In an MCU where villains are hit or miss, Deadpool & Wolverine's Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) has already proven to be one of its most memorable and effective, with Corrin's embracing of the maniacal character a highlight of the film. She is an immensely powerful telepath, a quality she shares with her (SPOILER) twin brother, one Charles Xavier, aka Professor X. She also shares something else with her brother, or, more appropriately, shares nothing with her brother: hair. Cassandra Nova is bald. What is interesting is that while Charles is one of a handful of hairless protagonists to grace the comic-book movie genre, Nova joins a long list of the genre's hairless antagonists. In fact, the list of bald villains is so long it, ironically, is enough to make one want to pull out their own hair, and the reasons why date back far earlier than you might expect.

‘Superman’ Kicks off the Comic-Book Movie’s Infatuation With Bald Villains

One of the earlier examples of bald villains in a comic-book project dates back to the 1966 cult-classic TV series Batman, with the esteemed Vincent Price as Egghead, a character created for the show that made the jump to the pages of DC Comics. But the most prominent bald criminal to first appear in a comic-book film is Gene Hackman's role as the iconic Lex Luthor in 1978's Superman (most prominent, but not first: Lyle Talbot was the first to play Luthor in the 1950 serial Atom Man vs. Superman). While his take was more on the comedic side, there was a menace to the character that did stay true to the character's origins, as well as traits that would become part and parcel of the bald villain ever since. We'll get to that shortly.

Two years later, Max von Sydow would bring Ming the Hairless... sorry, Merciless... to life in Flash Gordon, before Arnold Schwarzenegger's Mister Freeze would help kill the genre — and the bald comic-book villain — for a time with 1997's Batman & Robin. Then, with the rebirth of the genre with 2000's X-Men, follically challenged villains became the go-to for comic-book films. Colin Farrell's Bullseye, the deadly accurate assassin who does what he does with maniacal glee in the much-maligned Daredevil in 2003. Obadiah Stane (Jeff Bridges) in Iron Man, the 2008 film that kicked off the MCU. And let's not forget Hugo Weaving's Red Skull, Michael Keaton's Vulture, or Doctor Sivana (Mark Strong) from 2019's Shazam! How about Bane (Tom Hardy), the baldy badass in The Dark Knight Rises, Corey Stoll's Yellowjacket in Ant-Man, the Inifinity Saga's big bad Thanos (Josh Brolin), or, coming full circle, Kevin Spacey and Jesse Eisenberg's takes on Lex Luthor in Superman Returns and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, respectively.

The Bald Villains of Comic-Book Films Share These Traits

Besides the lack of a need for a hairbrush, the bald villains of comic-book films have distinct commonalities. For starters, there's an almost insatiable need for power, to at least some degree. Hackman's Luthor aimed to sink the western U.S. along the San Andreas Fault with reprogrammed U.S. military vehicles, making the desert land he owns prime real estate on the new coastline. The Red Skull sought to use the Tesseract for world dominance on behalf of the Führer himself, Adolf Hitler. At least until he then used it to overthrow Hitler and take it for himself. Sivana returns to the Rock of Eternity to free the Seven Deadly Sins and use their power to strip Shazam (Zachary Levi) of his to take for himself. Thanos thought outside the box, using the power of the Infinity Stones to exert his will over the entire universe. Of course, there's an unhinged quality they also share. Who in their right mind would pit Batman (Ben Affleck) against Superman (Henry Cavill) and expect that to work out?

These traits are not exclusive to bald super-villains, however. Many comic-book film villains have hair, from mop-tops to mullets (evil in the front, party in the back), and have the same aspirations and insanity as their bald kin. What separates the hairless from the hair-brained is their physical appearance: bald villains naturally stand out. Visually, the lack of hair sets the villainous characters apart from the hairy protagonists, causing them to "pop out" from the screen. As a result, it's easier to buy them as the leader of whatever nefarious plots they have in mind, a clear separation between the one unique-looking madman and their nameless, maned accomplices. And as research shows, bald men are perceived as more dominant, taller, and stronger, all of which subconsciously adds to the idea of the bald comic-book movie villain being the alpha antagonist.

Bald Comic-Book Movie Villains Have Roots in the Works of Shakespeare

Yet those very traits that set the comic-book movie villain apart have their (hair) roots in a dark, shameful history that dates back to the 1500s. Specifically, William Shakespeare's circa 1592-1594 play Richard III. While it may not have been the genesis, the play is one of the earliest examples of associating villainy with some degree of physical differences; in this case, the titular character is "hard favoured of visage" and hunched-back (and, incidentally, bald). That association is a lazy shortcut, defining a character as being evil on sight alone before they have even uttered a single word. It's something that is still prevalent today, with the most obvious culprit being the assortment of physically impaired villains in the James Bond franchise. It's not to say that baldness is a physical impairment, by any means, and the likes of Bruce Willis, Jason Statham, Vin Diesel, and Dwayne Johnson have proven that bald men can be heroes too. However, baldness in a comic-book movie villain serves the same purpose.

Interestingly, that association of baldness with villainy is a relatively recent, manufactured one and not something handed down through history. Historically, baldness was mundane, an ordinary part of daily life, as evidenced as far back as circa 2613 to 525 BC in paintings in Ancient Egyptian tombs. It wouldn't be until the 20th century that baldness went from an ordinary look to a "disadvantageous disease in need of a cure" (per The Conversation). The rise of anti-baldness products pushed the idea that men with hair were more attractive, successful, and happy than those without. One 2021 study saw 77% of depictions of baldness as a disease, so it is a physical trait that still has a stigma attached to this day.

And that's Men. Bald women get royally screwed over with perceptions, from "radical politics and transgressing gender norms" to the shaving of women's heads as punishment, a mark of shame, or a sign of illness. To rise above that is a sign of power and strength, ferocity and fearlessness. Which perhaps makes Cassandra Nova the most badass comic-book movie villain ever.

