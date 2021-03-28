We finally have our dates for the in-person San Diego Comic-Con event coming later this year, per an official press release.

We finally have our dates for the in-person San Diego Comic-Con event coming later this year, per an official press release. The much-loved convention will take place from November 26-28 at the San Diego Convention Center, following the online event which will be held from July 23 to the 25. SDCC will arrive Thanksgiving weekend, marking the first in-person event for the convention since 2019.

The return of an in-person Comic-Con event is especially important to the organization as they are ready to bring back all the amazing things that make SDCC so special for its attendees. The organization has also taken a hit financially, and the upcoming November convention is also an effort to help itself get back on its feet.

“While we have been able to pivot from in-person gatherings to limited online events, the loss of revenue has had an acute impact on the organization as it has with many small businesses, necessitating reduced work schedules and reduction in pay for employees, among other issues,” spokesperson David Glanzer revealed. “Hopefully this event will shore up our financial reserves and mark a slow return to larger in-person gatherings in 2022.”

Bringing back an in-person SDCC also means great things for the San Diego community, as local businesses will enjoy a much-needed increase in revenue from the influx of guests over the holiday weekend. SDCC is hoping things stay looking positive with the ongoing health crisis, saying “It is our hope that by Fall conditions will permit larger public gatherings.”

For now, there is no information regarding badge costs and attendance capacity as SDCC is still working to finalize the details in these unprecedented times. Since capacity will likely be smaller than years prior, those unable to attend can still enjoy San Diego Comic-Com@Home 2021.

Per SDCC’s press release from earlier this month, fans who purchased badges for 2020 which were rolled over to 2021, will now have them rolled over to 2022. They will not apply to this smaller in-person SDCC coming up over Thanksgiving. However, if requested, fans can receive a refund for their badges.

