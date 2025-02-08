Comic book movies became a real force to be reckoned with in the entertainment business in the 2000s. A few movies here and there came out every year throughout the 20th century, but they were mostly seen as kid-oriented or outright disposable, seldom receiving any kind of attention from awards bodies. A few exceptions exist, of course, mainly Warren Beatty's 1990 neo-noir Dick Tracy, which received an impressive seven Oscar nominations and ultimately won three: Art Direction, Makeup, and Original Song. However, it notably missed the big prize: Best Picture, commonly considered the Oscars' most important acknowledgment.

Indeed, throughout the Academy Awards' nearly 100-year history, only three movies have received a Best Picture nomination, and none have won. One might argue that a few other comic book movies were worthy of the recognition, especially Christopher Nolan's game-changing 2008 crime thriller The Dark Knight. Alas, the Academy has only deigned to nominate three such movies for its biggest prize, two of which came from the last decade. This list will rank all three comic book movies nominated for Best Picture, considering their overall quality, contributions to the comic book genre, and legacy as individual artistic achievements. Everyone will have a different opinion, but when looking at the three nominees side by side, it becomes clear one is clearly superior.

3 'Joker' (2019)

Directed by Todd Phillips

Todd Phillips' highly divisive psychological thriller Joker stars Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, a mentally ill failed clown and aspiring stand-up comedian. He suffers from a condition that makes him laugh uncontrollably randomly, making him an outcast and subject to mistreatment by those around him. As Arthur descends into mental turmoil and nihilism, he becomes a reluctant leading figure in a cultural movement against the rich and powerful in Gotham City. Zazie Beetz, Francis Conroy, and Oscar winner Robert De Niro co-star.

Joker is quite the polarizing movie: you either love it or hate it, with seemingly no room for a middle ground. On the positive side, Phoenix is quite good in the role, embodying Arthur's mental chaos with chilling conviction and earning a Best Actor Oscar for his efforts. The supporting cast is equally impressive, especially Conroy and De Niro, while the production value does a great job bringing to life a morally bankrupt and decaying version of Gotham City unlikely anything audiences have seen before. However, Joker is also painfully derivative, to the point where its inspiration seems like borderline imitation. Phillips isn't shy to acknowledge the influence of Martin Scorsese's work in this movie, to the point of casting De Niro. The shadow of seminal Scorsese classics like Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy loom largely in Joker, and the film isn't strong enough on its own to stand beside them. As a showcase for Joaquin Phoenix, Joker is quite good. However, as a distinct work of cinematic art, Joker is ultimately empty and with nothing interesting to say about mental health, cultural movements, or the human condition.

2 'Skippy' (1931)

Directed by Norman Taurog

The 1931 pre-Code comedy Skippy is based on the eponymous and immensely popular comic book strip by Percy Crosby. The late Jackie Cooper stars in the titular role, a mischievous and disobedient boy who sneaks out of his house to visit a poorer part of his town, where he befriends a single mother, her child, and their dog. When the dog is stolen by a dog catcher, Skippy and his new friends must band together to get enough money and rescue the dog from the pound.

Skippy was the first comic book movie nominated for Best Picture, remaining the only one for nearly ninety years. The film is a charming picture of childhood bliss, successfully showing Depression-era neighborhoods through the eyes of an unassuming child who just wants to evade punishment and do what he believes is right. At the center of it all is a tremendously compelling performance by Jackie Cooper, whose work made him the youngest performer nominated for the Best Actor Oscar in history. Unfortunately, Skippy was less than enjoyable for young Cooper, who was subjected to intense psychological manipulation to produce a convincing portrayal. Behind-the-scenes drama aside, Skippy is one of the all-time best depictions of childhood ever recorded on the silver screen. Few films have ever been so triumphant in their attempts to put the audience in the shoes of a child. Both bittersweet and uplifting, Skippy is a universal picture that remains poignant, despite being nearly a century old.

1 'Black Panther' (2018)

Directed by Ryan Coogler