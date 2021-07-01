With the first Comic-Con of 2021 slated to take place from the comfort of our own homes later this month, Disney Television Studios has announced their virtual panel additions for Comic-Con@Home, with eight shows now confirmed for the line-up. This year's convention will take place online running from July 23 to 25, with panels free to watch for all attendees.

The stars and creators of musical animated series Central Park, as well as The Great North, will be making their official Comic-Con debuts. Meanwhile, the cast and producers of Family Guy will be celebrating 20 years of the show by competing in what will undoubtedly be an entertaining trivia night. Other fan-favorite shows, like American Dad, Bob's Burgers, Duncanville, and The Simpsons are set to be spotlighted in their own panels, while the cast and creative team of the new Disney+ series The Mysterious Benedict Society have also been confirmed.

Special guests for this year's Comic-Con@Home include H. Jon Benjamin, Alex Borstein, Tituss Burgess, Will Forte, Josh Gad, Seth Green, Tony Hale, Mila Kunis, Seth MacFarlane, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Alanis Morissette, Leslie Odom Jr., Nick Offerman, Amy Poehler, Kristen Schaal, Jenny Slate, and Loren Bouchard.

Comic-Con@Home will take place from Friday, July 23 to Sunday, July 25, while a second in-person event has been confirmed for later this year, set for November 26 through 28 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Check out the newly confirmed line-up of Disney TV Studios panels for this year's virtual Comic-Con below:

FRIDAY, JULY 23:

3:00PM (PT) DUNCANVILLE (Produced by 20th Television Animation; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group; and Fox Entertainment) – Join the Harris family and friends for a hilarious conversation about the spectacularly average life of 15-year-old Duncan Harris on FOX’s hit animated series DUNCANVILLE. Executive producers Mike Scully & Julie Thacker-Scully, executive producer and star Amy Poehler, and stars Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester and Betsy Sodaro tease the rest of this season and next, and give fans a special look at an upcoming episode featuring a musical number with everyone’s favorite teacher, Mr. Mitch (voiced by Wiz Khalifa).

SATURDAY, JULY 24:

11:00AM (PT) THE SIMPSONS (Produced by Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation) – SIMPSONS SEASON 33 AND BEYOND! Join Matt Selman, Al Jean, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, Mike B. Anderson, Debbie Mahan and moderator Yeardley Smith as they give you an exclusive sneak preview of Season 33! A panel of animators, writers and special surprise guests will answer your questions, tell behind-the-scenes stories, and reveal the secrets of the Springfield Cinematic Universe!

3:00PM (PT) CENTRAL PARK (Produced by 20th Television Animation) – Join co-creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard; co-creator, executive producer and voice of “Birdie,” Josh Gad; the voice of “Owen Tillerman” Leslie Odom Jr.; the voice of “Cole Tillerman” Titus Burgess; and producers Kelvin Yu and Steven Davis, from Apple’s musical animated series “Central Park” for the show’s ‘Con debut. The panelists discuss how they brought this harmonious series to life by merging comedy with the very brightest talent of Broadway and some of the best songwriters in the world.

4:00PM (PT) FAMILY GUY (Produced by 20th Television Animation) – Join cast Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, Arif Zahir and executive producers Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin from FOX’s hit animated comedy “Family Guy” as we celebrate 20 seasons of the series with a virtual trivia night! Watch our cast and produces compete against each other and see who knows the most about this iconic series! After, you’ll see a special sneak peek at the hilarity and hi-jinx coming up in our 20th season premiering this fall on FOX!

5:00PM (PT) AMERICAN DAD! (Produced by 20th Television Animation) – Ever wondered how your favorite “American Dad!” episodes get made? Join Matt Weitzman as he walks you through the creation of an upcoming episode of the current season airing on TBS! You’ll see a table read, featuring stars Rachael MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes and Dee Bradley Baker, followed by parts of the episode in the animatic and early stages of color!

SUNDAY, JULY 25:

11:00AM (PT) THE MYSTERIOUS BENEDICT SOCIETY (Produced by 20th Television) – Based on New York Times bestseller which Time Magazine called “one of the best young adult books of all time,” – “The Mysterious Benedict Society” has finally come to life on screens across the world this summer on Disney+! Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, a group of orphans must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications while creating a new sort of family along the way. Join our series stars, Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Baofo, Ryan Hurst and Gia Sandhu along with executive producers & writers, Phil Hay (creator), Matt Manfredi (creator), Darren Swimmer (showrunner) and Todd Slavkin (showrunner), as they talk about all the adventures from the first season, tease what’s to come in the final two episodes and the future of the series, moderated by TV Guide Magazine’s Damian Holbrook.

12:00PM (PT) THE GREAT NORTH (Produced by 20th Television Animation) – Join us as we take a look at one of FOX’s newest animated series, already picked up for a third season, “The Great North.” Join creators and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux, executive producer Loren Bouchard and the all-star cast including Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Dulcé Sloan, Will Forte, Paul Rust and Alanis Morissette for a truly wild and hilarious Q&A including exclusive clips and breaking news on the outrageous Alaskan adventures in store for the Tobin family in the upcoming season.

3:00PM (PT) BOB’S BURGERS (Produced by 20th Television Animation) – The cast and producers of the Emmy Award-winning animated FOX series “Bob’s Burgers” are back for another virtual ‘Con breaking news about the upcoming season, showing never-before-seen footage and answering questions from a few lucky fans who get to join the zoom to ask their burning questions directly to the panelists. Join creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard, executive producer Nora Smith and the hilarious cast including H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy for a panel you won’t want to miss!

