How to Watch All the Comic-Con@Home Panels Free Online

SDCC 2020 is going fully virtual. While that might be sad news for the folks who make the annual journey to sunny Southern California, that also means the whole world can take part online for free! What is Comic-Con without the overnight lines, overpriced drinks, and over-the-top studio presentations? We’re about to find out, and if you want to know how to watch Comic-Con@Home online, we’ve got you covered with a handy how-to guide.

This year’s all-virtual Comic-Con runs July 22-26, and all 350+ panels and programs will be streamed and hosted on YouTube. If you’re just dipping your toe in the SDCC waters, you’re gonna want to head to the Comic-Con@Home homepage, where you’ll find easy links to all the various online events and programs. That includes the Online Exhibit Hall, featuring approximately 700 exhibitors and the true gem of all cons, Artists Alley. If you’re a merch hound, you’re gonna want to make that your first stop.

As for the panels themselves, you’ll find them on Comic-Con’s YouTube channel. If you’re looking for something specific, head to the full programming schedule, where you can click on your panels of interest. Each page has a handy link to the video stream, which will go live when the panel begins. What should you watch? Well, you’re definitely going to want to check out Collider’s Directors on Directing panel, featuring Robert Rodriguez, Colin Trevorrow, and Joseph Kosinski, which goes live on Thursday, July 23 at 2:00 pm PT, and our Constantine 25th Anniversary panel with Keanu Reeves, Akiva Goldsman, and Francis Lawrence, which goes live on Saturday, at 12 pm PT. In fact, Keanu stans are definitely going to want to bookmark Saturday, he’s also appearing on the Bill and Ted Face the Music panel at 3 pm PT that same day.

Other highlights include panels for AMC’s The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, HBO’s Lovecraft Country, and Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty. For more details on how to watch all the panels free online, as well as more information on how to participate in Gaming on the Discord Platform and this year’s take on the always impressive Masquerade, check out the press release with SDCC’s handy list of links below.