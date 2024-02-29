The 2020s is shaping up to be a potentially uncertain time for superhero movies, as the genre - which was popular in the 2000s and grew to new heights in the 2010s - has started to wear some people down. However, looking back on the past, there have been plenty of great movies based on comic books that delivered in their day and still hold up well. Additionally, there are many iconic filmmakers who are either partly or mostly known for their contributions to the genre in question.

The following directors are some of the best to have adapted comic books or comic book characters to the big screen, often replicating the look and feel of comic books in a brand-new medium. The following is not an exhaustive ranking of all great comic book movie directors, but it does highlight some of the most well-known and respected, taking into account both the quality and the quantity of their output when it comes to movies based on comic books.

10 Matthew Vaughn

Directed: 'Kick-Ass' and 'X-Men: First Class'

Known for his kinetic action scenes and irreverent humor, Matthew Vaughan first found success as a filmmaker for being behind Layer Cake, a British gangster movie that can be compared (at least a little) to the works of Guy Ritchie. The sorts of films he directed grew as his profile as a filmmaker rose, leading to him directing two noteworthy comic book movies in the early 2010s: Kick-Ass (2010) and X-Men: First Class (2011).

The former was violent and quite crude, yet memorable, while the latter was a little less in-your-face, yet still served as a fun prequel/reboot of sorts to the X-Men series. He’s since been more into spy/action movies than superhero movies, being the director behind the three Kingsman movies released so far, though they themselves are also based on a comic series of the same name.

9 Tim Burton

Directed: 'Batman' and 'Batman Returns'

When one hears the name “Tim Burton,” the first thing that comes to mind is probably something not particularly related to superheroes or comic books. He’s a filmmaker with a style that’s distinctive enough to make parodying him quite easy, with most (though not all) of his more famous movies being darkly fantastical films that often have a strong gothic influence presentation-wise.

Early on in his career, however, Burton directed a pair of Batman movies that live on as some of the more iconic comic book movies of all time, with both Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992) being ahead of the curve, to some extent, coming out about a decade before the genre really exploded. Batman Returns is particularly nightmarish, as far as non-horror movies go, which makes it interesting, and Batman is a hard movie to dislike, especially when you have Jack Nicholson hamming it up legendarily as the Joker.

8 Jon Watts

Directed: The Spider-Man 'Home' Trilogy

Jon Watts might not be a household name, as far as directors go, but he was able to pull off directing a consistently good comic book movie trilogy with regular releases; each entry coming out within the span of about four-and-a-half years. That trilogy was the MCU Spider-Man one, here referred to as the “Home” trilogy, given the three movies were called Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

The last of those was probably the best received overall, being one of those sequels that topped the films that came before while also providing a fun and crowd-pleasing take on the concept of the multiverse. Tom Holland’s proven to be a popular Peter Parker/Spider-Man, so this trilogy might well become a quadrilogy (or bigger) at some point, but either way, Watts stands as a noteworthy comic book movie director for being behind all three of these films so far.

7 Richard Donner

Directed: 'Superman' and 'Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut'

Richard Donner’s an interesting example of a filmmaker with ties to the comic book movie genre, as he didn’t make many, but the ones he did were super influential and groundbreaking for their time. He directed 1978’s Superman, which was a key early superhero blockbuster with a considerable budget and prestige attached to it, partly thanks to some huge actors appearing in its supporting cast, including Gene Hackman as Lex Luthor and Marlon Brando as Jor-El.

He was fired from Superman II (a surprisingly good sequel), though he worked on it enough that a re-edit of the film, called Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut was released in 2006. So, if you want to say Donner only directed one-and-a-half groundbreaking comic book movies, maybe you’d have a decent argument, though both were essential in showcasing how big-budget comic book adaptations could not only be made, but become successful.

6 Guillermo del Toro

Directed: 'Hellboy' and 'Blade II'

By no means should Guillermo del Toro be thought of as just a comic book movie director, because many would argue his best (and most intense/memorable) movies belong to other genres. He often works within fantasy and/or horror genres to some extent, but is also capable of making movies with great, pulpy action, as something like Pacific Rim demonstrates wholeheartedly.

