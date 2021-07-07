AMC has revealed their full line-up for the second virtual Comic-Con@Home this July, which will feature several Walking Dead franchise projects, as well as highly anticipated series like Creepshow and Doctor Who. All the shows coming to Comic-Con include The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Fear the Walking Dead, V/H/S/94, Slasher: Flesh & Blood, Ultra City Smiths and Horror Noir. Check out the full details of each panel below.

V/H/S/94's panel will air on Friday, July 23 at 1:00pm PT, and is the fourth installation in the V/H/S anthology franchise. The Shudder found footage original takes place after the discovery of a VHS tape, which details a sinister cult and the terrible events that occured in their compound. The panel will include co-creator Brad Miska, producer Josh Goldbloom, and segment directors Simon Barrett, Timo Tjahjanto, Jennifer Reeder, Ryan Prows and Chloe Okuno.

Slasher: Flesh & Blood (which also has the coolest name ever) takes place on Friday, July 23 at 6:00pm PT. This is an original horror anthology series from Shudder, which follows a wealthy but dysfunctional family that reunites on a remote island to learn that they are being threatened by a mysterious masked killer. The panel for the fourth season will include David Cronenberg, Paula Brancati, Rachael Crawford, showrunner Ian Carpenter and creator Aaron Martin.

Ultra City Smiths will air on Saturday, July 24 at 11:00am PT, and is a fun, new stop-motion anomiation series from AMC. The series follows two detectives' investigation into the disappearance of Ultra City's most famous magnate, all while fighting corruption and protecting their families. The panel will star series creator, writer, co-director and showrunner Steve Conrad and co-director David Brooks will be joined by the stacked cast of Jimmi Simpson, Debra Winger, Luis Guzmán, Hana Mae Lee, Tim Heidecker and Chris Conrad.

Fear the Walking Dead will have its panel on Saturday, July 24 at 1:00pm PT, and talk about seventh season of popular Walking Dead spin-off. At the end of the last season, we see Teddy detonating nuclear weapons across Texas, and the new season will pick up on the aftermath of the explosion and the survivors. There will be an exclusive first look at this season before the premiere later this year. The panel will be composed of The Talking Dead's Chris Hardwick, the chief content officer of The Walking Dead universe, Scott M. Gimple, showrunners and executive producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, and cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Jenna Elfman, Karen David, Mo Collins, and Christine Evangelista.

The second season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond will take place on Saturday, July 24 at 2:00pm PT, and will conclude the story of the found family who journeyed across the country as they face off the Civic Republic Military. Fans will also get an exclusive first look at the season, and will join Hardwick, Gimple, showrunner and executive producer Matt Negrete, and cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, Annet Mahendru, Julia Ormond, Jelani Alladin and Joe Holt.

In a bittersweet moment, The Walking Dead will discuss its eleventh and final season on Saturday, July 24 at 3:00pm PT. It follows our favorite characters after the devastation of the Whisperer War and the remnants of Alexandria, as well as uncover who the mysterious soldiers who captured part of the group at the end of the season. The panel includes Hardwick, Gimple, executive producer Angela Kang, and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Khary Payton, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Eleanor Matsuura and Michael James Shaw.

Horror Noir will premiere on Saturday, July 24 at 4:00pm PT. A new Shudder anthology, the project is a follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2019 documentary Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror, and showcases black horror and its history. The panel will be composed of writer/editor/speaker Ashley C. Ford, and feature writers Tananarive Due, Steven Barnes, Victor LaValle and Shernold Edwards.

Season 3 of Creepshow will have its panel on Saturday, July 24 at 6:00pm PT, and continue providing horrifying and noteworthy horror stories. The panel will feature showrunner and executive producer Greg Nicotero, director Rusty Cundieff, writer Mattie Do, and cast members Michael Rooker and James Remar.

Finally, our thirteenth doctor will be back in the latest Doctor Who panel, which will take place on Sunday, July 25 at 10:00am PT. The panel will feature exclusive content from the BBC America show, as well as a special surprise guest. Joining are showrunner Chris Chibnall, Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, and new cast member, John Bishopand.

The mostly horror panel line-up for AMC will take place on July 23 to July 25, and will be made available to AMC+ members after their Comic-Con@Home debut.

