Shout! Factory has announced an exceptional line-up for Comic-Con@Home, including an online booth and con-related programming streaming directly at Shout! Factory TV. Cinema lovers will be able to pre-order some of the new Blu-Ray releases made by Shout! Factory, while the TV service of the company will stream an action-packed marathon with five days of comic book movies, convention panels, and fan-favorite television series.

Among the most coveted items available in the Shout! Factory Comi-Con@Home online shop are the Halloween Collector’s Edition, set to be released in 4k on September 28, and The Transformers: The Movie 35th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook, a rare remaster for an animated feature that’ll be released on August 31. By accessing the Shout! Factory online store through the Comic-Con@Home’s official website, fans will be able to pre-order the new releases and also acquire exclusive merchandise.

Since the Comic-Con is also a moment to celebrate our love for pop culture, Shout! Factory TV will stream films and series such as Kamen Rider, Ultraman, and Valentine: The Dark Avenger. The programming also includes many great documentaries, such as The Image Revolution, Grant Morrison: Talking with Gods, and Chris Claremont’s X-Men.

Shout! Factory TV’s Comic-Con Online can be viewed on the streaming service’s official website and through Shout! Factory TV’s Amazon Fire TV, Android, Apple TV, and Roku apps. It’s also possible to access Shout! Factory TV’s content through the following digital streaming platforms: IMDb TV, Local Now, Redbox, Samsung TV Plus, Sling TV, STIRR, Twitch, Vizio, and XUMO.

Check out the full Shout! Factory TV’s Comic-Con Online schedule below:

Wednesday, July 21: "Preview Day"

10:00 AM: The Image Revolution

12:00 PM: Backlot: San Diego Comic-Con 2018: Shout! Factory Panel

1:30 PM: Shout! Breaks Out!: San Diego Comic-Con 2019

2:00 - 3:00 PM: Kamen Rider

3:00 - 4:00 PM: Kamen Rider Kuuga

4:00 - 5:00 PM: Neo Ultra Q

5:00 - 6:00 PM: Ultraman

6:00 PM: MST3K: The Pumaman

8:00 PM: Guardians [Dubbed]

Thursday, July 22: Day 1

10:00 AM: Grant Morrison: Talking with Gods

12:00 PM: Backlot: San Diego Comic-Con 2019: Home Movies Panel

1:30 PM: Let's Talk Toku

2:30 PM - 3:30 PM: Kamen Rider

3:30 - 4:30 PM: Kamen Rider Kuuga

4:30 - 7:00 PM: Super Sentai Zyuranger

7:00 PM: Let's Talk Toku

8:00 PM: Steve Niles' Remains

Friday, July 23: Day 2

10:00 AM: Chris Claremont's X-Men

12:00 PM: Backlot: San Diego Comic-Con at Home 2020: MST3K Panel Panorama

1:00 PM: Backlot: Kamen Rider Heisei Generations Forever Film Panel with Nerdist

2:00 - 3:00 PM: Kamen Rider

3:00 - 4:00 PM: Kamen Rider Kuuga

4:00 - 5:00 PM: Ultraman Geed

5:00 - 6:00 PM: Ultraman

6:00 PM: MST3K: The Wild World of Batwoman

8:00 PM: Valentine: The Dark Avenger

Saturday, July 24: Day 3

10:00 AM: Neil Gaiman: Dream Dangerously

12:00 PM: Backlot: San Diego Comic-Con 2019: Home Movies Panel

1:30 PM: Backlot: San Diego Comic-Con 2019: What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek Deep Space Nine

2:30 PM: What We Left Behind: Looking Back At Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

5:00 - 8:00 PM: The Captains Close-Ups featuring William Shatner, Patrick Stewart, Avery Brooks, Kate Mulgrew, and Scott Bakula

Sunday, July 25: Day 4

10:00 AM: The Image Revolution

12:00 PM: Backlot: San Diego Comic-Con 2015: Shout! Factory Panel

1:00 PM: Chaos on the Bridge

2:30 PM: Get A Life!

4:00 PM: The Captains

6:00 PM: The Captains Close Up

7:30 PM: Woman In Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA

9:30 PM: Chaos on the Bridge