His two Hellboy movies are adapted from comic books, and both provide similarly good action/entertainment while also each standing as quite underrated within the overall canon of comic book/superhero movies. And, for anyone wanting to see del Toro’s roots in horror cross over with something that’s based on a comic book character, there’s also Blade II, which was one of the filmmaker’s earlier efforts and still holds up well as a blend of fantasy/horror/over-the-top action.

5 Zack Snyder

Directed: 'Watchmen' and 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'

However you personally feel about Zack Snyder (and many people feel many different ways about him), you can’t deny that he’s one of the most prolific and dedicated filmmakers within the comic book movie genre. He clearly has a passion for comic books and graphic novels - both popular and dark/subversive in nature - to the point where it’s probably easier to list the films of his not based on either than it would be to list the films that are.

Nevertheless, it is worth emphasizing how many he’s made (ready?): 300, Watchmen, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder's Justice League (while also being the credited director of the lesser theatrical version, 2017’s Justice League). Some of these films are better than others, but all feel like they were made with an admirable amount of passion and dedication, with Snyder’s unmistakable visual style shining through in every comic book movie he’s made.

4 The Russo Brothers

Directed: 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier'

The career trajectories of Anthony and Joe Russo have been interesting ones, with the two brothers first making names for themselves by directing episodes of classic sitcoms like Arrested Development and Community. Then, in 2014, they directed what’s often considered one of the very best MCU movies in the franchise’s history: Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

In the following years, the Russo Brothers were also behind remarkably successful MCU movies like Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, with their post-MCU works not quite reaching the same level of acclaim or success. Still, to be the directors behind four defining comic book movies of the 2010s is an accomplishment worth acknowledging, with all four of these movies often being considered among the best to be found within the ever-expanding MCU.

3 Christopher Nolan

Directed: 'The Dark Knight' Trilogy

Christopher Nolan has always been well-known for his action/thriller movies, his mind-bending psychological dramas, and, since 2023 at least, his surprising ability to make a great biopic/historical drama, as seen with Oppenheimer. Of his films, the most comprehensible and least overwhelming tend to be the comic book movies he’s made; undoubtedly, they represent a small portion of his filmmaking accomplishments, but they were revolutionary in many ways.

Nolan directed the Dark Knight trilogy, with three movies released between 2005 and 2012: the solid origin story film that was Batman Begins, the groundbreaking and iconic sequel that was The Dark Knight, and the flawed yet epic conclusion that was The Dark Knight Rises. Audiences may have seen the last of Christopher Nolan’s superhero and/or comic book movies, but even if that’s the case, his involvement in those three movies makes him a legendary comic book movie director.

2 James Gunn

Directed: The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Trilogy and 'The Suicide Squad'

Like Zack Snyder, James Gunn’s filmography is largely defined by comic book movies (funnily, both have also been the main creative voices behind DC’s cinematic output). While Snyder has stepped away from the genre to some extent, Gunn doesn’t seem to be leaving superheroes or comic book movies behind any time soon, given he’s set to release Superman: Legacy in 2025.

Even without that upcoming reboot, James Gunn is intrinsically tied to comic book movies, directing all three (largely great) Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and also 2021’s The Suicide Squad, which was a much better take on the source material’s premise than 2016’s Suicide Squad. Additionally, James Gunn directed a vigilante/dark superhero movie not based on a pre-existing comic book with Super (2010), and also wrote the obscure superhero parody (of sorts) that was The Specials (2000).

1 Sam Raimi

Directed: The 'Spider-Man' Trilogy and 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

Look, though the Jon Watts Spider-Man movies are very good, that trilogy is never going to be quite as revered as Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy. Sure, Spider-Man 3 (2007) is kind of flawed in parts, and some may find even Spider-Man (2002) and Spider-Man 2 (2004) to feel old-fashioned by today's standards, but all three films were significant for comic book movies overall. They showed how best to put a comic book superhero on the big screen and with a big budget, and did so to acclaim and strong box office results.

These Spider-Man movies are also great because Sam Raimi's style as a director shines through consistently, with them having the same kind of madcap energy that makes Raimi's other trilogy, the Evil Dead trilogy, so great. Raimi combined his horror roots and his superhero flair for the solid Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), but it's his three Spider-Man films that ultimately make him the best - and arguably the most important - director of comic book movies in cinema history.

