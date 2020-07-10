ComicCon@Home Friday Line-up Includes ‘The Walking Dead’, ‘Adventure Time’, and Collider (Again!)

Just because you won’t be crammed inside the San Diego Convention Center with a few thousand of your fellow pop-culture obsessives doesn’t mean you can’t get your Comic-Con on this year. The schedules for the live-streamed ComicCon@Home continue to roll out, and today’s Friday reveal is chock-full of geeky goodies.

You can check out the full Friday schedule right here, but we’ve compiled a few major highlights below, including The Walking Dead and its brand new spin-off, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, plus some Adventure Time, The Mandalorian gadgets, and us! Collider! Hello!

10 AM – The Mandalorian and His Many Gadgets

“Daniel J. Glenn (podcast producer), Dr. Michael Dennin (science expert: ancient aliens, Star Wars tech), and Ben Siepser (bio-engineer) of the podcast Fascinating Gadgets, Gizmos, and Gear-Based Technologies explore the science behind the various tools Mando uses to secure his bounties. From tracking fobs and jetpacks, to wrist rockets and flamethrowers, they will examine the most well-equipped bounty hunter in the galaxy.”

11 AM – HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Adventure Time: Distant Lands

“C’mon grab your friends for a special return to the Land of Ooo and beyond with Adventure Time: Distant Lands. Based on the animated series Adventure Time by show creator Pendleton Ward and executive producer Adam Muto, these four specials explore the unseen corners of the world with both familiar and exciting brand-new characters. Join moderator Michaela Dietz, Amethyst from Steven Universe, as she shares all of the ba-nay-nay details about the BMO special from Adam Muto (executive producer), Glory Curda (Y5), Olivia Olson (Marceline), and Niki Yang (BMO). Plus, stick around for a righteous sneak peek of the second special, Obsidian. It’s gonna be so spice!”

12 PM – AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead

“Fear the Walking Dead will present a panel for the series’ upcoming sixth season, premiering later this year. Moderated by Chris Hardwick, the panel will feature TWDU chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunners and executive producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, and cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades. Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan’s (James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to “Just Live” and this season we’ll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia’s communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia’s walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.”

12 PM – Collider: Quibi’s Don’t Look Deeper Panel

“Don Cheadle, Emily Mortimer, breakout star Helena Howard, director Catherine Hardwicke, and co-creator Jeffrey Lieber discuss bringing the sci-fi thriller Don’t Look Deeper to life for Quibi. Moderated by Collider’s Perri Nemiroff.”

1 PM – AMC’s The Walking Dead

“The Walking Dead will make its 11th San Diego Comic-Con appearance with a panel spotlighting “A Certain Doom, ” which will air as a standalone episode later this year. Moderated by Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead), the panel will feature TWDU chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang, executive producer Greg Nicotero, who directed the episode, and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, and Paola Lazaro. In The Walking Dead episode 1016, “A Certain Doom, ” Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War.”

2 PM – AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond

“The Walking Dead: World Beyond makes its Comic-Con International debut as the third series in wildly successful The Walking Dead Universe. Moderated by Chris Hardwick, the series’ panel will feature TWDU chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunner and executive producer Matt Negrete and cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond, and Joe Holt. The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.”

3 PM – First Look at Hulu’s Helstrom