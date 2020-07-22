How to Watch All the Comic-Con@Home Panels Free Online

SDCC 2020 is going fully virtual. While that might be sad news for the folks who make the annual journey to sunny Southern California, that also means the whole world can take part online for free! What is Comic-Con without the overnight lines, overpriced drinks, and over-the-top studio presentations? We’re about to find out, and if you want to know how to watch Comic-Con@Home online, we’ve got you covered with a handy how-to guide.
This year’s all-virtual Comic-Con runs July 22-26, and all 350+ panels and programs will be streamed and hosted on YouTube. If you’re just dipping your toe in the SDCC waters, you’re gonna want to head to the Comic-Con@Home homepage, where you’ll find easy links to all the various online events and programs. That includes the Online Exhibit Hall, featuring approximately 700 exhibitors and the true gem of all cons, Artists Alley. If you’re a merch hound, you’re gonna want to make that your first stop.
As for the panels themselves, you’ll find them on Comic-Con’s YouTube channel. If you’re looking for something specific, head to the full programming schedule, where you can click on your panels of interest. Each page has a handy link to the video stream, which will go live when the panel begins. What should you watch? Well, you’re definitely going to want to check out Collider’s Directors on Directing panel, featuring Robert Rodriguez, Colin Trevorrow, and Joseph Kosinski, which goes live on Thursday, July 23 at 2:00 pm PT, and our Constantine 25th Anniversary panel with Keanu Reeves, Akiva Goldsman, and Francis Lawrence, which goes live on Saturday, at 12 pm PT. In fact, Keanu stans are definitely going to want to bookmark Saturday, he’s also appearing on the Bill and Ted Face the Music panel at 3 pm PT that same day.
Other highlights include panels for AMC’s The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, HBO’s Lovecraft Country, and Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty. For more details on how to watch all the panels free online, as well as more information on how to participate in Gaming on the Discord Platform and this year’s take on the always impressive Masquerade, check out the press release with SDCC’s handy list of links below.
YouTube will host over 350 of our panels and programs, and beginning at 7:00pm PDT on Friday, July 24, that’s where you’ll find the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards.
GoExpo by Community Brands will host the Online Exhibit Hall, with approximately 700 exhibitors offering a variety of cool fan-centric merchandise.
Be sure to visit our Portfolio Review page on the Comic-Con@Home website!
We’ll also have Gaming which will live on the Discord platform and feature a number of interactive gems, including Wyvern Gaming/Stargate and Legion M/Joe Manganiello’s DEATH SAVES.
If you’re looking for a souvenir from Comic-Con@Home, be sure to visit the Merch store for the official Comic-Con T shirt (art provided by DC Comics) as well as lots of Comic-Con and Comic-Con Museum related merchandise.
Amazon and Prime Video are official sponsors of Comic-Con@Home and will be treating fans to additional activities from a variety of Amazon-owned platforms through their Amazon Virtual-Con portal. Prime Video is also the official sponsor of the Comic-Con 2020 print-at-home badge, which will allow
participants to print and wear their free badge as well as take part in many of the fun fan activities.
Tumblr will serve as the platform for both the Comic-Con Art Show and the always popular Comic-Con Masquerade. The 46th annual Masquerade will open for viewing Friday, July 24, and winners will be announced on Saturday, July 25.
For this year, the Robert A. Heinlein Blood Drive will be a 26-day drive, starting Wednesday, July 22, and ending on Sunday, August 16. All blood collected on those dates will be credited to the Comic-Con Robert A. Heinlein Blood Drive.
Collaborator and sponsor IGN will stream roughly 34 Comic-Con@Home panels as well as produce extensive hosted shoulder content, hosted interviews and more, all in support of the online initiative.
We welcome BLUEfin as a first-time sponsor for Comic-Con@Home.
Films and Anime will live on the Scener Watch Party platform. Scener is a Chrome browser plug-in that will allow fans the ability to simultaneously watch and discus movies and anime. Funimation will also exclusively host all of the Anime watch parties including Black Clover and Fruits Basket. Don’t have a Funimation account? No problem, as Funimation is offering a six-week free account! Just use the code: CCHOME20.
FX will unveil the digital experience FX UNLOCKED, where fans will engage with virtual activations for American Horror Story, What We Do in The Shadows, Cake and DAVE.
FutureTechLive! returns for a fifth year to present the virtual “World Builders” activation, featuring content by a global community of creators.
We’re also excited that joining in the fun is the Comic-Con Museum, which is offering a variety of activities and tutorials throughout the Comic-Con@Home weekend and beyond.
Don’t forget to check out the online version of the 260-page Souvenir Book, which is available as a free, downloadable PDF.