With Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in full swing, the Multiverse is here to stay. Loki, What If…? and Spider-Man: No Way Home gave Marvel fans what they wanted out of the Multiverse and more. Since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiered, we saw a lot more familiar faces but in very different ways.

There are characters that moviegoers are already familiar with. Either they’ve been in their own films, like Deadpool, or they have yet to make an official MCU debut like Blade. It’s clear that once these characters bust open the universe as we know it, Marvel fans will be thinking “what if…?” about every new character they meet.

Miles Morales/Spider-Man

With Peter Parker’s origin story complete after Spider-Man: No Way Home, it could be time to bring in another web-slinger who needs to learn the ropes of superherodom. In Spider-Man: Homecoming, fans met Miles’ uncle Aaron Davis after Peter needed to learn some more information on the Vulture. With Aaron’s casual nod to his nephew in that scene, we know there is a Miles out there in the MCU.

Theatergoers were first introduced to Miles Morales in the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. With positive reviews, Into the Spider-Verse told Marvel and Sony that audiences want more of Miles Morales. With the Spider-Verse sequel coming soon, it would be the perfect time to introduce Miles himself in the live-action universe.

Deadpool

Deadpool’s known for breaking the fourth wall, but he has yet to break the MCU multiverse with his entrance. Ryan Reynolds is geared up and ready to go for Deadpool 3, as soon as filming starts. After the Disney/Fox merger, Wade Wilson could make an appearance in the MCU sooner rather than later.

Deadpool is a character that exists outside the multiverse in a way since he is aware of the world around him. In the films, he often makes jokes about the X-Men movies and about Hugh Jackman’s appearance as Wolverine. With this outward knowledge, Deadpool would be more than happy to interact with every MCU character and most likely call them by the actor’s name by accident.

Mystique

Professor X already made his appearance in the MCU in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, thus solidifying that there are X-Men in the MCU multiverse somewhere. Moviegoers have already been introduced to Mystique, both young and old, in the X-Men franchise. Marvel could have Rebecca Romijn or Jennifer Lawrence come in to reprise the role or perhaps use them to introduce a new Mystique.

The blue shape-shifter could enter in as Romijn or Lawrence and change into their true selves, surprising audiences everywhere. Mystique would stand out against the Skrulls and be able to trick anyone, even an Avenger into thinking they were someone they’re not.

Maestro

The Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced Hulk, then Smart Hulk, and now She-Hulk, it’s about time that the other Hulk variants smash through the multiversal door. Maestro, aka Bruce Banner from Earth-9200, is similar to Smart Hulk. He has the smart human brain of Bruce Banner and the massive size of the Hulk, except his impulse for aggression, is more powerful than that of Smart Hulk. More Hulk, Less Banner, per se.

With the Disney+ release of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, it would be a great introduction to the other Hulk variants. Maestro would be the perfect adversary for Smart Hulk considering he is similar to the Hulk we know but a great “what if” possibility. What if Smart Hulk used his brains for malevolent means?

American Dream

American Dream comes from Earth-928, a universe that is simply 15 years ahead of Earth-616, the Marvel Comic Universe as we know it. Shannon Carter, cousin of Sharon Carter, took the ‘America’ mantle when a new Avengers team was formed. She doesn’t have super soldier strength, but she is in peak physical shape and can throw a punch just as strong as Captain America.

Marvel fans already know Sharon Carter from her appearances in Captain America: Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Peggy Carter was recently reintroduced as Captain Carter in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. There are more Carter stories to tell, the multiverse could open that up by introducing Shannon any day now.

Iron Punisher

With the Netflix Marvel shows finally on Disney+, any of those characters could be introduced someone from the Multiverse. Frank Castle, aka the Punisher, was already introduced to audiences as a former Marine looking to avenge his family’s deaths. What if Marvel put a spin on the character?

Enter Iron Punisher, Frank Castle from Earth-28918, the mercenary turned super solider turned Iron Man. Having received the super solider serum from “President Rogers,” Frank became a superhero killer. When he attempted to defeat Namor, he masqueraded as Iron Man and eventually kept the suit, spraying his iconic skull look on it. Jon Bernthal is already the perfect Frank Castle, all he needs is an Iron Man suit.

Gwenom

Earth-65’s Gwen Stacy is already known to everyone as Spider-Gwen, but Peter Parker and Eddie Brock aren’t the only ones who have had an encounter with a symbiote. After becoming corrupted by the Venom symbiote, Spider-Gwen becomes Gwenom. Fueled by her anger and the symbiote, Gwenom goes to kill the man who put her father in a coma.

While Gwenom was a short-lived character in the Spider-Gwen series, it would be an interesting way to introduce Gwen Stacy into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What if Spider-Man and Venom had to team up to defeat Gwenom and save Spider-Gwen at the same time?

