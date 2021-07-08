For the second year in a row, San Diego Comic-Con will be held virtually in your home, and Paramount+ has just announced where you can find all of their animated Star Trek content during the convention. Paramount+’s programming block will feature panels with the cast and producers from their two animated series, including the inaugural panel for Star Trek: Prodigy. Check out the full details for the back-to-back panels below.

On Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. PDT, join the cast and producers of Star Trek: Prodigy, the Star Trek Universe’s first-ever animated kids series. This panel will feature the series’ all-star voice cast including Captain Janeway herself, Kate Mulgrew. In addition to Mulgrew, Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Angus Imrie, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker, and Jason Mantzoukas will be joining in alongside executive producers Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman and director/co-executive producer Ben Hibon

Right after that, you catch a panel for the second season of the adult animated comedy, Star Trek: Lower Decks. Voice cast members Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, and Eugene Cordero will appear with series creator Mike McMahan for an exclusive conversation and an extended look at the second season that is set to be bigger, funnier, and Star Trekkier than ever before.

The Star Trek panel will kick off Paramount+'s Comic-Con@Home “Peak Animation” programming block, which will showcase the streaming platform’s upcoming animated series with forthcoming panel announcements.

Comic-Con@Home will also treat Star Trek fans to exclusive conversations with the cast and producers, moderated by Star Trek’s own Seven of Nine, Jerry O’Connell.

Star Trek: Prodigy is the first Star Trek series geared towards younger audiences and it features a motley crew of young aliens who are tasked with navigating the greater galaxy while also learning how to work together. These six young outcasts know next to nothing about the ship they have commandeered, but eventually, they find their way to Starfleet and discover the ideals that it represents. The series is set to premiere later this year in the U.S. on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Lower Decks returns on Thursday, August 12 with all-new adventures for the crews of U.S.S. Cerritos and the U.S.S. Titan. Fans can expect to see strange, new — and familiar — aliens that will pose a challenge for the show's characters.

All of these panels and so much more can be found on Comic-Con’s YouTube page starting July 23. Stay tuned for more information about the full-slate of programming for "Peak Animation," during Paramount+'s Comic-Con@Home.

