Comic book movies are everywhere these days. Every year brings a new one to the big screen, although a common complaint is how boring and uninspired they look, especially considering they come from a source material famous for its colorful dynamism.

Still, not every comic book movie is plain-looking. In fact, some are full of vibrant colors and hectic action, to the point where they look like a moving replica of a comic book panel. From some of the MCU's latest entries to underrated gems from the early noughties, these movies look ripped straight out of the comic page.

10 'Sin City' (2005)

Frank Miller and Robert Rodriguez's crime thriller Sin City follows three storylines in the crime-infested and corrupt Basin City, best known as Sin City. The film stars a massive ensemble led by Bruce Willis, Mickey Rourke, and Clive Owen and is based on Miller's eponymous graphic novel.

With Miller at the helm, Sin City perfectly captures its source material's distinctive neo-noir look. Featuring a striking black-and-white approach that colors only certain elements, Sin City is a stylistic triumph that retains the graphic novel's rich and complex storytelling. Few films are as faithful to their source materials -- visually and narratively.

9 'Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016)

Love him or hate him, Zack Snyder is among the most visually interesting directors working today. His films are always distinct and memorable, and the much-reviled Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice is no different. Featuring the clash of its titular heroes encouraged by tech billionaire Lex Luthor, the film united two of the most iconic figures in comic books.

Although narratively flawed, Batman v. Superman is visually impressive. More importantly, it looks like a comic book brought to life, specifically Frank Miller's seminal 1986 miniseries The Dark Knight Returns. One look at Ben Affleck's beast of a Batman is enough to realize Snyder made it his mission to translate Miller's vision to live-action; suffice it to say, he succeeded.

8 'Dredd' (2012)

Karl Urban stars in Pete Travers' 2012 take on Judge Dredd. The film features Judge Dredd, a vigilante empowered to pass judgment and execution, and his battle against Ma-Ma, played by the brilliant Lena Headey, a powerful drug lord controlling a massive 200-story building.

Previous attempts to bring Judge Dredd to life were failures. However, Travers' vision for Dredd is straight out of the comic book, with Urban's decisive performance further enhancing this faithfulness. While Dredd lacks much of the biting satire that characterizes its source material, it is a visually loyal adaptation elevated by a comic-accurate portrayal of the titular judge.

7 'Eternals' (2021)

Chloé Zhao's Eternals is among the MCU's most divisive films. Starring an ensemble including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, and Salma Hayek, the film centers on the titular heroes and their battle against the Deviants.

Eternals has many intriguing ideas, but some get lost under the weight of the film's ambitions. However, Eternals is a visual marvel and a perfect adaptation of its infamously challenging source material. From the team's uniforms to the chilling and accurate depiction of the larger-than-life Celestials, Eternals is arguably the most visually interesting entry in the MCU.

6 '300' (2006)

Zack Snyder's 2006 adaptation of Frank Miller's graphic novel 300 made him a household name. Gerard Butler stars as King Leonidas, the ruler of Sparta tasked with taking a small force of 300 Spartans against King Xerxes' massive army. The novel takes inspiration from the real-life Battle of Thermopolye, one of history's most crucial clashes.

Like each of Snyder's subsequent adaptations, 300 looks like the comic book page came to life. Aesthetically impressive and narratively interesting, 300 lives up to its source material with glorious and over-the-top style. While the film plays fast and loose with Greek history, it remains a thoroughly entertaining epic that ranks among Snyder's best efforts.

5 'Dick Tracy' (1990)

Dick Tracy, Warren Beatty's 1990 adaptation of the eponymous 1930s comic strip, features the titular character's ongoing fight with mob boss Alphonse "Big Boy" Caprice. Beatty stars as Tracy, with Al Pacino as Caprice and Madonna as jazz singer Breathless Mahoney.

Beatty embraces the comic's camp sensibilities in his adaptation, resulting in a colorful and stylish film that honors its source material. Furthermore, Dick Tracy might be the comic book genre's most refreshing and unique entries, a movie that looks like a comic book page perfectly replicated in live-action.

4 'The Mask' (1994)

Jim Carrey became a superstar following his vivacious turn in 1994's The Mask. The revered comedian plays Stanley Ipkiss, a shy bank clerk who becomes an unrestrained and chaotic green-faced troublemaker after putting on an ancient wooden mask.

Elevated to new comedic heights by Carrey's uncontrollable performance, The Mask is a spirited and one-of-a-kind comic book adaptation. Thanks to Carrey's distinctive facial abilities, the character of The Mask comes to life in a way few thought possible. The film perfectly captures the comic's magical spectacle, embracing its cartoonish vibe and delivering one of the most iconic comedies from the 90s.

3 'Watchmen' (2008)

Alan Moore's iconic and game-changing 1986 graphic novel Watchmen received the film treatment with Zack Snyder's 2008 adaptation. The film centers on a disbanded group of vigilantes who suspect a larger conspiracy is in place after the death of one of their own. It stars a large ensemble and faithfully adapts the storyline but introduces a major change to the ending.

Although the film can't quite live up to the narrative complexity of its source material, despite its best and honest efforts, it at least excels visually. From the character's designs to the gloomy, noir-ish production values, Watchmen brings the acclaimed graphic novel to life with enough grit to satisfy fans of the revered graphic novel.

2 'Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World' (2010)

Michael Cera stars in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Edgar Wright's 2010 adaptation of the eponymous graphic novel. The plot deals with the titular character, a slacker musician who must face the League of Evil Exes to win over the heart of the elusive Ramona V. Flowers.

Hectic, hilarious, and one-of-a-kind, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is everything a comic book adaptation should be. Thanks to Wright's distinctive approach, the film is a kinetic and bombastic narrative and visual depiction of the extraordinary world of comic books. Symbolic and packing layers upon layers of subtext, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is a modern classic and a loving ode to the power and influence of comic books.

1 'Hulk' (2003)

Ang Lee's unique take on the Hulk ranks as one of the superhero genre's most daring and fascinating. Hulk stars Eric Bana as Bruce Banner, a scientist who becomes a raging green monster after a failed lab experiment exposes him to gamma radiation.

The celebrated Taiwanese director opts for a straightforward approach to adapting the source material. Using dynamic panels and a distinctive stylistic approach, Hulk is a daring entry into a genre often accused of being safe and formulaic. The film tries hard to be different, alienating many in the process; however, there's plenty to admire in its bravado, which not enough superhero movies share.

