For Your Emmy® Consideration: Collider’s Comic Book Shopping

Please consider Collider’s original short-form nonfiction interview series Comic Book Shopping, in which celebrities get a crash-course comic history during a shopping spree at their local shop. All eligible episodes are available now for Television Academy members on the Academy viewing portal at Emmys.com.

Peruse a sampling of the eligible episodes below, as past guests like Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Damon Lindelof, Alexandra Shipp, and Kevin Smith peruse through a comics shop with host Coy Jandreau and talk about their careers and current projects like Spider-Man: Far from Home, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and HBO’s Watchmen.

The spirit of the show, as created by the late, great Jon Schnepp, is to share in the joy that comic books and larger-than-life storytelling can bring to individuals the world over. Guests range from comics fanatics to newbies, but each episode revels in the joy that these stories – both old and new – bring people every day, and how they’re adapted and reworked for some of the biggest feature films and television series around.

