Odin’s supervision. Though Bill bested Thor a second time, his nobility and mercy impressed Odin, who then rewarded the champion with an enchanted Uru hammer of his own.

Beta Ray Bill’s hammer Stormbreaker inspired the ax that Thor forged in Avengers: Endgame, at least in name and function as the second Uru war hammer in Marvel Comics. Though Korbinites are referenced and depicted in the MCU, Beta Ray Bill is yet to make an on-screen appearance in a live-action movie. Here’s to the hope that we see Bill in a future film.

Simon Walterson

A self-referential play on the name of influential Thor creative Walt Simonson, Simon Walterson is Frog Thor. That’s pretty much all there is to say, really. A human cursed to live as a frog, Walterson introduced himself as Puddlegulp when he met Thor, who, at the time, had been turned into a frog by Loki.

Walterson was granted the power of Thor when he found a fragment of Mjölnir, transforming him into the Throg, the Frog of Thunder. He made an easter egg appearance in the Disney+ series Loki.

Eric Masterson

More widely known by the superhero moniker Thunderstrike, Eric Masterson is one of Thor’s most faithful allies from Marvel Comics. He was first introduced as a supporting character for the god of thunder and, at one point, became merged with Thor in mind and body. He became a hero in his own right when Thor trusted him with Mjölnir to aid Masterson in defending Earth.

Odin later ordered the creation of the Thunderstrike mace for Masterson, its wielder. After Masterson’s death, the mace found itself with his son, Kevin, who serves as the most recent inhabitant of the Thunderstrike persona.

Thrr

For those unfamiliar with the Marvel multiverses, Earth-8311 is a universe populated by anthropomorphic animal counterparts of both heroes and villains from Marvel’s primary continuity. Spider-Ham is the most famous resident of this quirky animal dimension. You might be familiar with him, as he appeared in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where he was voiced by John Mulaney.

Thrr is the god of thunder from Earth-8311. He is an anthropomorphic dog with the same powers, personality, and skillset as his Asgardian counterpart. This mighty canine, however, hails from the magical realm of Arfgard.

Sigurd Stark

As a hero from the Warp-World, Sigurd Stark is an amalgamation of Tony Stark (Iron Man) and Thor. He is the head of a tech company, the wielder of the magical Warhammer Mjolniron, and a runic battle suit that aids him in his endeavors as the hero Iron Hammer.

The character’s history is a strange and eerie combination of Tony Stark’s and Thor Odinson’s troubled pasts, and his existence is just one of the infinite possibilities that Marvel’s multiverse allows its writers to explore.

Dani Cage

Danielle ‘Dani’ Cage is Luke Cage's and Jessica Jones's daughter. She hails from Earth-21923, the same apocalyptic alternate dimension in which the famous Old Man Logan storyline takes place.

A resident of the Wastelands, Dani was an ally to Logan, or Wolverine, and protector of Bruce Banner Jr. when she found Mjölnir. Deemed worthy by the magical hammer, she was granted Thor’s powers and serves as her universe’s god of thunder. Dani is yet to be adapted to a major movie or TV show, though her parents have made on-screen appearances in their self-titled series, Luke Cage and Jessica Jones, both first released on Netflix.

