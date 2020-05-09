San Diego Comic-Con 2020 Announces Summer at-Home Event

Just a few weeks after we learned San Diego Comic-Con 2020 has been canceled for the first time in its 50-year history, it looks like the team behind the world-renowned convention is cooking up something exciting.

On Friday, the Comic-Con team shared a video announcement on Twitter and their YouTube page regarding a special at-home event which will apparently take place virtually. The video is short, sweet, and somewhat enigmatic as it teases the forthcoming event called “Comic-Con at Home.” The Comic-Con also manages to poke fun at themselves as they list of the benefits of participating in the at-home event which wouldn’t normally be available for all attendees at the actual convention: “Coming soon… Free parking, comfy chairs, personalized snacks, no lines, pets welcome, badges for all, and a front-row seat to… Comic-Con at Home.”

Previously, it was announced on April 17 that Comic-Con 2020 was canceled as concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the industry. Comic-Con was not the only convention to shutter this year, with fellow big conventions, including WonderCon, also going on hiatus until next year. A statement released at the Comic-Con’s confirmation this year’s event was canceled read:

For the first time in its 50-year history San Diego Comic Convention (SDCC), the organizers behind the annual pop culture celebration, announced today with deep regret, that there will be no Comic-Con in 2020. The event will instead return to the San Diego Convention Center from July 22-25, 2021. Recognizing that countless attendees save and plan for its conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely upon its events for a major portion of their livelihood, they had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer. Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year.

Details on what the Comic-Con 2020 at-home event will entail are slim at this time, but it’s very likely we’ll be hearing more about what is in store real soon.